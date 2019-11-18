Fantasy Football Week 12 RB Rankings: Marlon Mack Injury Fallout

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings for Week 12 of the 2019 NFL regular season. This week, we break down the fallout from Indianapolis Colts Marlon Mack’s hand injury.

This week strips us of Dalvin Cook from our lineup due to a bye. However, we do get back Aaron Jones, Chris Carson, and Derrick Henry, all top 10 scoring players at their position, back from their own byes. Oh, we also regain the services of a guy by the name of Saquon Barkley.

Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.

Running Back Outlook Week 12

Marlon Mack (RB16) enjoyed his first 100-yard outing since Week 5 against the Jacksonville Jaguars this past Sunday. Unfortunately, Mack also sustained a fractured hand in the midst of his stellar performance. While the extent of how long Mack will miss due to the injury is still up in the air, one thing has been made official, he won’t play this Thursday night.

Mack’s injury opens the door for Jonathan WIlliams (RB30), who came out of nowehere in place of Mack this past Sunday to register a career-best 116 yards rushing. At one point, Williams was a highly-saught after draft prospect out of Arkansas, until injuries derailed his college career. Since then, he’s bounced around the league, failing to find a permanent role with any organization.

Prior to Week 11, Williams had carried the ball just twice this season. He will be presented with an intriguing matchup in Week 12 against the Houston Texans. Houston allowed a staggering 263-yards rushing to the Baltimore Ravens one week ago. However, prior to that matchup, they had surrendered the 10th-fewest fantasy points to the running back position this season. Despite Baltimore’s high team totals in rushing, the Texans haven’t allowed a starting running back to eclipse 66-yards rushing since Week 4.

Williams is certainly worth a look, but don’t forget that Nyheim Hines (RB32) will dominate the snaps on pass-plays, while Jordan Wilkins, Mack’s actual backup, could make his return to the lineup in time for Thursday night.

Week 12 Fantasy Rankings: Running Back

Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough

# Running Backs TEAM Opp. 1 Christian McCaffrey CAR @ NO 2 Alvin Kamara NO vs. CAR 3 Saquon Barkley NYG @ CHI 4 Josh Jacobs OAK @ NYJ 5 Ezekiel Elliott DAL @ NE 6 Derrick Henry TEN vs. JAC 7 Nick Chubb CLE vs. MIA 8 Chris Carson SEA @ PHI 9 Leonard Fournette JAC @ TEN 10 Todd Gurley LAR vs. BAL 11 Aaron Jones GB @ SF 12 Mark Ingram BAL @ LAR 13 James Conner PIT INJ @ CIN 14 Le’Veon Bell NYJ vs. OAK 15 Joe Mixon CIN vs. PIT 16 Marlon Mack IND INJ @ HOU 17 Phillip Lindsay DEN @ BUF 18 Devin Singletary BUF vs. DEN 19 Tevin Coleman SF vs. GB 20 James White NE vs. DAL 21 Devonta Freeman ATL INJ vs. TB 22 Jordan Howard PHI INJ vs. SEA 23 Jamaal Williams GB @ SF 24 Kareem Hunt CLE vs. MIA 25 Jaylen Samuels PIT @ CIN 26 Tarik Cohen CHI vs. NYG 27 Ronald Jones TB @ ATL 28 Bo Scarbrough DET @ WAS 29 David Montgomery CHI vs. NYG 30 Jonathan Williams IND @ HOU 31 Brian Hill ATL vs. TB 32 Nyheim Hines IND @ HOU 33 Sony Michel NE vs. DAL 34 Carlos Hyde HOU vs. IND 35 Derrius Guice WAS INJ vs. DET 36 Royce Freeman DEN @ BUF 37 Miles Sanders PHI vs. SEA 38 Duke Johnson HOU vs. IND 39 Kallen Ballage MIA @ CLE 40 JD Mckissic DET @ WAS 41 Adrian Peterson WAS vs. DET 42 Frank Gore BUF vs. DEN 43 Latavius Murray NO vs. CAR 44 Patrick Laird MIA @ CLE 45 Matt Breida SF INJ vs. GB 46 Rex Burkhead NE vs. DAL 47 Wayne Gallman NYG @ CHI 48 Peyton Barber TB @ ATL 49 Raheem Mostert SF vs. GB 50 Boston Scott PHI vs. SEA 51 Jalen Richard OAK @ NYJ 52 Trey Edmunds PIT @ CIN 53 Gio Bernard CIN vs. PIT 54 Tony Pollard DAL @ NE 55 Rashaad Penny SEA @ PHI 56 Chris Thompson WAS INJ vs. DET 57 Malcolm Brown LAR vs. BAL 58 Gus Edwards BAL @ LAR 59 Dion Lewis TEN vs. JAC 60 Benny Snell Jr. PIT INJ @ CIN 61 Darrell Henderson LAR vs. BAL 62 Wendell Smallwood WAS vs. DET 63 Jay Ajayi PHI vs. SEA 64 Justice Hill BAL @ LAR 65 Dare Ogunbowale TB @ ATL 66 Jeff Wilson Jr. SF vs. GB