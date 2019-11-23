Cowboys vs Patriots: Betting Line, Odds & Pick

The New England Patriots (9-1) host the Dallas Cowboys (6-4) in one of the more intriguing NFL matchups this weekend.

It will be Dak Prescott and the league’s best passing offense against Stephon Gilmore and the best secondary in the NFL. Who will have the edge in this one? Here’s a preview of the game followed by trends and our prediction.

Cowboys

Dak Prescott has been on fire this year, and he’s about to face his biggest challenge of the season. Prescott leads the league in passing yards and is second in touchdown passes with 21. Stephon Gilmore will likely be shadowing Amari Cooper in this one, and their will be a matchup to watch. It could come down to the running game–if the Cowboys want a shot in this game, Prescott will need some help from Ezekiel Elliott, who has had a relatively quiet season so far.

On defense, Dallas has been solid–but they have been inconsistent when it comes to the run game. They have allowed 100 yards rushing in seven games so far this season, and they will be missing star linebacker Leighton Vander Esch in this one, which doesn’t help their chances.

Patriots

Tom Brady popped up on the injury report Friday and was listed as questionable for the game with a sore elbow. He most certainly should play barring anything serious, which this doesn’t appear to be. Brady will be without Mohamed Sanu, who will miss the game with an injury, so the Pats are hurting at wide receiver.

Brady said recently that his team’s strength right now lies in defense and special teams, and while the veteran quarterback also noted his offense needs to score more points, he said that if he and the rest of the team’s offensive playmakers can be smart and opportunistic, they’ll have a shot in every game. They should definitely have a few opportunities in this one.

Trends, Pick and Prediction:

Spread: Dallas +6

Over/Under: 40 points

Odds Shark currently has the Patriots winning the game by a projected score of 28-18, with New England winning the game, covering the spread and the total score going over 40 points.

Some relevant trends surrounding the game courtesy of Odds Shark:

* The total has gone OVER in 5 of Dallas’ last 6 games.

* The Cowboys are 14-6 SU in their last 20 games.

* Dallas is 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games against New England.

* Dallas is 0-5 SU in their last 5 games against New England.

* The Patriots are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games.

* The total has gone UNDER in 8 of New England’s last 11 games.

* New England is 14-1 SU in their last 15 games.

* The total has gone UNDER in 7 of New England’s last 8 games against Dallas.

We’re with Odds Shark on this one. We like New England to win by a touchdown at home, and the total score should go OVER. Ultimately, it comes down to this: we’ll take Bill Belichick over Jason Garrett any day of the week–and twice on Sunday.

Final Prediction: Patriots 28, Cowboys 21

READ NEXT: Allen Robinson Fantasy: Should You Start or Sit Bears WR Week 12 vs Giants?