Flex Fantasy Football PPR Rankings Week 12: Bo Scarbrough Climbs

Flex Fantasy Football PPR Rankings Week 12: Bo Scarbrough Climbs

  • Views
  • 0 Shares
  • Updated

Getty Bo Scarbrough of the Detroit Lions

Welcome to the top-100 fantasy football flex rankings for Week 12 of the 2019 NFL season. See which players are primed for monster games, and which players will underperform due to numerous outliers.

* If you’re looking for more information on how to best set your lineup this coming week check out our Week 12 Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Ems below.

Start-Sit QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | DEF | Ks] – COMING SOON

Follow the Heavy on Fantasy & Betting for all the latest betting news, odds, and picks

Flex Rankings Formula

Our weekly top 100 flex rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats. Our flex rankings consist of standard-flex positions only, ie. running backs, wide receivers, and tight ends. If you’re in a two-QB/super flex league, be sure to check out our quarterback rankings for Week 12.

We take into consideration a number of outliers to best formulate the most precise rankings possible. We do this by examining things such as a player’s statistical trends, matchup history, opponents’ success against a specific position, and more.

Week 12 Fantasy Rankings: FLEX

  1. [QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | Flex | DEF | Ks]
  • Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough
# PLAYERS TEAM Pos. Opp.

1

 Christian McCaffrey CAR

RB1

@ NO

2

 Alvin Kamara NO

RB2

vs. CAR

3

 Michael Thomas NO

WR1

vs. CAR

4

 Saquon Barkley NYG

RB3

@ CHI

5

 Julio Jones ATL

WR2

vs. TB

6

 Josh Jacobs OAK

RB4

@ NYJ

7

 DeAndre Hopkins HOU

WR3

vs. IND

8

 George Kittle SF INJ

TE1

vs. GB

9

 Davante Adams GB

WR4

@ SF

10

 Ezekiel Elliott DAL

RB5

@ NE

11

 Mike Evans TB

WR5

@ ATL

12

 Derrick Henry TEN

RB6

vs. JAC

13

 Chris Godwin TB

WR6

@ ATL

14

 Nick Chubb CLE

RB7

vs. MIA

15

 Chris Carson SEA

RB8

@ PHI

16

 DJ Chark JAC

WR7

@ TEN

17

 Leonard Fournette JAC

RB9

@ TEN

18

 Odell Beckham Jr. CLE

WR8

vs. MIA

19

 Mark Andrews BAL

TE2

@ LAR

20

 Todd Gurley LAR

RB10

vs. BAL

21

 Aaron Jones GB

RB11

@ SF

22

 Zach Ertz PHI

TE3

vs. SEA

23

 Amari Cooper DAL

WR9

@ NE

24

 Julian Edelman NE

WR10

vs. DAL

25

 Mark Ingram BAL

RB12

@ LAR

26

 James Conner PIT INJ

RB13

@ CIN

27

 Le’Veon Bell NYJ

RB14

vs. OAK

28

 Cooper Kupp LAR

WR11

vs. BAL

29

 Joe Mixon CIN

RB15

vs. PIT

30

 Marlon Mack IND INJ

RB16

@ HOU

31

 Tyler Lockett SEA INJ

WR12

@ PHI

32

 Golden Tate NYG

WR13

@ CHI

33

 Jamison Crowder NYJ

WR14

vs. OAK

34

 Phillip Lindsay DEN

RB17

@ BUF

35

 Courtland Sutton DEN

WR15

@ BUF

36

 Marvin Jones DET

WR16

@ WAS

37

 Ryan Griffin NYJ

TE4

vs. OAK

38

 Devin Singletary BUF

RB18

vs. DEN

39

 Tevin Coleman SF

RB19

vs. GB

40

 James White NE

RB20

vs. DAL

41

 DJ Metcalf SEA

WR17

@ PHI

42

 Kenny Golladay DET

WR18

@ WAS

43

 Evan Engram NYG INJ

TE5

@ CHI

44

 Devonta Freeman ATL INJ

RB21

vs. TB

45

 Jordan Howard PHI INJ

RB22

vs. SEA

46

 JuJu Smith-Schuster PIT INJ

WR19

@ CIN

47

 Calvin Ridley ATL

WR20

vs. TB

48

 Darren Waller OAK

TE6

@ NYJ

49

 Tyler Boyd CIN INJ

WR21

vs. PIT

50

 DJ Moore CAR

WR22

@ NO

51

 Allen RobinsonCHI

WR23

vs. NYG

52

 Jarvis Landry CLE

WR24

vs. MIA

53

 Jamaal Williams GB

RB23

@ SF

54

 Deebo Samuel SF

WR25

vs. GB

55

 Kareem Hunt CLE

RB24

vs. MIA

56

 Jaylen Samuels PIT

RB25

@ CIN

57

 Tarik Cohen CHI

RB26

vs. NYG

58

 John Brown BUF

WR26

vs. DEN

59

 Mohamed Sanu NE

WR27

vs. DAL

60

 Robert Woods LAR

WR28

vs. BAL

61

 Ronald Jones TB

RB27

@ ATL

62

 Bo Scarbrough DET

RB28

@ WAS

63

 Curtis Samuel CAR

WR29

@ NO

64

 Will Fuller HOU INJ

WR30

vs. IND

65

 David Montgomery CHI

R29

vs. NYG

66

 Josh Gordon SEA

WR31

@ PHI

67

 Jonathan Williams IND

RB30

@ HOU

68

 Alshon Jeffery PHI INJ

WR32

vs. SEA

69

 Sterling Shepard NYG INJ

WR33

@ CHI

70

 Brian Hill ATL

RB31

vs. TB

71

 Marquise Brown BAL

WR34

@ LAR

72

 Brandin Cooks LAR INJ

WR35

vs. BAL

73

 DeVante Parker MIA

WR36

@ CLE

74

 Nyheim Hines IND

RB32

@ HOU

75

 Sony Michel NE

RB33

vs. DAL

76

 Emmanuel Sanders SF

WR37

vs. GB

77

 Carlos Hyde HOU

RB34

vs. IND

78

 Jared Cook NO

TE7

@ CAR

79

 Darius Slayton NYG

WR38

@ CHI

80

 Terry McLaurin WAS

WR39

vs. DET

81

 Derrius Guice WAS INJ

RB35

vs. DET

82

 Tyrell Williams OAK

WR40

@ NYJ

83

 Royce Freeman DEN

RB36

@ BUF

84

 Miles Sanders PHI

RB37

vs. SEA

85

 Kenny Stills HOU

WR41

vs. IND

86

 Duke Johnson HOU

RB38

vs. IND

87

 AJ Brown TEN

WR42

vs. JAC

88

 Auden Tate CIN INJ

WR43

vs. PIT

89

 Hunter Renfrow OAK

WR44

@ NYJ

90

 Greg Olsen CAR

TE8

@ NO

91

 Phillip Dorsett NE INJ

WR45

vs. DAL

92

 Kallen Ballage MIA

RB39

@ CLE

93

 Michael Gallup DAL

WR46

@ NE

94

 Dede Westbrook JAC

WR47

@ TEN

95

 Demaryius Thomas NYJ

WR48

vs. OAK

96

 JD Mckissic DET

RB40

@ WAS

97

 Cole Beasley BUF

WR49

vs. DEN

98

 Zach Pascal IND

WR50

@ HOU

99

 Danny Amendola DET

WR51

@ WAS

100

 Taylor Gabriel CHI

WR52

vs. NYG
    1. READ NEXT: Fantasy: Kicker Rankings Week 12

Read More
, , , ,