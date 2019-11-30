Colorado vs. Utah Prediction: Betting Odds, Spread & Pick

It’s been a dream season for Utah. With a win over Colorado on Saturday night, the Utes will steamroll into the Pac-12 Championship Game with a realistic shot at making the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history. Utah’s only loss this season came over two months ago in a 30-23 setback on the road against USC. It was the most points given up by the Utah defense in a game all season. Besides the game against the Trojans, the Utes defense has been utterly dominant this season allowing just 10.9 points per game, 4th best in the FBS. Meanwhile, the Buffaloes need a win to get bowl eligible and are coming off their most impressive performance of the season in a 20-14 win over Washington. Colorado led wire-to-wire despite being 14.5-point underdogs.

We break down the line and offer our best bets and analysis for this matchup between these Pac-12 rivals.

Colorado vs. Utah Game Details

Date: Saturday, November 30

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: Rice-Eccles Stadium (Salt Lake City, Utah)

TV: ABC

Spread: Utah -28

Total: 49

*All odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Line Movement

This line opened at Utah -28 and has stayed there at most books, according to VegasInsider.com. The action favors the Utes who are getting 65% of the bets and 72% of the money, according to The Action Network.

The total opened at 50.5 and has been bet down to 49.5 at most books with 62% of the bets on the under and 79% of the money on the under.

Betting Trends

Colorado is 5-6 SU and 6-5 ATS this season

Utah is 10-1 SU and 8-3 ATS this season

Under is 6-5 in Colorado games this season

Under is 8-2-1 in Utah games this season

Colorado is 1-3 SU and 1-3 ATS on the road this season

Utah is 4-2 SU and 1-4-1 ATS at home this season

Under is 3-1 in Colorado road games this season

Over is 4-1-1 in Utah home games this season

*All betting trends are courtesy of Covers

Analysis & Pick

Utah has two more chances to impress the College Football Playoff committee before the final four is decided, so despite Oregon looming in the Pac-12 Championship game next week, the Utes can’t afford to take their foot off the gas pedal on Saturday night against Colorado. Utah has been a cover-machine for bettors this season going an impressive 8-3 ATS. Points have been at a premium as well with 8-of-10 Utah games staying under the total, with one push. The high spread and low total in this game pushes me in the direction of the favorite, and there is no reason not to like Tyler Huntley and this Utah offense to be able to do damage against a Colorado defense that is allowing 30.6 points per game this season. This is also a prime letdown spot for the Buffs after last week’s huge win over Washington, which also means you might be getting a point or two of value on the Utes. Swallow the points and hope the Utah train keeps rolling.

PICK: Utah -28 (-110)

