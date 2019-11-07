Donovan McNabb Reveals Reason Why He Wants Hall of Fame Honor

It’s easy to call Donovan McNabb arrogant for thinking he deserves a spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. But self-validation isn’t the real reason.

No, McNabb has thought long and hard about why he wants to be enshrined in Canton, Ohio. While his competitive spirit certainly has played a factor in his constant lobbying for a coveted Gold Jacket, the motivating factor is race. Think about it. There is only one African-American quarterback currently in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

“How great would it be to be the second African-American quarterback inducted into the football hall of fame?” McNabb told The Inquirer’s EJ Smith. “Behind one of my idols in Warren Moon. That’s something not a lot of people talk about, but there’s only one black quarterback in the NFL Hall of Fame.”

McNabb, arguably the greatest signal-caller in Eagles history — that’s not really debatable, to be honest — will be inducted into the Philadelphia Sports Hall of Fame on Thursday evening at the Event Center at Rivers Casino Philadelphia. His record as the Eagles starting quarterback stands at 92-49-1 in 11 seasons. He also threw 216 touchdown passes while guiding the franchise to five NFC Championship Games and one Super Bowl.

“You always want to leave a legacy, that’s something that was very important to me,” McNabbs said.

McNabb Believes He Belongs in Football Hall of Fame

Back in June, McNabb made headlines when he told TMZ Sports he thought he deserved to be in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The statement turned quite a few heads, especially after he argued that his numbers were better than those of former Dallas Cowboys quarterback (and current Hall of Famer) Troy Aikman.

“My numbers are better than Troy Aikman,” McNabb told TMZ Sports. “I’m not hesitating on that. I am a Hall of Famer. My numbers speak for themselves.”

Technically speaking, McNabb’s numbers are better than Aikman: McNabb has 4,334 more passing yards (37,276) and 69 additional passing touchdowns (234). Of course, that doesn’t take into account Aikman’s three Super Bowl rings.

The former Eagles quarterback never got to raise the Lombardi Trophy, falling short (and possibly puking, according to Freddie Mitchell) in his only appearance. However, he did lead the Eagles during their most dominant era of football.

“When they look at my numbers, yeah, but then they always want to add other stuff into it,” McNabb said. “‘Was he an All-Pro? Was he this? How many Super Bowl opportunities?’ But, people don’t realize how hard it is to get to the NFC Championship and to get there five times, and then make it to a Super Bowl? It’s tough.”

