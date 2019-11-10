DraftKings NFL Showdown Picks & DFS Lineups for SNF Vikings vs. Cowboys

DraftKings NFL $888K Sunday Night Showdown is open for entry now. The contest will feature the 6-3 Minnesota Vikings and the 5-3 Dallas Cowboys. The first place prize winner of the DraftKings SNF Showdown will receive a generous payout of $200K. Let’s see how to optimize our lineups below.

Rules & Scoring:

Six total players (one captain, five flex players) Captain selection costs 1.5x standard salary Captain scores 1.5x fantasy point values Can choose from any position (QB, RB, WR, TE, K, DST) You can use as many players at the same position as you’d like $50,000 salary cap



Follow the Heavy on Fantasy & Betting for all the latest betting news, odds, and picks

Roster Construction

Captain: Amari Cooper $15,000

$15,000 FLEX: Ezekiel Elliott $10,800

$10,800 FLEX: Dak Prescott $10,600

$10,600 FLEX: Jason Witten $6,000

$6,000 FLEX: Kyle Rudolph $4,800

$4,800 FLEX: Laquon Treadwell $2,800

Why this Lineup?

If you eliminate the one game Amari Cooper didn’t finish this season due to injury from his season statistics, the wideout would rank third amongst players at his position, and sixth overall (regardless of position) with 21.7 fantasy points per game. Minnesota has allowed three of their last four opponents’ number one receivers to average 31.3 fantasy points against them.

Minnesota had been stout against the run for the majority of the season. However the past two weeks they have taken a step back. Opposing starting running backs have averaged 7.9 rushing yards per carry and 16.55 fantasy since the conclusion of Week 7. Ezekiel Elliott has averaged a combined 5.4 ypc in three of his last four games and has not scored fewer than 16.9 fantasy points since Week 1.

Dak Prescott is QB4 in fantasy heading into Week 10 averaging nearly 23 points per game. Minnesota has allowed an average of 22+ fantasy points to three of the past four signal-callers they have faced.

Jason Witten was targeted nine times a week ago. The veteran has now seen seven-plus targets and scored 10.7+ fantasy points in two of his last three games. Tight ends to receive at least seven targets against the Vikings this season have averaged 14.6 fantasy points.

We double down on tight ends, this time grabbing Kyle Rudolph. Rudolph has averaged 14+ fantasy points in two of his last three games. No Adam Thielen likely means more opportunities for Rudolph on Sunday night. Dallas surrenders the seventh-most fantasy points to opposing tight ends this season.

Speaking of no Adam Thielen, when the star wideout left last weekend’s game with a hamstring injury it was Laquon Tredwell, not Olabisi Johnson who filled his role. Tredwell saw a season-high five targets in Week 9 and has a chance to top that number in Week 10. You can’t beat a $2,800 salary for a potential WR2 in a top-eight offense in football.

Final Thoughts & Obvious Omissions

With Adam Thielen already ruled out for the night game, Dalvin Cook becomes the most glaring omission from our lineup. Cook is certainly worthy of a play on Sunday, however sitting at the highest priced player in the Showdown, his $11,600 salary was a bit much for our likening.

Cook is coming off of a game where he averaged 3.4 yards per carry. Dallas held Giants superstar running back Saquon Barkley to just 2.0 ypc in their last game.

Keep an eye on Amari Cooper’s playing status ahead of game time. While the wideout is currently listed as questionable, Dallas has shown optimisim that their star playmaker will take the field vs. the Vikings. If for whatever reason Cooper can’t give it a go, Michael Gallup becomes a bargin at just $7,600.

Reminder, the game kicks off Sunday night at 8:20 pm ET. Be sure to set your lineups, and good luck!

READ NEXT: Fantasy: Week 10 RB Rankings