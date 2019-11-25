Eagles Path to NFC East Crown Clear after Cowboys Loss

The Eagles played a pathetic game against a tough opponent. And the loss might not matter in the grand scheme of things.

Following the Eagles’ 17-9 defeat Sunday to Seattle, there was plenty of talk about the sky falling. Carson Wentz suddenly doesn’t look like the franchise quarterback everyone thought he was — hey, remember Nick Foles? — and the team’s receivers can’t create any separation. It’s a mess, a certified dumpster fire.

Wait, all hope is not lost. The Cowboys lost to the Patriots 13-9 and Philadelphia still has a clear path to the NFC East crown. How is that even possible? Credit the schedule-makers for giving the Eagles a puncher’s chance.

The Eagles’ record stands at 5-6, while the Cowboys dropped to 6-5. It’s a one-game difference with five games to play. The way the Birds have played in recent weeks leaves room for doubt, maybe their offense can’t score enough points to even win another game. Hold on. Look at their remaining schedule.

Philadelphia has the 12th-easiest schedule the rest of the way, according to Team Rankings. Their opponents’ records are a combined 18-41 while the Cowboys still face stiff tests against the Bills (8-3), Rams (6-4) and Bears (5-6).

The Eagles should reel off three straight wins starting this week in Miami, with a showdown at Lincoln Financial Field versus Dallas on the horizon in Week 16. That game would likely decide the NFC East. As bad as Philadelphia has played, it’s all in front of them.

.@Seahawks v @Eagles and they can’t sustain drives to score points b/c they can’t execute on 3rd downs. It’s not play calling. It’s a lack of execution. Yes the schedule gets “charmin soft” but it shouldn’t make a difference. It’s difficult to watch. #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/F4NbmOdCEq — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) November 25, 2019

Jerry Jones Criticizes Cowboys Coaching Staff

Dallas is facing its own turmoil after dropping a winnable game in New England. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones didn’t name names, but he took some not-so-thinly veiled shots at the coaching staff in his post-game remarks.

Jones, who has been a long-time supporter of head coach Jason Garrett, pointed out that the loss was unacceptable. The Cowboys roster is talented enough to make a lengthy playoff run, so the ax has to fall on the coaches.

“We all saw why we didn’t win it,” Jones told reporters. “It was pretty glaring as to why we couldn’t get it done.”

Jones wasn’t done with his critique and specifically cited a lack of execution on special teams.

“I think you’re going to get outcoached during this era when you come to New England,” said Jones, via USA Today. “Special teams was really, probably, the determining difference … To me, special teams is 100% coaching. It’s 100% coaching.”

“Some of the fundamentals of football and coaching were what beat us out there today.”

Jerry Jones did not mince words after the Cowboys lost in New England. @jonmachota takes you through what Jones said and what it could mean for Jason Garrett.https://t.co/tvFQua2CzM pic.twitter.com/me4E0Xceoq — The Athletic Dallas (@TheAthleticDFW) November 25, 2019

Eagles-Cowboys Play on Dec. 22 in Philadelphia

Dallas and Philadelphia will get a head-to-head showdown on Dec. 22 at Lincoln Financial Field. Depending on how the next three weeks play out, it could be for the NFC East crown. The Cowboys would have to drop at least one game between now and then. It’s entirely possible.

It’s also entirely possible that the NFL decides to flex that game from a 4:25 p.m. kickoff to an 8:20 p.m. start for “Sunday Night Football” to get a prime-time matchup. According to StubHub, standing-room-only tickets for the game are selling for $170 each and upper-level sideline seats are going for $250.

