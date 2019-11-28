Cowboys Announce Status of Leighton Vander Esch for Week 13 vs. Bills

It’s unclear when, if it all, Dallas Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch will return to the field this season. What’s certain is that he’ll be cheering from the sidelines on Turkey Day.

Vander Esch, nursing a worrisome neck stinger, will miss his second consecutive game Thursday against the Buffalo Bills after Cowboys coach Jason Garrett formally ruled him out.

LVE originally sustained the stinger in Dallas’ Week 7 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles. He was sidelined for the following game, a post-bye win against the New York Giants, giving way to veteran LB Sean Lee, who collected six stops (four solo) and a pass deflection in last week’s loss to the Patriots.

Lee will continue starting at weakside ‘backer, with reserve LB Joe Thomas also seeing extended snaps opposite Jaylon Smith.

Vander Esch’s absence could be felt as the Bills boast the NFL’s fifth-best rushing attack, averaging 139.2 yards per game. They have three players with at least 300 yards on the ground, including fleet-footed quarterback Josh Allen, who’s picked up 387 yards and seven touchdowns across 83 scampers.

Follow the Heavy on Cowboys Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!

Cowboys Issue Update on LVE … Sort of

On Tuesday, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones unofficially declared Vander Esch out for Week 13, which came as no surprise considering the second-year stud’s absence was termed indefinite. He had no chance of playing just four days after Dallas’ last contest. Beyond that, Jones didn’t reveal much.