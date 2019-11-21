Colts vs. Texans Prediction: Betting Odds, Spread & Pick

The AFC South could be decided on Thursday when the Indianapolis Colts visit the Houston Texans. Both teams enter the matchup with identical 6-4 records however Indy has the inside track with an unblemished 3-0 mark in the division. Jacoby Brissett had 326 yards passing and four touchdowns the last time these two teams met, a 30-23 Colts win back on October 20. Brissett returned from injury last Sunday as the Colts bounced back with a 33-13 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Deshaun Watson is coming off his worst performance of the season in a 41-7 drubbing against the Baltimore Ravens last Sunday. Watson had 169 yards with one interception and failed to throw a touchdown pass for the first time since Week 4.

We break down the line and offer our best bets and predictions for this matchup between two AFC South rivals.

Colts vs. Texans Game Details

Date: Thursday, November 21

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Location: NRG Stadium (Houston, Texas)

TV: FOX

Spread: Texans -3.5

Total: 44.5

Line Movement

This line opened at Texans -5.5 and has been bet all the way down to Texans -3.5 at some books, according to VegasInsider.com. The action, however, favors Houston with 67% of the bets and 79% of the money coming in on the Texans, according to The Action Network. This indicates a sharp reverse line movement favoring Indianapolis.

The total opened at 46.5 and has been bet down slightly to 45.5 at most books, however, the action favors the other side with 70% of the bets and 83% of the money coming in on the over.

Betting Trends

Colts are 5-4-1 ATS this season

Texans are 5-5 ATS this season

Over is 6-4 in Colts games this season

Under is 6-4 in Texans games this season

Houston is 1-3 ATS at home this season

Analysis & Picks

This line feels spot on. The sharps jumped on this number early and bet it all the way down to Colts +3.5. My initial lean was take the tail the steam and take the points, but at second glance, there are plenty of things to like about the Texans as a short home divisional favorite on a short week, mostly revolving around Deshaun Watson. I expect a bounceback from the MVP hopeful after a rough game last Sunday in Baltimore. Watson also gets the benefit of home cooking, with eight touchdowns and zero interceptions in his last two games at NRG Stadium. DeAndre Hopkins has also been lights out in this matchup with 34 grabs for 434 yards and four touchdowns in his last five games against Indy. Houston’s pass defense is ranked 29th in the NFL, so there might be opportunities for Jacoby Brissett to keep things close, but be sure to check the status of wide receiver T.Y. Hilton before you place your bet. Hilton is questionable for the game with an injured calf. I would not be surprised if this game is decided by a field goal, so anything north of three feels like the right side, but tread very lightly as these Thursday night games have a tendency to get weird.

PICK: Colts +3.5 (-110)

