Cowboys Hit With Staggering Fines for Illegal ‘Actions’ vs. Giants: Report

Unbeknownst in the moment, the Dallas Cowboys‘ sloppy season sweep of the New York Giants came at a steep price.

ESPN’s Todd Archer reported Friday that four Cowboys players — defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence, wide receiver Randall Cobb, safety Xavier Woods, and linebacker Justin March — were fined a total of $73,693 for their “actions” in Monday’s win over the Giants.

Cobb was hit the hardest, docked $28,075 for an illegal blindside block on New York linebacker David Mayo. The eighth-year pass-catcher, who finished with six catches for 35 yards, also lost a fumble amid the 37-18 blowout.

As the penalty-fest continues, here's the blindside block penalty on Randall Cobb pic.twitter.com/6SyoLlnUGx — Tom Downey (@WhatGoingDowney) November 5, 2019

Lawrence will surrender $21,054 for unsportsmanlike conduct and unnecessary roughness infractions, the latter of which occurred on Big Blue’s final offensive drive.

March, too, was punished for unnecessary roughness. He’ll lose $14,037, a fairly substantial amount for a player making just $720,000 in 2019.

Woods was called for taunting in the third quarter, a judgment lapse that will cost him $10,527. It was his only mistake of the evening. Woods recorded three solo tackles, a pass deflection, forced fumble, and an interception, earning NFC Defensive Player of the Week honors.

Garrett Calls Out Cowboys Over Penalties

The final score of Monday’s affair wasn’t indicative of the actual performance. For three quarters, Dallas was virtually sleepwalking against an inferior opponent, continually shooting themselves in the foot with penalties.

When the clock reached triple zeroes, despite the win, the Cowboys racked up 10 fouls for 104 yards — an unacceptable amount to head coach Jason Garrett, who laid into the team regarding their discipline, or lack thereof.

“You can’t let your emotions get the best of you,” Garrett said, per Pro Football Talk. “You have to channel your emotions properly. You can’t let somebody else on another team take it down the road that you don’t want to go down and it hurts your team. So you just have to stay focused. You have to stay away from all the stuff that they’re trying to entice you into and focus and play football.”

“We’ve had too many of those,” Garrett said of 15-yard penalties, via PFT. “. . .You have to distinguish between penalties that happen during the play that sometimes are understandable. Maybe you get out of position. Sometimes those things happen. It’s pro football. There are too many other kinds of penalties that we have. We just have to do a better job handling those situations.”

