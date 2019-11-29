Cowboys Playoff Standings Week 13: Latest Odds & Postseason Chances

The Dallas Cowboys still sit in prime position to make the NFL playoffs despite losing two of their last three games heading into Thanksgiving. Dallas still sits atop the NFC East with a win or loss against the Bills.

The Cowboys postseason chances are helped by the fact that they play in one of the worst divisions in the NFL. Dallas is currently the only team in the division with a winning record. Heading into Week 13, the Cowboys have a 65 percent chance to make the postseason and a 64 percent shot at winning the division, per FiveThirtyEight. The only other team in the NFC East with playoff odds is the Eagles who have a 36 percent chance to win the division.

The Cowboys would likely need to win out and get a lot of help to have any chance at securing a first-round bye. The good news for Cowboys fans is Dallas would host their first playoff matchup against one of the Wild Card teams if they can win the division. The Cowboys are under even more of a spotlight after Jerry Jones appeared to put the coaching staff on notice after the team’s loss to the Patriots.

“It’s frustrating to me to just be reminded that some of the fundamentals of football and coaching were what beat us out there today,” Jones said, per NFL.com.

Rumors about Jason Garrett’s job security followed the team into their Thanksgiving matchup, but there is still some time for the Cowboys to turn things around. Dallas has a little bit more of a margin of error given the other teams within the division are struggling.

The Cowboys Would Host the Seahawks If the NFL Playoffs Started Today

If the NFL postseason began today, the No. 4 Cowboys would host the No. 5 Seahawks during Wild Card weekend on either January 4 or 5. Despite Seattle having a better record, Dallas would host the game since they are the division leader.

The Cowboys would still lead the NFC East even with a loss to the Bills and an Eagles win in Week 13. The Cowboys hold the tiebreaker over the Eagles thanks to their victory over Philly earlier this season. Blogging the Boys breaks down the NFL tiebreaker rules.

Head to head

Divisional games

Games against common opponents

Here is a look at the current NFC playoff picture along with the NFC East standings. We will be updating this table after the Thanksgiving games are completed.

NFC East Standings: Heading Into Week 13

TEAM W L Cowboys 6 6 Eagles 5 6 Giants 2 9 Redskins 2 9

NFC Playoff Standings: Heading Into Week 13

TEAM W L T 1. 49ers 10 1 0 2. Saints 9 2 0 3. Packers 8 3 0 4. Cowboys 6 6 0 5. Seahawks 9 2 0 6. Vikings 8 3 0 7. Rams 6 5 0 8. Bears 5 6 0 9. Eagles 5 6 0 10. Panthers 5 6 0 11. Buccaneers 4 7 0 12. Lions 3 7 1 13. Cardinals 3 7 1 14. Falcons 3 8 0 15. Giants 2 9 0 16. Redskins 2 9 0

NFC Playoff Matchups

Here are the current NFC playoff matchups if the postseason started today. The top two seeds get a first-round bye and host a playoff game in the Divisional Round.

No. 6 Minnesota Vikings vs. No. 3 Green Bay Packers

No. 5 Seattle Seahawks vs. No. 4 Dallas Cowboys

Bye: No. 1 San Francisco 49ers, No. 2 New Orleans Saints