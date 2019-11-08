Cowboys’ Jerry Jones Advocates for Deion Sanders to Become FSU Head Coach

Coach Deion Sanders has a nice ring to it, says Jerry Jones.

Amid out-of-left-field reports that Sanders could fill Florida State’s head-coaching vacancy, the Dallas Cowboys‘ owner endorsed the legendary cornerback as a viable candidate for the job.

“I’ve actually watched him coach. I’ve watched him work with younger players in the pros and he’s outstanding,” Jones said Friday on 105.3 The Fan. “He has all the credibility that you could ever imagine, both from knowing what he’s talking about, plus the sensitivity or the perception that he has with people skills.

“He’s really good and he generates excitement. So, with that energy package he’s got, along with his understanding of how to maximize your talent … I think he can coach that. He’d be a great coach.”

Sanders, who has little prior coaching experience, starred at FSU from 1985-88, twice earning unanimous All-American honors and winning the Jim Thorpe Award, given to the nation’s best defensive back. He totaled 15 career interceptions in college and returned three punts for touchdowns, feats that helped make him the No. 5 overall draft pick in 1989, chosen by the Atlanta Falcons.

Sanders’ professional tenure spanned nine first-team All-Pro selections, eight trips to the Pro Bowl, five NFL teams — the Falcons, San Francisco 49ers, Cowboys, Washington Redskins, and Baltimore Ravens — and two Super Bowl titles, culminating with immortalization via the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Class of 2011.

Sanders announced his retirement in 2006. The man known simply as “Prime” has since worked various media gigs, including a central role at NFL Network, where he currently remains employed as an analyst.

Original Report Linking Sanders to FSU

The surprising development broke late Thursday night, when NFL Network insiders (and co-workers) Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported that Sanders “has emerged as a candidate” for the Seminoles’ top coaching position.

NFL Network analyst and Hall of Famer Deion Sanders has emerged as a candidate for the Florida St. head coaching job, sources tell me and @MikeGarafolo. A fascinating situation that could unfold. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 8, 2019

Florida State is seeking to replace fired HC Willie Taggart, who was relieved of his duties on Nov. 3. Among the other notable names being tied to the opening include Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops, former University of Miami head coach Mark Richt, Clemson co-offensive coordinator Tony Elliott, Memphis head coach Mike Norvell, and former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer, who’s also been linked to the Cowboys.

Sanders Fans Flames from Rumor Mill

The 52-year-old hasn’t outright confirmed his interest in FSU, but he hasn’t denied it, either. Taking to Twitter on Friday, Sanders seemingly indicated that he’s at least mulling the opportunity, if not seriously considering it.

Love ya my brother! Always have always will. Coming up in FLORIDA You made us think outside the box & dream big. I need those players from Miami. Just joking….. Not really😂🙏🏿✍🏿👍🏿💯 https://t.co/aBHPPgtgZu — Deion Sanders (@DeionSanders) November 8, 2019

Since the news broke, several athletes have weighed on the Sanders-to-FSU possibility, including NBA superstar LeBron James, who’s pushing for the marriage to materialize.

“Man it would be so dope and just seems PERFECT for Prime Time @DeionSanders to be the HC of FSU! I mean right??” James said, per TMZ.com