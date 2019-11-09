David Montgomery Fantasy: Should You Start or Sit Bears RB Week 10?

Despite not winning a game since September, the Chicago Bears have managed to come alive a bit on offense over the past two weeks.

Bears head coach Matt Nagy promised to run the ball more after the team had failed to establish the run game early in the season, and rookie running back David Montgomery has been the primary benefactor. Montgomery has 48 touches in the last two games, and he has a favorable matchup against the Detroit Lions this week.

So what does it all mean for Montgomery’s fantasy game, and how will the Bears fare in their Week 10 matchup against the Detroit Lions? Here’s a breakdown of the game:

David Montgomery Fantasy Outlook: Matchup vs. Lions

The primary concern for fantasy owners where Montgomery is concerned is the Bears offense in general. They’re averaging a measly 17.8 points a game along with just over 80 yards rushing per game. And yet, Montgomery has scored 47.3 points in PPR leagues over the last two games, so he is finally becoming the back many fantasy owners had hoped he would be. He’s also going to be facing a very bad defense this week.

The Lions defense is one of the worst in the league. They’re giving up just over 27 points a game, 135.8 yards on the ground, and 424.1 yards per contest. The Bears swept the Lions in 2018, and while Chicago is clearly not the same team this season, Montgomery has shown definite flashes of potential, and the Bears generally play tough football in divisional games (they’re 3-5 on the season and 1-1 in the NFC North).

Should You Start or Sit David Montgomery in Week 10?

FantasyPros has Montgomery projected to score 12.6 points this week, and that seems a little low.

The Bears may look slightly different on offense this game. They cut running back Mike Davis on Saturday (who they didn’t use anyway), and they are also rumored to be moving Cody Whitehair back to center and swapping James Daniels to guard–which were the positions they played last year when they looked like a much more competent offense. It may not change a thing, but the Bears’ offensive line has been bad this season with Daniels at center, so perhaps this move will help. It certainly can’t hurt.

What it comes down to with Montgomery is this: he’s becoming the Bears’ workhorse, he’s getting at least 20 touches a game now, and he’s also getting the ball when the Bears get close to the goal line. In fact, Montgomery is tied with Sony Michel for the NFL lead in carries inside his opponent’s goal line with 11.

NFL leaders in carries inside the opponent's 5 yard line: 1. David Montgomery – 11

1. Sony Michel – 11

3. Dalvin Cook – 10

4. Mark Ingram – 9

4. Frank Gore – 9

6. Jordan Howard – 8

6. Josh Jacobs – 8 — Mike Clay (@MikeClayNFL) November 5, 2019

Final Verdict: START him. Despite their record and lackluster offense, he has been the Bears’ primary offensive weapon in the red zone of late, and he’s going against one of the worst defenses in the league. He’s a solid RB1 this week.

