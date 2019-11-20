Cowboys Sign Former Saints Offensive Lineman: Report

The Cowboys plugged their lone practice squad vacancy Tuesday by signing center Marcus Henry, according to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News.

Henry — filling the spot vacated by defensive back Josh Jones, whom the Cowboys promoted to the active roster last week — was inked after a workout on the team’s day off. Per Gehlken, the team also hosted offensive tackle Storm Norton.

Henry, who’s never appeared in an NFL regular-season game, entered the league in 2016 as an undrafted free agent signed by the New Orleans Saints. He played in four preseason contests for the Saints as a rookie, then spent the 2017 season in the Austin, Texas-based Spring League.

He joined the Seattle Seahawks in 2018 and his action again was limited to the exhibition period. He was released at final cuts.

Henry most recently had a second stint with the Saints, where he registered four preseason appearances. New Orleans chopped him on Aug. 31.

Scouting Report

Henry (6-2, 303) played collegiately at Boise State, earning 2014 and 2015 first-team All-Mountain West honors. He made 39 career starts for the Broncos and was considered a late-round flier entering the 2016 draft.

In spite of short arms (32″) and small hands (8 7/8″), Henry won with physicality and versatility, able to kick to right guard when necessary. He logged a 30-inch vertical and 8-foot-5-inch broad jump at the Scouting Combine, adding 28 reps on the bench press and a 5.15-second forty-yard dash time.

“Three-year starter and part of a senior class that won 40 games while at Boise State,” Henry’s NFL.com scouting profile reads. “Henry lacks the length and size that teams want from draftable center prospects, but he plays with some pop and he works his butt off to stay on his blocks by any means necessary. The will and play demeanor are there to get him into a camp, but other traits may prevent him from hearing his name called in April.”

Fit in Dallas

Henry is only the second offensive lineman to crack the Cowboys’ 10-man taxi squad, joining rookie tackle Mitch Hyatt. This is where he’s likely to reside unless injuries — plural — strike the starters.

And that’s certainly possible, if not probable, given the fact that left guard Connor Williams (knee surgery) remains sidelined and right tackle La’el Collins is pushing to play through back and knee issues. Left tackle Tyron Smith and right guard Zack Martin have also been banged up this year.

Ironically, the only purely-healthy lineman, center Travis Frederick, mans the same pivot position as Henry, which calls into question whether Dallas should have signed the OT rather than the center.

