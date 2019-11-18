Flex Fantasy Football PPR Rankings Week 12: Bo Scarbrough Climbs

Welcome to the top-100 fantasy football flex rankings for Week 12 of the 2019 NFL season. See which players are primed for monster games, and which players will underperform due to numerous outliers.

* If you’re looking for more information on how to best set your lineup this coming week check out our Week 12 Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Ems below.

Start-Sit [ QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | DEF | Ks] – COMING SOON

Follow the Heavy on Fantasy & Betting for all the latest betting news, odds, and picks

Flex Rankings Formula

Our weekly top 100 flex rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats. Our flex rankings consist of standard-flex positions only, ie. running backs, wide receivers, and tight ends. If you’re in a two-QB/super flex league, be sure to check out our quarterback rankings for Week 12.

We take into consideration a number of outliers to best formulate the most precise rankings possible. We do this by examining things such as a player’s statistical trends, matchup history, opponents’ success against a specific position, and more.

Week 12 Fantasy Rankings: FLEX

[QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | Flex | DEF | Ks]

Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough

# PLAYERS TEAM Pos. Opp. 1 Christian McCaffrey CAR RB1 @ NO 2 Alvin Kamara NO RB2 vs. CAR 3 Michael Thomas NO WR1 vs. CAR 4 Saquon Barkley NYG RB3 @ CHI 5 Julio Jones ATL WR2 vs. TB 6 Josh Jacobs OAK RB4 @ NYJ 7 DeAndre Hopkins HOU WR3 vs. IND 8 George Kittle SF INJ TE1 vs. GB 9 Davante Adams GB WR4 @ SF 10 Ezekiel Elliott DAL RB5 @ NE 11 Mike Evans TB WR5 @ ATL 12 Derrick Henry TEN RB6 vs. JAC 13 Chris Godwin TB WR6 @ ATL 14 Nick Chubb CLE RB7 vs. MIA 15 Chris Carson SEA RB8 @ PHI 16 DJ Chark JAC WR7 @ TEN 17 Leonard Fournette JAC RB9 @ TEN 18 Odell Beckham Jr. CLE WR8 vs. MIA 19 Mark Andrews BAL TE2 @ LAR 20 Todd Gurley LAR RB10 vs. BAL 21 Aaron Jones GB RB11 @ SF 22 Zach Ertz PHI TE3 vs. SEA 23 Amari Cooper DAL WR9 @ NE 24 Julian Edelman NE WR10 vs. DAL 25 Mark Ingram BAL RB12 @ LAR 26 James Conner PIT INJ RB13 @ CIN 27 Le’Veon Bell NYJ RB14 vs. OAK 28 Cooper Kupp LAR WR11 vs. BAL 29 Joe Mixon CIN RB15 vs. PIT 30 Marlon Mack IND INJ RB16 @ HOU 31 Tyler Lockett SEA INJ WR12 @ PHI 32 Golden Tate NYG WR13 @ CHI 33 Jamison Crowder NYJ WR14 vs. OAK 34 Phillip Lindsay DEN RB17 @ BUF 35 Courtland Sutton DEN WR15 @ BUF 36 Marvin Jones DET WR16 @ WAS 37 Ryan Griffin NYJ TE4 vs. OAK 38 Devin Singletary BUF RB18 vs. DEN 39 Tevin Coleman SF RB19 vs. GB 40 James White NE RB20 vs. DAL 41 DJ Metcalf SEA WR17 @ PHI 42 Kenny Golladay DET WR18 @ WAS 43 Evan Engram NYG INJ TE5 @ CHI 44 Devonta Freeman ATL INJ RB21 vs. TB 45 Jordan Howard PHI INJ RB22 vs. SEA 46 JuJu Smith-Schuster PIT INJ WR19 @ CIN 47 Calvin Ridley ATL WR20 vs. TB 48 Darren Waller OAK TE6 @ NYJ 49 Tyler Boyd CIN INJ WR21 vs. PIT 50 DJ Moore CAR WR22 @ NO 51 Allen Robinson CHI WR23 vs. NYG 52 Jarvis Landry CLE WR24 vs. MIA 53 Jamaal Williams GB RB23 @ SF 54 Deebo Samuel SF WR25 vs. GB 55 Kareem Hunt CLE RB24 vs. MIA 56 Jaylen Samuels PIT RB25 @ CIN 57 Tarik Cohen CHI RB26 vs. NYG 58 John Brown BUF WR26 vs. DEN 59 Mohamed Sanu NE WR27 vs. DAL 60 Robert Woods LAR WR28 vs. BAL 61 Ronald Jones TB RB27 @ ATL 62 Bo Scarbrough DET RB28 @ WAS 63 Curtis Samuel CAR WR29 @ NO 64 Will Fuller HOU INJ WR30 vs. IND 65 David Montgomery CHI R29 vs. NYG 66 Josh Gordon SEA WR31 @ PHI 67 Jonathan Williams IND RB30 @ HOU 68 Alshon Jeffery PHI INJ WR32 vs. SEA 69 Sterling Shepard NYG INJ WR33 @ CHI 70 Brian Hill ATL RB31 vs. TB 71 Marquise Brown BAL WR34 @ LAR 72 Brandin Cooks LAR INJ WR35 vs. BAL 73 DeVante Parker MIA WR36 @ CLE 74 Nyheim Hines IND RB32 @ HOU 75 Sony Michel NE RB33 vs. DAL 76 Emmanuel Sanders SF WR37 vs. GB 77 Carlos Hyde HOU RB34 vs. IND 78 Jared Cook NO TE7 @ CAR 79 Darius Slayton NYG WR38 @ CHI 80 Terry McLaurin WAS WR39 vs. DET 81 Derrius Guice WAS INJ RB35 vs. DET 82 Tyrell Williams OAK WR40 @ NYJ 83 Royce Freeman DEN RB36 @ BUF 84 Miles Sanders PHI RB37 vs. SEA 85 Kenny Stills HOU WR41 vs. IND 86 Duke Johnson HOU RB38 vs. IND 87 AJ Brown TEN WR42 vs. JAC 88 Auden Tate CIN INJ WR43 vs. PIT 89 Hunter Renfrow OAK WR44 @ NYJ 90 Greg Olsen CAR TE8 @ NO 91 Phillip Dorsett NE INJ WR45 vs. DAL 92 Kallen Ballage MIA RB39 @ CLE 93 Michael Gallup DAL WR46 @ NE 94 Dede Westbrook JAC WR47 @ TEN 95 Demaryius Thomas NYJ WR48 vs. OAK 96 JD Mckissic DET RB40 @ WAS 97 Cole Beasley BUF WR49 vs. DEN 98 Zach Pascal IND WR50 @ HOU 99 Danny Amendola DET WR51 @ WAS 100 Taylor Gabriel CHI WR52 vs. NYG