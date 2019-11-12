Fantasy Football Week 11 Defense Rankings: Patriots & 49ers Defense Present Question Marks

Welcome to our fantasy football defense rankings for Week 11 of the 2019 NFL regular season. This week, we get the return of the New England Patriots defense. While one of the most viable fantasy options of this season regardless of position, the Pats D/ST certainly has some reputation rebuilding to do following their most recent performance.

Defense Outlook Week 11

Had the New England Patriots (DEF6) gone on their bye just a week earlier, they would be perceived much differently than they are right now. From Week 1 through Week 8, the Pats D/ST was ranked as third-highest scoring player in fantasy football. That’s right, only Lamar Jackson and Russell Wilson had outscored a defense. However, speaking of Lamar Jackson, he and his Baltimore Ravens completely torched New England in their last game, leaving a bit of a sour taste in the mouth of many fantasy owners.

The Pats may find it a bit difficult getting back to their dominant ways in Week 11. New England faces off against a Philadelphia Eagles team that has allowed an average of just four fantasy points to five of the last six opposing defenses they have faced.

The San Francisco 49ers (DEF5) will get a chance at redemption just two weeks removed from the Arizona Cardinals hanging 357 total yards on them. After averaging an impressive 15.25 fantasy points in their four games prior to the Week 9 matchup against the Cards, they finished the game with a season-low three points.

You would think San Fran would be able to contain Arizona a bit better this time around, after seeing them once before. While I do believe the ‘9ers will see an improvement in statistical output, it’s worth noting that Arizona has allowed an average of just 5.66 fantasy points to opposing defenses over the last three weeks.

If you’re looking to stream a defense in Week 11, you’ve certainly picked the perfect time. Both the Jacksonville Jaguars (DEF3) and the Dallas Cowboys (DEF15) have potential matchups with backup signal-callers. While the Minnesota Vikings (DEF9) and the Oakland Raiders (DEF10) will face off against the likes of Brandon Allen and Ryan Finley, both of which will be making their second career starts.

Week 11 Fantasy Rankings: Defense

Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough

# Defenses TEAM Opp. 1 Bills BUF @ MiA 2 Steelers PIT @ CLE 3 Jaguars JAC @ IND 4 Rams LAR vs. CHI 5 49ers SF vs. ARI 6 Patriots NE @ PHI 7 Ravens BAL vs. HOU 8 Saints NO @ TB 9 Vikings MIN vs. DEN 10 Raiders OAK vs. CIN 11 Panthers CAR vs. ATL 12 Colts IND vs. JAC 13 Bears CHI @ LAR 14 Jets NYJ @ WAS 15 Cowboys DAL @ DET 16 Browns CLE vs. PIT 17 Dolphins MIA vs. BUF 18 Redskins WAS vs. NYJ 19 Broncos DEN @ MIN 20 Eagles PHI vs. NE 21 Cardinals ARI @ SF 22 Chiefs KC @ LAC 23 Buccaneers TB vs. NO 24 Falcons ATL @ CAR 25 Texans HOU @ BAL 26 Bengals CIN @ OAK 27 Lions DET vs. DAL 28 Chargers LAC vs. KC