College Football Playoff Rankings: CFP Predictions After Today’s Wk. 14

It was a wild rivalry weekend leaving the committee with some difficult decisions for the College Football Playoff rankings. The latest CFP rankings will not be revealed until Tuesday night, but we will be updating our projections as games are completed.

Ohio State made waves by jumping LSU in the rankings heading into the weekend, and the Buckeyes’ dominant win over Michigan likely means they will hold onto the top spot leading into the conference title games. Ohio State takes on Wisconsin in the Big Ten Championship as the Badgers seek revenge for a blowout loss earlier this season.

Barring an epic comeback, LSU made short work of Texas A&M putting them firmly in the No. 2 position as they travel to Atlanta to take on Georgia in the SEC Championship. It marks Georgia’s second straight game in Atlanta after the Bulldogs dominated Georgia Tech to close out the regular season. Given how bad the Yellow Jackets have been this season, the Bulldogs are unlikely to move up from their current No. 4 seed.

Clemson gave South Carolina no time to play spoiler as the Tigers made sure the Gamecocks were never in the game. Clemson takes on Virginia in the ACC Championship after the Cavaliers pulled off an upset of Virginia Tech in the Commonwealth Cup.

The Door Is Wide Open for Utah to Make the College Football Playoff After Alabama’s Loss to Auburn

Alabama’s loss to Auburn removed any small hope that the Crimson Tide could make the College Football Playoff despite not playing in the SEC Championship. Alabama did not look like a typical Nick Saban coached team as costly penalties, turnovers and missed field goals cost the Crimson Tide the Iron Bowl.

There is no one happier about Alabama’s loss than Utah who now likely controls their own destiny to make the tournament. Utah needs to defeat Colorado to make the Pac-12 title game and a win over Oregon is expected to punch the Utes’ ticket to the playoff.

The big question is what happens if Utah and Georgia both lose. This could mean the winner of the Oklahoma and Baylor Big 12 Championship would end up as the No. 4 team. All this means we are gearing up for an intriguing weekend of college football conference championship games.

Here is a look at our projections for what the committee’s latest College Football Playoff rankings will be on Tuesday. We will be updating these predictions as more games go final.

College Football Playoff Rankings: Projections After Week 14