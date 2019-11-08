Report: Deion Sanders Linked to Major College Head Coaching Job

Is “Prime Time” looking to trade in his microphone for a clipboard?

According to NFL Network insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo, Deion Sanders has now emerged as a candidate for the Florida State football head coaching job.

The surprising tweet broke late Thursday night.

NFL Network analyst and Hall of Famer Deion Sanders has emerged as a candidate for the Florida St. head coaching job, sources tell me and @MikeGarafolo. A fascinating situation that could unfold. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 8, 2019

Sanders has history at FSU

Sanders spent his college career at Florida State from 1986-1988 where he played three sports: track, baseball, and football. The freakishly athletic cornerback and punt returner was named a two-time consensus All-American in his final two seasons with the Seminoles. His No.2 jersey was retired soon after by the school in 1995.

The Pro Football Hall of Famer (2011) has never previously coached at the collegiate level, although his resume does include some high school coaching experience. Sanders currently serves as on-air talent at NFL Network along with a previous stint at CBS Sports.

Developing story.

