Flex Fantasy Football PPR Rankings Week 12: Bo Scarbrough Climbs

Welcome to the top-100 fantasy football flex rankings for Week 12 of the 2019 NFL season. See which players are primed for monster games, and which players will underperform due to numerous outliers.
* If you’re looking for more information on how to best set your lineup this coming week check out our Week 12 Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Ems below.
Start-Sit [ QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | DEF | Ks] – COMING SOON
Follow the Heavy on Fantasy & Betting for all the latest betting news, odds, and picks
Flex Rankings Formula
Our weekly top 100 flex rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats. Our flex rankings consist of standard-flex positions only, ie. running backs, wide receivers, and tight ends. If you’re in a two-QB/super flex league, be sure to check out our quarterback rankings for Week 12.
We take into consideration a number of outliers to best formulate the most precise rankings possible. We do this by examining things such as a player’s statistical trends, matchup history, opponents’ success against a specific position, and more.
Week 12 Fantasy Rankings: FLEX
- Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough
|#
|PLAYERS TEAM
|Pos.
|Opp.
|
1
|Christian McCaffrey CAR
|
RB1
|
@ NO
|
2
|Alvin Kamara NO
|
RB2
|
vs. CAR
|
3
|Michael Thomas NO
|
WR1
|
vs. CAR
|
4
|Saquon Barkley NYG
|
RB3
|
@ CHI
|
5
|Julio Jones ATL
|
WR2
|
vs. TB
|
6
|Josh Jacobs OAK
|
RB4
|
@ NYJ
|
7
|DeAndre Hopkins HOU
|
WR3
|
vs. IND
|
8
|George Kittle SF INJ
|
TE1
|
vs. GB
|
9
|Davante Adams GB
|
WR4
|
@ SF
|
10
|Ezekiel Elliott DAL
|
RB5
|
@ NE
|
11
|Mike Evans TB
|
WR5
|
@ ATL
|
12
|Derrick Henry TEN
|
RB6
|
vs. JAC
|
13
|Chris Godwin TB
|
WR6
|
@ ATL
|
14
|Nick Chubb CLE
|
RB7
|
vs. MIA
|
15
|Chris Carson SEA
|
RB8
|
@ PHI
|
16
|DJ Chark JAC
|
WR7
|
@ TEN
|
17
|Leonard Fournette JAC
|
RB9
|
@ TEN
|
18
|Odell Beckham Jr. CLE
|
WR8
|
vs. MIA
|
19
|Mark Andrews BAL
|
TE2
|
@ LAR
|
20
|Todd Gurley LAR
|
RB10
|
vs. BAL
|
21
|Aaron Jones GB
|
RB11
|
@ SF
|
22
|Zach Ertz PHI
|
TE3
|
vs. SEA
|
23
|Amari Cooper DAL
|
WR9
|
@ NE
|
24
|Julian Edelman NE
|
WR10
|
vs. DAL
|
25
|Mark Ingram BAL
|
RB12
|
@ LAR
|
26
|James Conner PIT INJ
|
RB13
|
@ CIN
|
27
|Le’Veon Bell NYJ
|
RB14
|
vs. OAK
|
28
|Cooper Kupp LAR
|
WR11
|
vs. BAL
|
29
|Joe Mixon CIN
|
RB15
|
vs. PIT
|
30
|Marlon Mack IND INJ
|
RB16
|
@ HOU
|
31
|Tyler Lockett SEA INJ
|
WR12
|
@ PHI
|
32
|Golden Tate NYG
|
WR13
|
@ CHI
|
33
|Jamison Crowder NYJ
|
WR14
|
vs. OAK
|
34
|Phillip Lindsay DEN
|
RB17
|
@ BUF
|
35
|Courtland Sutton DEN
|
WR15
|
@ BUF
|
36
|Marvin Jones DET
|
WR16
|
@ WAS
|
37
|Ryan Griffin NYJ
|
TE4
|
vs. OAK
|
38
|Devin Singletary BUF
|
RB18
|
vs. DEN
|
39
|Tevin Coleman SF
|
RB19
|
vs. GB
|
40
|James White NE
|
RB20
|
vs. DAL
|
41
|DJ Metcalf SEA
|
WR17
|
@ PHI
|
42
|Kenny Golladay DET
|
WR18
|
@ WAS
|
43
|Evan Engram NYG INJ
|
TE5
|
@ CHI
|
44
|Devonta Freeman ATL INJ
|
RB21
|
vs. TB
|
45
|Jordan Howard PHI INJ
|
RB22
|
vs. SEA
|
46
|JuJu Smith-Schuster PIT INJ
|
WR19
|
@ CIN
|
47
|Calvin Ridley ATL
|
WR20
|
vs. TB
|
48
|Darren Waller OAK
|
TE6
|
@ NYJ
|
49
|Tyler Boyd CIN INJ
|
WR21
|
vs. PIT
|
50
|DJ Moore CAR
|
WR22
|
@ NO
|
51
|Allen RobinsonCHI
|
WR23
|
vs. NYG
|
52
|Jarvis Landry CLE
|
WR24
|
vs. MIA
|
53
|Jamaal Williams GB
|
RB23
|
@ SF
|
54
|Deebo Samuel SF
|
WR25
|
vs. GB
|
55
|Kareem Hunt CLE
|
RB24
|
vs. MIA
|
56
|Jaylen Samuels PIT
|
RB25
|
@ CIN
|
57
|Tarik Cohen CHI
|
RB26
|
vs. NYG
|
58
|John Brown BUF
|
WR26
|
vs. DEN
|
59
|Mohamed Sanu NE
|
WR27
|
vs. DAL
|
60
|Robert Woods LAR
|
WR28
|
vs. BAL
|
61
|Ronald Jones TB
|
RB27
|
@ ATL
|
62
|Bo Scarbrough DET
|
RB28
|
@ WAS
|
63
|Curtis Samuel CAR
|
WR29
|
@ NO
|
64
|Will Fuller HOU INJ
|
WR30
|
vs. IND
|
65
|David Montgomery CHI
|
R29
|
vs. NYG
|
66
|Josh Gordon SEA
|
WR31
|
@ PHI
|
67
|Jonathan Williams IND
|
RB30
|
@ HOU
|
68
|Alshon Jeffery PHI INJ
|
WR32
|
vs. SEA
|
69
|Sterling Shepard NYG INJ
|
WR33
|
@ CHI
|
70
|Brian Hill ATL
|
RB31
|
vs. TB
|
71
|Marquise Brown BAL
|
WR34
|
@ LAR
|
72
|Brandin Cooks LAR INJ
|
WR35
|
vs. BAL
|
73
|DeVante Parker MIA
|
WR36
|
@ CLE
|
74
|Nyheim Hines IND
|
RB32
|
@ HOU
|
75
|Sony Michel NE
|
RB33
|
vs. DAL
|
76
|Emmanuel Sanders SF
|
WR37
|
vs. GB
|
77
|Carlos Hyde HOU
|
RB34
|
vs. IND
|
78
|Jared Cook NO
|
TE7
|
@ CAR
|
79
|Darius Slayton NYG
|
WR38
|
@ CHI
|
80
|Terry McLaurin WAS
|
WR39
|
vs. DET
|
81
|Derrius Guice WAS INJ
|
RB35
|
vs. DET
|
82
|Tyrell Williams OAK
|
WR40
|
@ NYJ
|
83
|Royce Freeman DEN
|
RB36
|
@ BUF
|
84
|Miles Sanders PHI
|
RB37
|
vs. SEA
|
85
|Kenny Stills HOU
|
WR41
|
vs. IND
|
86
|Duke Johnson HOU
|
RB38
|
vs. IND
|
87
|AJ Brown TEN
|
WR42
|
vs. JAC
|
88
|Auden Tate CIN INJ
|
WR43
|
vs. PIT
|
89
|Hunter Renfrow OAK
|
WR44
|
@ NYJ
|
90
|Greg Olsen CAR
|
TE8
|
@ NO
|
91
|Phillip Dorsett NE INJ
|
WR45
|
vs. DAL
|
92
|Kallen Ballage MIA
|
RB39
|
@ CLE
|
93
|Michael Gallup DAL
|
WR46
|
@ NE
|
94
|Dede Westbrook JAC
|
WR47
|
@ TEN
|
95
|Demaryius Thomas NYJ
|
WR48
|
vs. OAK
|
96
|JD Mckissic DET
|
RB40
|
@ WAS
|
97
|Cole Beasley BUF
|
WR49
|
vs. DEN
|
98
|Zach Pascal IND
|
WR50
|
@ HOU
|
99
|Danny Amendola DET
|
WR51
|
@ WAS
|
100
|Taylor Gabriel CHI
|
WR52
|
vs. NYG
-
- READ NEXT: Fantasy: Kicker Rankings Week 12