Fantasy Football Week 11 TE Rankings: Austin Hooper & George Kittle Injury Fallout

Welcome to our fantasy football tight end rankings for Week 11 of the 2019 NFL regular season. While this week will gift us with the return of Philadelphia Eagles star Zach Ertz, it may simultaneously strip us of the services of Austin Hooper and George Kittle, as both are currently battling injuries.

Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.

Tight End Outlook Week 11

Austin Hooper will not be found in our Week 11 rankings. That’s because the leading fantasy scorer from the tight end position through the first 10 weeks of 2019 is dealing with a knee injury that will reportedly cause him to miss “some time.”

George Kittle (TE1) missed this past Monday night’s contest due to a knee injury. To better soften the blow, the team activated Garrett Celek from the reserve/physically unable to perform list prior to their Week 10 game. However, it’s unlikely that Celek, nor any Falcons tight end, can soften the blow from losing one of these top three fantasy scorers from your lineup.

All we can hope for is that a week of rest will be enough to allow Kittle to give it a go in Week 11, as it would be an utter disappointment if he couldn’t. That’s because the matchup is mouth-watering. The Arizona Cardinals surrender the most fantasy points to the tight end position by a wide margin this season. Opposing starting tight ends have scored a touchdown against the Cards in all but two games this season. Arizona surrenders an average of one receiving touchdown per game to the position.

If you find yourself in a pickle this week and are in dire need of a tight end, Jared Cook (TE8) is a great option. Cook is somehow owned in just 65% of Yahoo leagues despite averaging 13.4 fantasy points in three straight games, while never scoring below 12.7 points over that span. Plus, a matchup with Tampa Bay, the second-worst defense at defending tight ends, certainly bodes well for his outlook in Week 11.

Week 11 Fantasy Rankings: Tight Ends

Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough

# Tight Ends TEAM Opp. 1 George Kittle SF INJ vs. ARI 2 Hunter Henry LAC vs. KC 3 Travis Kelce KC @ LAC 4 Mark Andrews BAL vs. HOU 5 Gerald Everett LAR vs. CHI 6 Zach Ertz PHI vs. NE 7 Darren Waller OAK vs. CIN 8 Jared Cook NO @ TB 9 Greg Olsen CAR vs. ATL 10 Kyle Rudolph MIN vs. DEN 11 Jason Witten DAL @ DET 12 Noah Fant DEN @ MIN 13 OJ Howard TB vs. NO 14 Ryan Griffin NYJ @ WAS 15 Tyler Eifert CIN @ OAK 16 Ben Watson NE @ PHI 17 Dawson Knox BUF @ MIA 18 Dallas Goedert PHI vs. NE 19 Vance McDonald PIT @ CLE 20 Eric Ebron IND vs. JAC 21 TJ Hockenson DET vs. DAL 22 Mike Gesicki MIA vs. BUF 23 Jack Doyle IND vs. JAC 24 Darren Fells HOU @ BAL 25 Ross Dwelley SF vs. ARI 26 Matt LaCosse NE INJ @ PHI 27 Josh Oliver JAC @ IND 28 Demetrius Harris CLE vs. PIT 29 Trey Burton CHI @ LAR 30 Irv Smith Jr. MIN vs. DEN 31 CJ Uzomah CIN @ OAK 32 Vernon Davis WAS vs. NYJ 33 Garrett Celek SF vs. ARI 34 Foster Moreau OAK vs. CIN 35 Hayden Hurst BAL vs. HOU 36 Luke Stocker ATL @ CAR 37 Blake Jarwin DAL @ DET 38 Cameron Brate TB vs. NO 39 Jeremy Sprinkle WAS vs. NYJ 40 Jordan Akins HOU @ BAL 41 Seth DeValve JAC @ IND 42 Jaeden Graham ATL @ CAR 43 Nick Boyle BAL vs. HOU 44 R. Seals-Jones CLE INJ vs. PIT 45 Tyler Higbee LAR vs. CHI 46 Ben Braunecker CHI @ LAR 47 Josh Hill NO @ TB 48 Charles Clay ARI @ SF 49 Nick Vannett PIT @ CLE 50 Adam Shaheen CHI @ LAR