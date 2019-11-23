Eagles Announce Uniform Color & Honorary Captain for Seahawks Game

The Eagles love getting fans hype for Sunday. One way they build anticipation is by announcing their color scheme.

Philadelphia will be sporting their midnight green jerseys at Lincoln Financial Field when they host the Seattle Seahawks. The Eagles will wear their traditional white pants to complete the outfit. The team has gone 2-3 this season in their midnight green shirts, including losses to Dallas, New England and Detroit. The Eagles are 2-2 in their all-white uniforms and 1-0 in their popular black-out ensemble.

Alex Smith wrote about the Eagles’ fashion trends for the team’s official website last year and noted how well they play in green uniforms. According to Smith, the Eagles had gone 18-6 in green ever since Doug Pederson and Carson Wentz entered the nest in 2016. Better yet, they had been 13-3 at home.

It should be noted that the Eagles’ most convincing win of the season came in midnight green. They pummeled the Jets 31-6 on Oct. 6 and racked up a whopping 10 sacks in the game, including three from Brandon Graham. Hopefully, the team can channel some of that energy in this one.

Lito Sheppard Serving as Honorary Team Captain

Former Eagles cornerback Lito Sheppard will return to Philadelphia on Sunday and serve as the team’s honorary team captain. He’ll ceremonially be on the field for the coin toss when the Eagles battle the Seahawks at Lincoln Financial Field.

Sheppard spent seven stellar seasons with the Eagles, often teaming with Sheldon Brown to form one of the best cornerback tandems in the NFL. The former first-round draft pick out of Florida tallied 18 interceptions and 70 passes defensed for Philadelphia. He went on to play for the Jets, Raiders and Vikings before retiring in 2012.

Sheppard returned three interceptions for touchdowns, none more epic than his game-sealing 102-yard pick-six that beat the Cowboys in 2006. It was Terrell Owens’ first trip back to Philadelphia after the Eagles cut the mercurial wide receiver. Eagles fans went crazy and serenaded Owens with boos all day.

Lito Sheppard intercepts Drew Bledsoe’s pass and takes it to the house for a 102-yard touchdown to finish off the Cowboys in Terrell Owens’ return to Philadelphia. pic.twitter.com/hOZ9gjmpHs — PhilaSportsVids (@PhilaSportsVids) November 10, 2018

Sheppard has joined the coaching ranks in his post-professional career. He was a coaching intern for the Eagles in 2014 before moving on to the Alliance of American Football where he serves as safeties coach for the Orlando Apollos.

Steve Van Buren Makes NFL’s All-Time RB List

A list of the 100 greatest players and 10 greatest coaches in NFL history has been compiled in honor of the league’s 100th anniversary. NFL Network began revealing the all-time roster.

Eagles Hall of Famer Steve Van Buren was one of 12 running backs to make the final cut. He joined rushing legends like Jim Brown, Walter Payton, Barry Sanders and Eric Dickerson. Van Buren ran for 5,860 yards and 69 touchdowns in eight legendary seasons in Philadelphia. He was a two-time NFL champion and four-time rushing champion who was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1965.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was on the selection committee and talked about what made Van Buren such a great player. Van Buren was also a key contributor on special teams as a kick and punt returner.

Per NFL.com: Belichick: Steve Van Buren was another versatile player. … This guy was hard to tackle. He ran with a lot of power. These outside plays, he’d start them outside but once there was some daylight he could turn up. … Good straight-ahead inside runner. Ran with good pad level. He was a mudder. … As soon as there’s room to turn up, he’d turn up. I don’t think you’d want to play against Steve Van Buren.

30. PHILLY BLIZZARD

Dec. 19, 1948 Steve Van Buren’s 4th-quarter TD run in blinding snowstorm gives Philadelphia 7-0 win over Chicago (Cardinals) in 1948 NFL Championship. Factoid: Van Buren, who nearly didn't go because he thought it would be postponed, took subway to the game. pic.twitter.com/f0aOkX1qQn — Gil Brandt (@Gil_Brandt) August 6, 2019

