Cowboys WR Amari Cooper Vents Frustration Over Lack of Targets

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper set a rather stunning personal “record” in last week’s loss to the Patriots, his first game as a member of the team where he was limited to zero catches through three quarters, according to NFL Research. Cooper finished with the goose-egg on two targets in Dallas’ 13-9 defeat.

Even on a day where weather conditions heavily dictated passing production, that is not nearly enough to satiate a receiver of Cooper’s caliber. So when the two-time Pro Bowler was asked why he didn’t dominate the Patriots’ league-best defense, the response evoked incredulous frustration.

“I mean, it’s pretty hard to dominate a game off of two targets. Yeah,” Cooper told inquisitive reporters Wednesday, per the Dallas Morning News.



Now, many factors went into Cooper’s season-worst output — among the worst of his star-studded, still-ascending career. A nagging knee injury, bone-chilling rain, and the shadowy presence of New England stud cornerback Stephon Gilmore contributed, as did quarterback Dak Prescott’s inaccuracy and, to top it all off, questionable play-calling from coordinator Kellen Moore and head coach Jason Garrett.

Cooper drilled down on the latter point, tellingly denying that he’s asked for more opportunities heading into Thursday’s game against the Bills.

“No. It’s not in my control. I don’t make those decisions,” he said, per the Dallas Morning News.



The elite play of Gilmore hurt, too, and shouldn’t be discounted. He stuck to Cooper on 26 of 30 passing routes and intercepted one of the balls thrown his way. After emerging victorious, Gilmore stated it was “fun” to shut down Prescott’s favorite weapon.

Who doesn’t agree with the assessment.

“What happened, happened. I can’t sit here and say, ‘Well, Gilmore knows he can’t shut me down.’ Because he probably feels like he really can. But I don’t think he can,” Cooper said, per the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

No Easier on Turkey Day for Coop and Co.

Thanksgiving’s meeting with 8-3 Buffalo is a must-win for 6-5 Dallas, who are in danger of being overtaken by the Philadelphia Eagles for the NFC East lead. But it won’t be a cake-walk, especially on offense. The Bills boast the NFL’s third-ranked pass defense — a suffocating unit, headlined by CB Tre’Davious White, which cedes just 184.3 yards per game — as well as being third-best in points surrendered (15.7) and total yards (288.6).

The Bills are fresh off a dazzling effort against the Denver Broncos, whom they held to 134 total yards and whose quarterback, Brandon Allen, accounted for a comically-low 84 yards through the air. Buffalo has allowed just one WR (DeVante Parker) to eclipse 100 receiving yards in a game this season. Cooper doesn’t shy away from the challenge, because it’s no different than any other.

“It’s always a sense of urgency to go out there and perform,” he said, per USA Today. “It’s a meritocracy for a reason.”

