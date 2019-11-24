Carson Wentz Examined for Right Hand Injury

There was no lack of drama in the Eagles’ 17-9 loss to Seattle. It all started with Carson Wentz.

The Eagles quarterback just seemed a tick off all afternoon, from overthrowing open receivers to turning the ball over (three fumbles, two interceptions) to taking unnecessary sacks. He was booed off the field by Eagles fans at the end of the first half.

Wentz also was spotted visiting the medical tent to start the fourth quarter and jogged off the field for a few minutes. But he didn’t miss any snaps and returned on the team’s next offensive possession.



The signal-caller was seen grasping at his right hand after making a tackle following a lost fumble. At first, it was feared to be a concussion.

After the game, head coach Doug Pederson confirmed Wentz underwent an X-ray on his right hand but the results were negative. He did leave the locker room with the hand wrapped and in a bag of ice.

Wentz had X rays on his hand and they were negative. #Eagles — Dave Weinberg (@PressACWeinberg) November 24, 2019

Pederson said Wentz would be evaluated further on Monday by team doctors. Josh McCown remains the backup quarterback and would start in case of emergency.

It was a downright dismal day for Wentz and the entire Eagles’ offense. He was 33-of-45 for 256 yards while throwing two interceptions and losing two of his three fumbles.

Carson Wentz says Eagles fans have every right to boo him. — Brandon Lee Gowton (@BrandonGowton) November 24, 2019

Doug Pederson Shoulders Blame, Not Wentz’s Fault

Doug Pederson’s offense finished with 344 total yards, including a meaningless late touchdown to Zach Ertz that pushed the score to 17-9. They missed on the two-point conversion with under one minute to go.

As bad as Carson Wentz looked — losing two of three fumbles — Pederson wasn’t ready to blame the sloppy outing all on his quarterback.

Carson Wentz keeping that right hand in his pouch as he heads to the lockeroom. Something to watch. #Eagles pic.twitter.com/LYdvb8cRjO — Jamie Apody (@JamieApody) November 24, 2019

“Our issues on offense tonight were not about Carson Wentz,” Pederson told reporters. “It starts with me. I have to start with evaluating my performance and go from there.”

The coach added that the team had a great week of preparation at practice and couldn’t put a finger on what exactly went wrong.

Pederson said the decision to rest Jordan Howard, Nelson Agholor and Alshon Jefferey was a calculated one. He wanted them healthy for any potential playoff run.

“They weren’t there yet,” Pederson said.

Carson Wentz said he didnt think his hand issue affected him How did he do? “Not well enough. I have to be better. Im frustrated. It starts with me” Carson says the offense has let the defense down#Eagles pic.twitter.com/ChIjoXbMDm — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) November 24, 2019

Meanwhile, Wentz was quick to shoulder the blame. The quarterback said Eagles fans had every right to boo him and he knows he has to play better.

“You never want to hear it, but it is what it is. That’s this city, that’s this fan base,” Wentz said. “I’m frustrated too. They have every right when we are playing poorly to let us know.”

Perhaps not surprisingly, Nick Foles began trending on Twitter in the Philadelphia area. Foles is now quarterback for the Jaguars and they were playing Tennessee at 4:25 p.m.