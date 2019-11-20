Cowboys Shut Down Wide Receiver for Rest of 2019 Season: Report

Noah Brown’s third NFL season will go down as a wash.

The Dallas Cowboys are shutting down Brown for the remainder of the 2019 campaign, according to ESPN’s Todd Archer.

Brown underwent knee surgery in June which forced him out of training camp and the preseason, and onto the Physically Unable to Perform list, where he’s remained since August.

Per Archer, Brown recently had a second knee procedure, prompting the team to pull the plug.

“Wide receiver Noah Brown will not play this season, according to sources. Brown, who had been on the physically unable to perform list, had a second surgery on his knee recently after undergoing an operation in June,” Archer wrote Tuesday. “Brown missed all of training camp while rehabbing and the hope was he could return at some point after the sixth game of the season. He is expected to be ready to participate again in the offseason program.”

A 2017 seventh-round draft pick, Brown has appeared in 21 games for the Cowboys, totaling nine receptions for 87 yards. Still only 23, the Ohio State product is under contract through 2020.

Fortunately for Dallas, they can afford to lose a wideout as Amari Cooper (886 yards, seven touchdowns), Michael Gallup (678 yards, three TDs), and Randall Cobb (495 yards, three TDs) are keying the league’s top-ranked passing attack led by MVP frontrunner Dak Prescott.

Brown is the second player in as many days to be mothballed for the remainder of the year. On Monday, the Cowboys announced that cornerback Anthony Brown is heading to injured reserve after tearing his triceps in Week 11.

Cooper ‘Fighting’ To Play in Week 12

You probably noticed — or not noticed, as the case may be — the lack of Amari in Detroit. That’s because he tweaked his worrisome knee, which limited him in practice prior to the game. Cooper was on the field for 41 of 74 offensive snaps and finished with only three catches for 38 yards.

Don’t expect him to do much, if anything, in practice this week, as the Cowboys ready for a season-defining road showdown with the mighty New England Patriots. According to the Dallas Morning News’ Michael Gehlken is “still fighting through” the knee ailment, indicating that discomfort remains for the two-time Pro Bowl pass-catcher.

Gallup and Cobb benefited from a disabled Cooper against the Lions. Each crossed the century mark in receiving, with Gallup the biggest beneficiary, collecting a game-high 148 yards on nine grabs.

Cowboys Add Former Saints OL

The Cowboys plugged their lone practice squad vacancy Tuesday by signing center Marcus Henry, according to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News. Henry — filling the spot vacated by defensive back Josh Jones, whom the Cowboys promoted to the active roster last week — was inked after a workout on the team’s day off. Per Gehlken, the team also hosted offensive tackle Storm Norton.

Henry, who’s never appeared in an NFL regular-season game, entered the league in 2016 as an undrafted free agent signed by the New Orleans Saints. He played in four preseason contests for the Saints as a rookie, then spent the 2017 season in the Austin, Texas-based Spring League.

He joined the Seattle Seahawks in 2018 and his action again was limited to the exhibition period. He was released at final cuts. Henry most recently had a second stint with the Saints, where he registered four preseason appearances. New Orleans chopped him on Aug. 31.

