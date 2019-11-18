Fantasy Football Week 12 QB Rankings: Can Deshaun Watson Bounce Back?

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings for Week 12 of the 2019 NFL regular season. This week, we examine if Deshaun Watson can bounce back after a poor Week 11 showing. Plus, see if any player has what it takes to challenge Lamar Jackson’s seat atop the throne of fantasy hierarchy this week.

This week’s byes strip us of a plethora of top-end signal-callers, most notably Kyler Murray and Patrick Mahomes. Thankfully, we do regain the services of Russell Wilson, Aaron Rodgers, and the quietly productive Ryan Tannehill as they each return from their respective byes.

Reminder: These rankings are based on standard league scoring formats where quarterbacks are rewarded with 4-points per passing touchdown.

* If you’re looking for more information on how to best set your lineup this coming week check out our Week 12 QB Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em – COMING SOON

Follow the Heavy on Fantasy & Betting for all the latest betting news, odds, and picks

Quarterback Outlook Week 12

Heading into Week 11, Deshaun Watson (QB3) had only been outscored in fantasy by two quarterbacks all season long. However, he left last Sunday’s game as QB26 for the week with a putrid 5.0 fantasy points.

We’re banking on talent to prevail, and for Watson to regain his fantasy dominance this week. With that said, the Indianapolis Colts allow just the 20th-most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks this season. However, they did just surrendered nearly 300-yards passing and two touchdowns to Nick Foles this past week. They are also just four games removed from giving up 300+ passing yards to, you guessed it, Deshaun Watson, who finished with a nearly 18-point fantasy outing.

Baker Mayfield (QB4) has arisen from the ashes over the past few weeks. From Week 1 through Week 8, the former Heisman Trophy winner ranked as the 24th-highest scoring fantasy player at his position. Since then, he’s gone on to average an impressive 18.8 points and is ranked as QB10.

Mayfield will look to keep the magic going this week against a Miami Dolphins defense fresh off of allowing Josh Allen to register four total touchdowns on his way to being the highest-scoring signal-caller for the week.

Week 12 Fantasy Rankings: Quarterbacks

[QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | Flex | DEF | Ks] *Individual Pos. Rankings are currently in the process of creation.

Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough

# Quarterbacks TEAM Opp. 1 Lamar Jackson BAL @ LAR 2 Russell Wilson SEA @ PHI 3 Deshaun Watson HOU vs. IND 4 Baker Mayfield CLE vs. MIA 5 Drew Brees NO vs. CAR 6 Matt Ryan ATL vs. TB 7 Tom Brady NE vs. DAL 8 Aaron Rodgers GB @ SF 9 Dak Prescott DAL @ NE 10 Jacoby Brissett IND @ HOU 11 Matt Stafford DET INJ @ WAS 12 Sam Darnold NYJ vs. OAK 13 Ryan Tannehill TEN vs. JAC 14 Josh Allen BUF vs. DEN 15 Carson Wentz PHI vs. SEA 16 Jameis Winston TB @ ATL 17 Derek Carr OAK @ NYJ 18 Nick Foles JAC @ TEN 19 Jeff Driskel DET @ WAS 20 Jimmy Garoppolo SF vs. GB 21 Mitchell Trubisky CHI INJ vs. NYG 22 Jared Goff LAR vs. BAL 23 Daniel Jones NYG @ CHI 24 Ryan Fitzpatrick MIA @ CLE 25 Chase Daniels CHI vs. NYG 26 Kyle Allen CAR @ NO 27 Dwayne Haskins WAS vs. DET 28 Mason Rudolph PIT @ CIN 29 Brandon Allen DEN @ BUF 30 Ryan Finley CIN vs. PIT 31 Gardner Minshew JAC @ TEN 32 Drew Lock DEN @ BUF 33 Josh Rosen MIA @ CLE 34 Marcus Mariota TEN vs. JAC 35 Andy Dalton CIN vs. PIT