Fantasy Football Week 11 TE Rankings: Austin Hooper & George Kittle Injury Fallout

Getty Austin Hooper of the Atlanta Falcons

Welcome to our fantasy football tight end rankings for Week 11 of the 2019 NFL regular season. While this week will gift us with the return of Philadelphia Eagles star Zach Ertz, it may simultaneously strip us of the services of Austin Hooper and George Kittle, as both are currently battling injuries.

Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.

Tight End Outlook Week 11

Austin Hooper will not be found in our Week 11 rankings. That’s because the leading fantasy scorer from the tight end position through the first 10 weeks of 2019 is dealing with a knee injury that will reportedly cause him to miss “some time.”

George Kittle (TE1) missed this past Monday night’s contest due to a knee injury. To better soften the blow, the team activated Garrett Celek from the reserve/physically unable to perform list prior to their Week 10 game. However, it’s unlikely that Celek, nor any Falcons tight end, can soften the blow from losing one of these top three fantasy scorers from your lineup.

All we can hope for is that a week of rest will be enough to allow Kittle to give it a go in Week 11, as it would be an utter disappointment if he couldn’t. That’s because the matchup is mouth-watering. The Arizona Cardinals surrender the most fantasy points to the tight end position by a wide margin this season. Opposing starting tight ends have scored a touchdown against the Cards in all but two games this season. Arizona surrenders an average of one receiving touchdown per game to the position.

If you find yourself in a pickle this week and are in dire need of a tight end, Jared Cook (TE8) is a great option. Cook is somehow owned in just 65% of Yahoo leagues despite averaging 13.4 fantasy points in three straight games, while never scoring below 12.7 points over that span. Plus, a matchup with Tampa Bay, the second-worst defense at defending tight ends, certainly bodes well for his outlook in Week 11.

Week 11 Fantasy Rankings: Tight Ends

  • Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough
# Tight Ends TEAM Opp.

1

 George Kittle SF INJ

vs. ARI

2

 Hunter Henry LAC

vs. KC

3

 Travis Kelce KC

@ LAC

4

 Mark Andrews BAL

vs. HOU

5

 Gerald Everett LAR

vs. CHI

6

 Zach Ertz PHI

vs. NE

7

 Darren Waller OAK

vs. CIN

8

 Jared Cook NO

@ TB

9

 Greg Olsen CAR

vs. ATL

10

 Kyle Rudolph MIN

vs. DEN

11

 Jason Witten DAL

@ DET

12

 Noah Fant DEN

@ MIN

13

 OJ Howard TB

vs. NO

14

 Ryan Griffin NYJ

@ WAS

15

 Tyler Eifert CIN

@ OAK

16

 Ben Watson NE

@ PHI

17

 Dawson Knox BUF

@ MIA

18

 Dallas Goedert PHI

vs. NE

19

 Vance McDonald PIT

@ CLE

20

 Eric Ebron IND

vs. JAC

21

 TJ Hockenson DET

vs. DAL

22

 Mike Gesicki MIA

vs. BUF

23

 Jack Doyle IND

vs. JAC

24

 Darren Fells HOU

@ BAL

25

 Ross Dwelley SF

vs. ARI

26

 Matt LaCosse NE INJ

@ PHI

27

 Josh Oliver JAC

@ IND

28

 Demetrius Harris CLE

vs. PIT

29

 Trey Burton CHI

@ LAR

30

 Irv Smith Jr. MIN

vs. DEN

31

 CJ Uzomah CIN

@ OAK

32

 Vernon Davis WAS

vs. NYJ

33

 Garrett Celek SF

vs. ARI

34

 Foster Moreau OAK

vs. CIN

35

 Hayden Hurst BAL

vs. HOU

36

 Luke Stocker ATL

@ CAR

37

 Blake Jarwin DAL

@ DET

38

 Cameron Brate TB

vs. NO

39

 Jeremy Sprinkle WAS

vs. NYJ

40

 Jordan Akins HOU

@ BAL

41

 Seth DeValve JAC

@ IND

42

 Jaeden Graham ATL

@ CAR

43

 Nick Boyle BAL

vs. HOU

44

 R. Seals-Jones CLE INJ

vs. PIT

45

 Tyler Higbee LAR

vs. CHI

46

 Ben Braunecker CHI

@ LAR

47

 Josh Hill NO

@ TB

48

 Charles Clay ARI

@ SF

49

 Nick Vannett PIT

@ CLE

50

 Adam Shaheen CHI

@ LAR
