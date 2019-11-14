DraftKings Week 11 Thursday Night Football Showdown: Picks & DFS Lineups

DraftKings NFL $1.11M Thursday Night Showdown is open for entry now. Tonight’s contest features a Pittsburgh Steelers team riding a four-game win streak taking on a Cleveland Browns team in must-win territory.

The first place prize winner of the DraftKings TNF Showdown will receive a massive payout of $250K. Let’s see how to optimize our lineups below.

Rules & Scoring:

Six total players (one captain, five flex players) Captain selection costs 1.5x standard salary Captain scores 1.5x fantasy point values Can choose from any position (QB, RB, WR, TE, K, DST) You can use as many players at the same position as you’d like $50,000 salary cap



Follow the Heavy on Fantasy & Betting for all the latest betting news, odds, and picks

Roster Construction

Captain: James Conner $16,200

$16,200 FLEX: Baker Mayfield $9,000

$9,000 FLEX: Jarvis Landry $8,000

$8,000 FLEX: Kareem Hunt $5,800

$5,800 FLEX: James Washington $5,600

$5,600 FLEX: Ricky Seals-Jones $3,600

Why this Lineup?

James Conner will be gifted with a more than welcoming matchup on Thursday night against the Browns. Three of the last five starting running backs to face off against Cleveland have averaged a combined 23.0 fantasy points. Conner averaged nearly 29 fantasy points over his last two games prior to injury.

Baker Mayfield has certainly seen his struggles this season. With that said, he’s now scored 17+ fantasy points in three of his past four games. Pittsburgh has allowed at least two passing touchdowns in all but one of their past five contests.

Jarvis Landry has emerged over the past few weeks as Mayfield’s favorite target, seeing 10+ targets in three consecutive games. Landry has now hauled in a receiving touchdown in back-to-back weeks. Wideouts to receive double-digit targets against the Steelers average 15.2 fantasy points this season.

Kareem Hunt is the steal of tonight’s Showdown, priced lower than three backup quarterbacks. Hunt excelled in the pass game in his debut a week ago, seeing nine targets come his way and outsnapping any offensive skill-player not named Nick Chubb, Odell Beckham Jr., or Jarvis Landry. Running backs to catch five-plus passes against Pittsburgh this season average 13.35 fantasy points.

The Oklahoma State connection between James Washington and QB Mason Rudolph is alive and well in Pittsburgh. The WR has averaged 15.45 fantasy points over his past two games. He’s also seen six-plus targets in three of his last four games. Since Cleveland’s Week 7 bye, they’ve had five receivers see six-plus targets against them, those players combined for an average of 15.16 fantasy points.

Ricky Seals-Jones is currently listed as questionable tonight. The fact that he was a game-time decision this past week bodes well for his playing status vs. the Steelers. If active, the tight end is a bit more than just a flyer. Seals-Jones topped 13.7 fantasy points in two of his four games prior to injury. Pittsburgh surrenders the seventh-most fantasy points to the tight end position this season.

Final Thoughts & Obvious Omissions

The most glaring omissions for our Thursday night lineup include Nick Chubb and JuJu Smith-Schuster. The latter has scored 7.4 fantasy points or fewer in three of his last four games. Chubb is worth a look if you choose to pay the hefty price tag attached to his name. We opted for his running mate, Kareem Hunt, who is essentially half the price of Chubb.

Reminder, the game kicks off tonight at 8:20 pm ET. Be sure to set your lineups and good luck!

READ NEXT: Kareem Hunt Fantasy: Start or Sit Browns RB Tonight?