Carson Wentz Finally Announces & ‘Owns’ His Biggest Problem

The problem with Carson Wentz is he’s a perfectionist. He always wants to put on the cape, instead of asking for help.

The Eagles quarterback has often acknowledged his needs to play within the offense, to take what the defense gives him and let his receivers make plays. Wentz, who threw for 214 yards during last week’s loss, looked a tad dejected as he strutted to the podium Wednesday at the NovaCare Complex. There is one other thing he knows he has to clean up. It happened again last Sunday versus the Patriots.

Wentz was standing tall and scanning the field for a target when the pocket started collapsing around him. Instead of wisely going down or quickly throwing the ball away, Wentz took a sack on his own 22-yard line. Not the worst outcome, except he fumbled the ball away. The Patriots capitalized by converting the turnover into three points.

“Would have loved to get rid of the ball. Would have loved to get rid of the ball,” Wentz told reporters. “The pocket was collapsing and, first of all, I’ve got to tighten it up. I can’t let it slip out like that and put our defense in a bad situation like that, so I’ve got to own that one.”

Bad Fumbles Recurring Theme for Carson Wentz

One fumble in a non-conference game isn’t the end of the world. But it’s been an ongoing issue for Carson Wentz going back to his rookie season.

The Eagles quarterback fumbled the ball 14 times in 16 games in 2017, although he only lost three of them. Wentz has 37 fumbles in 50 career starts, a stat second-worst behind Jameis Winston’s 43 in the same time span. He’s lost 15 of them. The fumbling? Yes, it’s a major problem.

“I think they’re case-by-case,” Wentz said of the fumbles. “It’s always something, you know, you come back and it’s ‘Ok, I could’ve got rid of the ball there, or I should’ve just ate the sack, or whatever.’”

Head coach Doug Pederson expressed confidence that Wentz would fix the problem sooner rather than later. He has five fumbles this season alone.

“I know this about Carson,” Pederson told reporters. “He’s wired the right way. He is hard on himself and he’s going to work to make corrections. He’s not going to be perfect. He’s going to learn to allow the game to come to him and throw the ball away and live for another play.”

Russell Wilson Mentor to Young Eagles Quarterback

Russell Wilson has been playing at an MVP level. The award appears to be a two-man race between Wilson and Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Carson Wentz was in that MVP conversation back in 2017 after leading the Eagles to a 10-1 record before injuring his ACL in Week 14. The Eagles quarterback was electric that year and sent a message he was a dual-threat with his legs and arm. He admitted that Wilson was one of the guys he looked up to and patterned his game after growing up in North Dakota.

“I think just watching him as a player and his ability to create is something that I really admire,” Wentz told reporters. “His athleticism is something I tried to implement in my game a little bit. But at the same time, we’re different players. He’s way quicker than I am, way faster than I am, but a lot of respect for how he can improvise and make plays.”

