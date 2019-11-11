Cowboys’ Randall Cobb Makes Ridiculous Diving TD Grab vs. Vikings [WATCH]

Michael Gallup had arguably the play of the season for Dallas Cowboys in last week’s win over the New York Giants.

His wide receiver mate, Randall Cobb, just gave Gallup a run for his money.

Cobb pulled down a terrific diving touchdown catch in the second quarter of Sunday night’s game against the Minnesota Vikings, hauling in a 25-yard pass from quarterback Dak Prescott on a free play.

The TD was Cobb’s second as a member of the Cowboys. The former Packers wideout came into the Week 10 contest with 25 receptions for 274 yards and the score, which occurred in the season opener against New York.

As of this writing, Cobb has two catches for 30 yards and a TD.

His circus-like stab, which knotted the game at 14-14, followed a second-quarter score from Gallup, who hit pay dirt from 23 yards away.

Cooper, Gallup Active Despite Injuries

Gallup showed up on the injury report this week with a knee issue, but he was never in danger of missing this contest. Cowboys top WR Amari Cooper, on the other hand, was less of a sure thing.

Cooper, though, was active, as expected, despite a nagging knee injury that he exacerbated last Monday. Although operating at less than 100 percent, he appears no worse for wear, leading Dallas with 66 yards on five grabs in the first half.

Cooper underwent a precautionary MRI on Wednesday which revealed no damage to his ligaments or tendons, preventing an extended absence. He termed his hurt knee as being “manageable” and all but assured he’d be on the field at AT&T Stadium for the crucial NFC showdown.

“I mean, I want to play, you know what I’m saying, to be able to put up numbers to help my team win,” he said Thursday, via the team’s official website. “Whatever I’ve got to do to do that, I’m cool with it.”

