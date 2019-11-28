David Blough’s Contract: How Much Money Does the Lions QB Make?

Lions quarterback David Blough signed a three-year, $1.7 million contract with the Browns before being traded to the Lions. Blough has a $495,000 salary for the 2019 season, per Spotrac. Detroit acquired Blough from Cleveland for a 2022 seventh-round draft pick swap, per Yahoo Sports.

Blough is seeing the field for the Lions at quarterback after Matthew Stafford and Jeff Driskel sustained injuries. Blough played college football at Purdue before signing with the Browns as an undrafted free agent in 2019. Lions head coach Matt Patricia spoke highly of Blough earlier this season.

“Blough we actually did a lot of work on coming out with the draft,” Patricia noted, per Saturday Tradition. “Sean Ryan, our quarterbacks coach, went out there and worked out with him extensively. Someone we really liked. Someone from Purdue, very good player, captain, extremely strong arm, very smart, very good in the pocket, very quick with his progressions and his reads from what we saw out of college.”

Blough’s best college season came during his senior year in 2018. Blough completed 66 percent of his passes for 3,705 yards, 25 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Blough threw for 9,734 yards, 69 touchdowns and 43 interceptions in his four years at Purdue.

Blough Is Making His First NFL Start on Thanksgibing

The Lions quarterback will make his first NFL start for Detroit on Thanksgiving. Stafford is dealing with broken vertebrates in his back while Driskel sustained a hamstring injury. All this led to Blough making his NFL debut against the Bears defense on Thanksgiving. Patricia noted that Blough received first-team reps during practices leading up to the Thanksgiving matchup.

“We’ll have competitive periods against offense versus defense, along with our preparation periods that we use each week,” Patricia explained, per ESPN. “We like to take those different kind of chances during the week to mix up some of the huddles and who is out there and who is not. We do it really at all positions, and certainly, Blough is one of those guys that it’s important for us to do that with, too.”

It remains to be seen what upside Blough has once he takes the field. Patricia described the former Purdue quarterback’s game in the days leading up to the Thanksgiving matchup.

“Obviously, he can stand in the pocket, he can throw, he can do all those things,” Patricia said, per Detroit Free Press. “There’s no issues there. It just would be some of the things that we would want to build around that, that we would have to take a look at.”

Matthew Stafford May Not Play Again in 2019

All signs point to the idea that Stafford may not suit up again this season for the Lions. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Stafford is “maniacal” in his desire to return to the field.

However, the Lions could end up sitting Stafford for the rest of the season. Detroit is almost assuredly out of contention for a postseason spot heading into Week 13 making it unlikely that the veteran quarterback will play again this season.