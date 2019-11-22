Colorado State vs. Wyoming Prediction: Betting Odds, Spread & Pick

The postseason is on the line for the Rams. Colorado State desperately needs a win on Friday night in Laramie against Wyoming in order to stay in the hunt for a bowl berth. Meanwhile, the Cowboys have been on cruise control since earning their sixth victory almost a month ago, losing two straight games by a combined eight points. The Rams are coming off a 38-21 loss against Air Force last Saturday which saw the Falcons cover the spread on a late interception return for a touchdown, breaking the hearts of Colorado State backers.

We break down the line and offer our best bets and predictions for this matchup between the Mountain West rivals.

Colorado State at Wyoming Game Details

Date: Friday, November 22

Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

Location: War Memorial Stadium (Laramie, Wyoming)

TV: ESPN2

Spread: Wyoming -6.5

Total: 50.5

*All odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Line Movement

This line opened at a Wyoming -7.5 and has been bet down across the key number of 7 to Wyoming -6.5 at most books, according to VegasInsider.com. The action is split with the Cowboys getting 52% of the bets but Rams receiving 63% of the money, according to The Action Network. This ratio indicates a significant reverse line move favoring Colorado State.

The total opened at 50 and has been bet up to 50.5 or 51 at most books with 67% of the bets on the over and 58% of the money on the under.

Betting Trends

Colorado State is 6-4 ATS this season

Wyoming is 6-4 ATS this season

Under is 6-4 in Colorado State games this season

Under is 7-3 in Wyoming games this season

Wyoming is 5-0 SU this season

Road team is 5-1 ATS in the last 6 meetings

Over is 5-2 in the last 7 meetings

*All betting trends are courtesy of Covers

Prediction & Picks

This game is a classic case of motivation. The Cowboys know they will be in the postseason sitting on six wins, meanwhile Colorado State needs to win out in order to become bowl eligible. In fact, Wyoming has struggled mightily since earning their sixth victory, dropping two straight games on the road against tough conference foes Boise State and Utah State. The Rams hung with Air Force for three quarters before fading down the stretch and have three conference wins under their belt already this season. I like what I’ve seen from Colorado State quarterback Patrick O’Brien who has helped lead a Rams offense that’s second in the Mountain West with 460.2 yards per game this season. Wyoming has struggled to stop the pass this year and O’Brien could have a big game. Meanwhile, the Rams pass defense is allowing the fewest yards in the conference and should be able to keep down an already inconsistent Cowboys offense. The cherry on top here is that the game also features a pregame Senior Day celebration for Wyoming, which is always a good situation to fade a shaky home favorite, especially in the first half. Take the points and don’t forget to sprinkle the money line.

PICK: Wyoming +6.5 (-110)

