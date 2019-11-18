Fantasy Football Week 12 QB Rankings: Can Deshaun Watson Bounce Back?

Fantasy Football Week 12 QB Rankings: Can Deshaun Watson Bounce Back?

  • 138 Views
  • 0 Shares
  • Updated

Getty Deshaun Watson of the Houston Texans

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings for Week 12 of the 2019 NFL regular season. This week, we examine if Deshaun Watson can bounce back after a poor Week 11 showing. Plus, see if any player has what it takes to challenge Lamar Jackson’s seat atop the throne of fantasy hierarchy this week.

This week’s byes strip us of a plethora of top-end signal-callers, most notably Kyler Murray and Patrick Mahomes. Thankfully, we do regain the services of Russell Wilson, Aaron Rodgers, and the quietly productive Ryan Tannehill as they each return from their respective byes.

Reminder: These rankings are based on standard league scoring formats where quarterbacks are rewarded with 4-points per passing touchdown.

* If you’re looking for more information on how to best set your lineup this coming week check out our Week 12 QB Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em – COMING SOON

Follow the Heavy on Fantasy & Betting for all the latest betting news, odds, and picks

Quarterback Outlook Week 12

Heading into Week 11, Deshaun Watson (QB3) had only been outscored in fantasy by two quarterbacks all season long. However, he left last Sunday’s game as QB26 for the week with a putrid 5.0 fantasy points.

We’re banking on talent to prevail, and for Watson to regain his fantasy dominance this week. With that said, the Indianapolis Colts allow just the 20th-most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks this season. However, they did just surrendered nearly 300-yards passing and two touchdowns to Nick Foles this past week. They are also just four games removed from giving up 300+ passing yards to, you guessed it, Deshaun Watson, who finished with a nearly 18-point fantasy outing.

Baker Mayfield (QB4) has arisen from the ashes over the past few weeks. From Week 1 through Week 8, the former Heisman Trophy winner ranked as the 24th-highest scoring fantasy player at his position. Since then, he’s gone on to average an impressive 18.8 points and is ranked as QB10.

Mayfield will look to keep the magic going this week against a Miami Dolphins defense fresh off of allowing Josh Allen to register four total touchdowns on his way to being the highest-scoring signal-caller for the week.

Week 12 Fantasy Rankings: Quarterbacks

  1. [QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | Flex | DEF | Ks]
  2. *Individual Pos. Rankings are currently in the process of creation.
  • Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough
# Quarterbacks TEAM Opp.

1

 Lamar Jackson BAL

@ LAR

2

 Russell Wilson SEA

@ PHI

3

 Deshaun Watson HOU

vs. IND

4

 Baker Mayfield CLE

vs. MIA

5

 Drew Brees NO

vs. CAR

6

 Matt Ryan ATL

vs. TB

7

 Tom Brady NE

vs. DAL

8

 Aaron Rodgers GB

@ SF

9

 Dak Prescott DAL

@ NE

10

 Jacoby Brissett IND

@ HOU

11

 Matt Stafford DET INJ

@ WAS

12

 Sam Darnold NYJ

vs. OAK

13

 Ryan Tannehill TEN

vs. JAC

14

 Josh Allen BUF

vs. DEN

15

 Carson Wentz PHI

vs. SEA

16

 Jameis Winston TB

@ ATL

17

 Derek Carr OAK

@ NYJ

18

 Nick Foles JAC

@ TEN

19

 Jeff Driskel DET

@ WAS

20

 Jimmy Garoppolo SF

vs. GB

21

 Mitchell Trubisky CHI INJ

vs. NYG

22

 Jared Goff LAR

vs. BAL

23

 Daniel Jones NYG

@ CHI

24

 Ryan Fitzpatrick MIA

@ CLE

25

 Chase Daniels CHI

vs. NYG

26

 Kyle Allen CAR

@ NO

27

 Dwayne Haskins WAS

vs. DET

28

 Mason Rudolph PIT

@ CIN

29

 Brandon Allen DEN

@ BUF

30

 Ryan Finley CIN

vs. PIT

31

 Gardner Minshew JAC

@ TEN

32

 Drew Lock DEN

@ BUF

33

 Josh Rosen MIA

@ CLE

34

 Marcus Mariota TEN

vs. JAC

35

 Andy Dalton CIN

vs. PIT
    1. READ NEXT: DraftKings Showdown Lineup Optimizer: Monday Night Football

Read More
, , , ,