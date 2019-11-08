Could Cam Newton Be the Next Patriots’ Quarterback?

Cam Newton may have played his last game for the Carolina Panthers. The Panthers placed Newton on injured reserve after the veteran could not fully recover from a Lisfranc fracture suffered in a preseason game against the New England Patriots.

With one more year remaining on his contract and the Panthers finding varied success with backup Kyle Allen, it’s possible Carolina opts to get rid of their star quarterback to cut salary ahead of next season. Meanwhile, the injured Newton won’t be on the sidelines at home, won’t travel with the team, and perhaps may not even be at the stadium for games.

Ron Rivera says Cam Newton won't be traveling with the team while on injured reserve. Indicated he wouldn't be on the sideline for home games, but might be in his suite. — Joe Person (@josephperson) November 8, 2019

If there really is a rift and the Panthers look to cut salary, Newton would be shipped out and his potential landing place could be, ironically, New England. Newton’s cap hit next year is similar to what Brady’s would be this year and the Patriots could have enough wiggle room to make this happen.

The Patriots have a ton of big-money free agents this offseason, including 20-year veteran quarterback Tom Brady who may be on his last lap in the NFL.

A Win-Win-Win Situation

CBS Boston columnist Michael Hurley wrote about this topic earlier in the Patriots’ bye week, making this valid point:

“In that framework, one can see a way where the acquisition of Newton could appeal to Belichick. He could wait for the Panthers to cut Newton, thus freeing the Patriots to sign the veteran QB to a short-term, prove-you-still-have-it type of deal.”

How does this type of a blockbuster move help out all three parties? Very easy, actually.

For the Panthers, if they cut Newton ahead of June 1, they would save $19.1 million and only need to eat up $2 million in dead money for Newton’s deal. If they trade Newton, those figures stay the same plus they’d get a draft pick as compensation.

New England would benefit by taking on a veteran quarterback in the last year of his contract if he is traded or having the freedom to sign Newton to a short-term deal, like Hurley suggested, as a means of getting maximum production out of the former MVP.

Newton would get a chance to play for a contender earning a decent figure as he searches for his first Super Bowl ring with a team fully equipped to make a run at any point. He’d still be in the spotlight and would become the face of a franchise set to bring in a new era.

Impact of His Injuries

Newton’s latest injury could impact his ability as a dual-threat quarterback moving forward. Approaching the back half of his career and looking for ways to remain durable, Newton may become a strictly passing quarterback, meaning he would fit into the Patriots’ offense seamlessly.

In addition, the Patriots are a very similar set-up to the Panthers in that they have a pass-catching running back in James White, a pair of strong slot receivers, and the need for additional tight end help.

Bill Belichick could help turn Newton into a premier passer and would be able to add some different elements into the offense with a more versatile option under center.

