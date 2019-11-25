Rodney McLeod Defends Eagles Showboating Down Two TDs

Sometimes you have to look at the scoreboard. The Eagles were down by two touchdowns when they decided a celebration was in order.

It was one of the most controversial plays — maybe most awkward is a better word — from Sunday’s 17-9 loss. The Eagles were down 17-3 to Seattle when Chris Carson fumbled the ball and Nate Gerry jumped on the football. It was a fortuitous turn of events as the Seahawks had actually fumbled on back-to-back plays, only they successfully recovered the first one.

Philadelphia was trailing by two touchdowns with 9 minutes, 38 seconds left in the game and the entire defense — minus team captain Malcolm Jenkins — rushed all the way down to the other end zone to strike a pose in celebration.

It wasn’t a good look and one that was heavily scrutinized on social media. On Monday, safety Rodney McLeod defended the turnover freeze-frame by citing “passion and energy.” He thought the Eagles still had a chance to win the game.

“No, I really don’t understand it,” McLeod told SportsRadio 94 WIP’s Jon Ritchie & Joe DeCamara about the criticism. “Football is a game of energy, passion — it’s an exciting game — you talk about nine minutes left in the game, we get the ball, I think at that point not too many people have faith that we have a chance, that we have an opportunity to win.”

Nothing like a team celebration in the end-zone while being down by 14 in the 4th quarter lol pic.twitter.com/imJJ93cEJ0 — I'M SEEING GHOSTS (@FTBeard11) November 24, 2019

McLeod is probably right about that part. The way the offense had slowly plodded along all afternoon no one was expecting them to drive down the field and score one touchdown, let alone two touchdowns. It’s a shame because McLeod and the defense kept the Eagles alive.

“Defensively, we stood strong,” said McLeod, who recorded an interception, sack and forced a fumble in the game. “We say, ‘Hey we need to get a turnover. We need to get this ball back’ because there was still plenty of time left on the clock.”

Eagles Waive WR Jordan Matthews after Two Games

Jordan Matthews’ third stint in Philadelphia turned out to be a brief one as the Eagles cut him after just two games.

The receiver caught four balls for 33 yards, including a 10-yard completion versus Seattle, in pedestrian games. He was on the football field for 135 total snaps. The Eagles have yet to announce a corresponding move to fill his spot on the roster.

Matthews, of course, enjoys a great relationship with Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz. He has 249 receptions for 3,006 yards and 21 touchdowns in parts of five seasons in midnight green.

Doug Pederson Reiterates Eagles Offense Will Improve

It’s been tough sledding for two straight weeks for the Eagles to find any rhythm on offense. And, really, it’s been that way all year.

The Eagles are averaging just 22.1 points per game, including an anemic 9.5 points over the past two weeks. Something has to give, right?

Head coach Doug Pederson keeps preaching patience with his banged-up unit. The Eagles can still win the NFC East simply by winning out.

“Listen, we’re still in this thing, the season isn’t over,” Pederson said. “Gosh, we have five games, a great opportunity in Miami this week. That gives you hope as you move forward.”

READ NEXT: Jalen Ramsey, Eric Berry Among NFL Players for Eagles to Target

Follow the Heavy Philadelphia Eagles page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!