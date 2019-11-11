Fantasy Football Week 11 TE Rankings: Austin Hooper & George Kittle Injury Fallout

Welcome to our fantasy football tight end rankings for Week 11 of the 2019 NFL regular season. While this week will gift us with the return of Philadelphia Eagles star Zach Ertz, it may simultaneously strip us of the services of Austin Hooper and George Kittle, as both are currently battling injuries.
Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.
* If you’re looking for more information on how to best set your lineup this coming week check out our Week 11 TE Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em – Available Wednesday, 7am EST.
Tight End Outlook Week 11
Austin Hooper will not be found in our Week 11 rankings. That’s because the leading fantasy scorer from the tight end position through the first 10 weeks of 2019 is dealing with a knee injury that will reportedly cause him to miss “some time.”
George Kittle (TE1) missed this past Monday night’s contest due to a knee injury. To better soften the blow, the team activated Garrett Celek from the reserve/physically unable to perform list prior to their Week 10 game. However, it’s unlikely that Celek, nor any Falcons tight end, can soften the blow from losing one of these top three fantasy scorers from your lineup.
All we can hope for is that a week of rest will be enough to allow Kittle to give it a go in Week 11, as it would be an utter disappointment if he couldn’t. That’s because the matchup is mouth-watering. The Arizona Cardinals surrender the most fantasy points to the tight end position by a wide margin this season. Opposing starting tight ends have scored a touchdown against the Cards in all but two games this season. Arizona surrenders an average of one receiving touchdown per game to the position.
If you find yourself in a pickle this week and are in dire need of a tight end, Jared Cook (TE8) is a great option. Cook is somehow owned in just 65% of Yahoo leagues despite averaging 13.4 fantasy points in three straight games, while never scoring below 12.7 points over that span. Plus, a matchup with Tampa Bay, the second-worst defense at defending tight ends, certainly bodes well for his outlook in Week 11.
Week 11 Fantasy Rankings: Tight Ends
- Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough
|#
|Tight Ends TEAM
|Opp.
|
1
|George Kittle SF INJ
|
vs. ARI
|
2
|Hunter Henry LAC
|
vs. KC
|
3
|Travis Kelce KC
|
@ LAC
|
4
|Mark Andrews BAL
|
vs. HOU
|
5
|Gerald Everett LAR
|
vs. CHI
|
6
|Zach Ertz PHI
|
vs. NE
|
7
|Darren Waller OAK
|
vs. CIN
|
8
|Jared Cook NO
|
@ TB
|
9
|Greg Olsen CAR
|
vs. ATL
|
10
|Kyle Rudolph MIN
|
vs. DEN
|
11
|Jason Witten DAL
|
@ DET
|
12
|Noah Fant DEN
|
@ MIN
|
13
|OJ Howard TB
|
vs. NO
|
14
|Ryan Griffin NYJ
|
@ WAS
|
15
|Tyler Eifert CIN
|
@ OAK
|
16
|Ben Watson NE
|
@ PHI
|
17
|Dawson Knox BUF
|
@ MIA
|
18
|Dallas Goedert PHI
|
vs. NE
|
19
|Vance McDonald PIT
|
@ CLE
|
20
|Eric Ebron IND
|
vs. JAC
|
21
|TJ Hockenson DET
|
vs. DAL
|
22
|Mike Gesicki MIA
|
vs. BUF
|
23
|Jack Doyle IND
|
vs. JAC
|
24
|Darren Fells HOU
|
@ BAL
|
25
|Ross Dwelley SF
|
vs. ARI
|
26
|Matt LaCosse NE INJ
|
@ PHI
|
27
|Josh Oliver JAC
|
@ IND
|
28
|Demetrius Harris CLE
|
vs. PIT
|
29
|Trey Burton CHI
|
@ LAR
|
30
|Irv Smith Jr. MIN
|
vs. DEN
|
31
|CJ Uzomah CIN
|
@ OAK
|
32
|Vernon Davis WAS
|
vs. NYJ
|
33
|Garrett Celek SF
|
vs. ARI
|
34
|Foster Moreau OAK
|
vs. CIN
|
35
|Hayden Hurst BAL
|
vs. HOU
|
36
|Luke Stocker ATL
|
@ CAR
|
37
|Blake Jarwin DAL
|
@ DET
|
38
|Cameron Brate TB
|
vs. NO
|
39
|Jeremy Sprinkle WAS
|
vs. NYJ
|
40
|Jordan Akins HOU
|
@ BAL
|
41
|Seth DeValve JAC
|
@ IND
|
42
|Jaeden Graham ATL
|
@ CAR
|
43
|Nick Boyle BAL
|
vs. HOU
|
44
|R. Seals-Jones CLE INJ
|
vs. PIT
|
45
|Tyler Higbee LAR
|
vs. CHI
|
46
|Ben Braunecker CHI
|
@ LAR
|
47
|Josh Hill NO
|
@ TB
|
48
|Charles Clay ARI
|
@ SF
|
49
|Nick Vannett PIT
|
@ CLE
|
50
|Adam Shaheen CHI
|
@ LAR
