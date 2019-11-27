Fantasy Football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em Wide Receivers: Week 13

Welcome to Fantasy Football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em for Week 13 of the NFL season. Our wide receiver edition features a speedy wideout out of Baltimore who put on a show for the world to see this past Monday night.

* Reminder: Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em is intended to present you with the non-obvious choices for your fantasy lineup. We dig deep into player matchups, scoring trends, and other factors to best help you with your fantasy decisions. Superstars such as Julio Jones and DeAndre Hopkins will not be found in this column. If you’re looking for players of their caliber check out our weekly fantasy football wide receiver rankings.

WR: Start ‘Em

Start of the Week: Tyreek Hill vs. OAK

If Hill’s playing, you’re obviously starting him. And while a hamstring can always be a tricky injury for speedsters such as Hill, as of now, it seems like he’s playing. Hill’s matchup in Week 13 is mouthwatering. The Oakland Raiders secondary don’t do many things well. Oakland allows the third-most passing touchdowns, third-most yards per reception, and the ninth-most fantasy points to wideouts this season.

DJ Chark vs. TB

Chark laid a dud a week ago, but don’t count on a similar occurrence this time around. No defense has surrendered more fantasy points to opposing wideouts this year than the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Opponents’ leading receivers have either topped 91-yards receiving or found the endzone in every game against Tampa Bay this season.

Cooper Kupp @ ARI

An average of 5.9 fantasy points over the last three weeks will make any player fall out of favor with their fantasy owners. However, you should likely give Kupp one more chance to make things right in Week 13. Opponents’ leading wideouts have averaged 104.6 receiving yards in nine of Arizona’s 11 games this season.

Adam Thielen @ SEA

Thielen returned to practice this week and seems set to make his much-awaited return to the team’s lineup after missing the majority of the last five games. Prior to injury, Thielen was on a roll, scoring four touchdowns in a nine quarter span. He’ll have a great chance to pick up where he left off against Seattle this week. The Seahawks have allowed a 100+ yard receiver in four of their past six games.

Tyler Lockett @ MIN

Speaking of Seattle, Tyler Lockett was a major disappointment a week ago, reeling in just one lone reception. The chances of that occurring this week are slim to none. Opposing WR1s have averaged 9.5 receptions in four of Minnesota’s last six games. The Vikings have allowed five 100+ yard receivers over their last five games.

Sleeper: DeVante Parker vs. PHI

Honestly, Parker is only a sleeper because fantasy owners are allergic to Miami Dolphins players. Since Week 3, Parker is WR16 in fantasy, never scoring below 11.8 fantasy points. Most importantly, he’s seen double-digit targets in three consecutive games. Wideouts to record 10+ targets against Philly this year average an outstanding 27.7 fantasy points.

WR: Sit ‘Em

Sit of the Week: Will Fuller vs. NE

Fuller dazzled in his return to the lineup last Thursday, finishing the week as WR10 with 21.0 fantasy points. However, if you’re a Fuller owner, as I am, you know the roller coaster that is owning the speedy wideout. No receiver is arguably more up and down than Fuller this season, as he has yet to score within double-digits in back-to-back games. I wouldn’t bank on that trend changing this week against New England. The Patriots have allowed the fewest fantasy points and a meager one receiving touchdown to wideouts this year.

James Washington vs. CLE

A week ago, Washington racked up his second 18.0+ fantasy point outing over his last three games. However, those numbers don’t seem sustainable. Erase Washington’s 79-yard touchdown from the books, and the wideout finishes the day with just two receptions, 19 receiving yards, and 3.9 fantasy points. JuJu Smith-Schuster is trending towards returning, pushing Washington down the receiving pecking order, while Pittsburgh is currently in QB limbo. Oh, and Cleveland allows the 10th-fewest fantasy points to WRs, including just 7.9 to Washington back in Week 11.

Buyers Beware: Marquise Brown vs. SF

Hollywood lived up to his name in Week 12, as he shined under the bright lights of Monday night, torching the Rams for two scores. Still, don’t let that cloud the fact that Brown has now totaled less than 50 receiving yards in all but one game since Week 2. Since Week 5, opposing WR1s of the 49ers average just 48 yards receiving.

