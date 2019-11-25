Colts Place TE Eric Ebron on IR: Report

Indianapolis Colts tight end Eric Ebron is scheduled to have surgeries on both of his ankles, effectively ending this season and forcing him to spend the right of the year on injured reserve.

The 26-year-old has 31 catches for 375 yards and three touchdowns this season. Ebron, in his two years with the Colts, has registered 97 catches for 1,125 yards and 16 touchdowns. Ebron did suit up for Indianapolis’ 20-17 loss against the Texans, finishing the Thursday night matchup with four receptions and 44 yards. Selected by the Detroit Lions number 10 overall in the 2014 NFL Draft, Ebron is scheduled to become a free agent at the end of this campaign.

Another Injury Blow to Colts’ Receiving Unit

Ebron’s injury is only the latest to hit an already weakened Colts receiving unit. T.Y. Hilton, Devin Funchess and Parris Campbell have all endured their own share of injuries this season, with Hilton only making his return to the team against the Texans. The star wide receiver suffered an apparent quad injury in Week 3 against the Atlanta Falcons.

Funchess has been missing in action since the season opener, suffering a collarbone injury against the Los Angeles Chargers. The former Michigan Wolverine was initially placed on injured reserve, but an October report from the Colts communication team revealed he would be practicing with the team again.

Rookie wide receiver Campbell is expected to return for Sunday’s game against the Tennessee Titans after missing the last two games with a hand injury.

Could Indianapolis Still Make the Playoffs?

At 6-5, the Colts trail the Texans by one game in the AFC South standings. As we enter the final games of the regular season, the Colts will be desperate to secure a playoff appearance. Should Hilton return, Frank Reich’s men have two winnable games against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Titans ahead of them. Marlon Mack’s presence will certainly be missed after suffering a fractured hand. Although it’s unclear how the running back injured his hand, ESPN reports that it’s not season-ending.

The only game that should be arguably tough for them is against the Saints on December 16. Should Mack return the following week when they face the Carolina Panthers and then for the season finale against the Jacksonville Jaguars, they have the potential to go 4-1 on the remaining five games of the regular season. Of course, this is all assuming everything goes in their favor and no more injuries occur.