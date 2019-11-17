Colts RB Marlon Mack Goes Down With Injury Against Jaguars

Avoiding a third straight loss just got much tougher for the Indianapolis Colts.

Colts lead rusher Marlon Mack injured his hand in the third quarter of Sunday’s home game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, dealing a serious blow to the Colts offense after the running back had already charged his way to 109 rushing yards and a touchdown on 14 carries. His performance helped stake the Colts to a 10-3 halftime.

Also, short week. Colts at Houston on Thursday. Weeeeeeee!! https://t.co/Uj1XUy1TOf — Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) November 17, 2019

Mack has been one of the strongest assets for the Colts (5-4) in a rocky season that began with the retirement of franchise quarterback Andrew Luck. Now-starter Jacoby Brissett has also missed some time with an injury, putting even more of a burden on Mack.

But Mack, who is in his third season with the Colts, is running at a career pace with 862 yards and four touchdowns counting his numbers from Sunday’s shortened performance. He also hasn’t fumbled once this season, though he did recover one of his teammate’s fumbles last week in a 16-12 loss to the Miami Dolphins.

It doesn’t get easier for the Colts, who regardless of Sunday’s final result will have a short week with an impending Thursday Night Football divisional matchup against the Houston Texans.

Follow the Heavy on NFL Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Mack Was Looking Great Against Jags

In a game where both teams returned their starting quarterbacks from injuries, as the Jaguars also got back Nick Foles for the first time since their season opener, Mack was the talk of the first half. His yardage alone would have made for an impressive performance, but he added a little extra flair with a fantastic sequence of spin moves to get into the end zone.

Marlon Mack turns on the spin cycle for the TOUCHDOWN. 😤🌀 #INDvsJAX | #nfl100 pic.twitter.com/0hJZGs84cS — Indy SportsOne (@IndySportsOne) November 17, 2019

Mack has been long praised for his speed as a rusher, but his ability to make defenders miss has been what made him a top-shelf talent. He held the ninth-most rushing yards coming into Week 11’s game before adding another 100 to the ledger, keeping his name in the conversation in a league so dominated by pass-catching rushers.

Mack can catch, as he has hauled in 12 of his 14 targets for 72 yards this season with a bulk of the yardage coming on screen passes. But he is hardly keeping pace with the likes of rushers Austin Ekeler (57 catches, 559 yards) or Christian McCaffrey (48 catches, 396 yards).

The Colts have instead focused on having Mack lead the ground charge while deploying a pair of tight ends and young up-and-comers in the passing game — as veteran wideout T.Y. Hilton missed his third straight game Sunday with an injury. That tactic, though, has been hit or miss.

Mack rushed for 132 yards to help guide the Colts past the Kansas City Chiefs in one of their best wins of the season, but his season-opening tally of 174 yards and a touchdown on 25 carries was squandered with a 30-24 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Marlon Mack Injury: Fantasy Impact

Little is known yet about Mack’s injury, but anyone looking to make a quick move late in the fantasy football season should pick up Colts backup rusher Jonathan Williams as soon as humanly possible. In the time it has taken to finish writing about Mack’s injury, Williams has ascended Mack’s impressive rushing mark with his own 100-plus-yard game.

With five minutes left in the fourth quarter, Williams was averaging 8.9 yards on 13 carries and made franchise history when he eclipsed the 100-yard mark. Never before had two Colts run for 100 or more yards in a single game until Sunday.

READ NEXT: Packers’ Adrian Amos Throws Shade at Bears After Fan Comment