Eagles Kicker Jake Elliott Gets Bank-Breaking Contract

Jake Elliott might be buying everyone in Philadelphia turkey tomorrow. Gobble, gobble … through the goal post.

The Eagles announced they had signed the kicker to a five-year contract extension Wednesday worth an estimated $21.8 million, including $10.45 million in guaranteed money. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported the deal makes Elliott the third-highest paid kicker in average per year and total guarantee. Yes, that’s a ton of loot for a special-teams player.

But Elliott might be the one kicker worth the high salary. He is currently the only kicker in the league who hasn’t missed a field goal as he sits at a perfect 14-for-14. He has whiffed on extra points but remains 21-of-23. Not too shabby.

Of course, Elliott will forever be remembered for the 61-yarder he nailed to beat the Giants during the Super Bowl run in 2018. It was a joke not lost on the Eagles’ social media team who shouted out: “We can think of at least 61 reasons to extend.”

“It’s awesome, man,” Elliott told the team’s official website. “This is the place where I’ve grown the last couple of years and luckily I’m a part of it and I look forward to being a part of it for a really long time. It’s a great feeling.”

The Eagles locked him up through 2024 and the news comes on the heels of the team signing long-snapper Rick Lovato to an extension. Next up, punter Cameron Johnston who may get a new deal before the end of the year.

David Akers Congratulates Jake Elliott

In an unofficial passing of the (cleat) torch, David Akers sent Jake Elliott a nice congratulatory message.

Akers, who kicked in Philadelphia for 12 seasons, is the Eagles’ all-time scoring leader with 1,323 points and a member of the franchise’s All-Decade Team. He immediately wrote “Congrats @jake_elliott22 Well deserved” on Twitter.

Akers’ highest-earning contract with the Eagles was a seven-year deal worth $6.8 million in salary, plus a $1.25 million signing bonus. Elliott will earn $10.45 million in guaranteed money.

Who is the greatest Eagles kicker in franchise history? Right now, that title belongs to Akers. But, with Elliott locked up for the next five years, it could easily transfer to him if he keeps up his pace. He has 291 career points in three seasons.

Highest-Paid Kickers in the NFL Right Now

After signing his new deal, Jake Elliott will become the third-highest-paid kicker in the NFL. It’s a big investment considering the way teams blow through kickers (for example, Chicago … double doink, too soon?).

Anyway, Elliott joins an elite and rare club, along with the Ravens’ Justin Tucker and the 49ers’ Robbie Gould. Elliott will earn roughly $4.36 million per year versus Tucker’s $5 million per year and Gould’s $4.75 million.

The one knock on Elliott throughout his career has been the missed extra points, including whiffing on one in the Super Bowl. However, he did net all three field-goal attempts in that game and the 46-yarder to ice it for the Eagles.

Of course, Elliott’s most memorable boot will always be that amazing 61-yarder to beat the Giants with no time left on the clock. Good times.

