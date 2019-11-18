Fantasy Football Week 12 RB Rankings: Marlon Mack Injury Fallout

Fantasy Football Week 12 RB Rankings: Marlon Mack Injury Fallout

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings for Week 12 of the 2019 NFL regular season. This week, we break down the fallout from Indianapolis Colts Marlon Mack’s hand injury.

This week strips us of Dalvin Cook from our lineup due to a bye. However, we do get back Aaron Jones, Chris Carson, and Derrick Henry, all top 10 scoring players at their position, back from their own byes. Oh, we also regain the services of a guy by the name of Saquon Barkley.

Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.

Running Back Outlook Week 12

Marlon Mack (RB16) enjoyed his first 100-yard outing since Week 5 against the Jacksonville Jaguars this past Sunday. Unfortunately, Mack also sustained a fractured hand in the midst of his stellar performance. While the extent of how long Mack will miss due to the injury is still up in the air, one thing has been made official, he won’t play this Thursday night.

Mack’s injury opens the door for Jonathan WIlliams (RB30), who came out of nowehere in place of Mack this past Sunday to register a career-best 116 yards rushing. At one point, Williams was a highly-saught after draft prospect out of Arkansas, until injuries derailed his college career. Since then, he’s bounced around the league, failing to find a permanent role with any organization.

Prior to Week 11, Williams had carried the ball just twice this season. He will be presented with an intriguing matchup in Week 12 against the Houston Texans. Houston allowed a staggering 263-yards rushing to the Baltimore Ravens one week ago. However, prior to that matchup, they had surrendered the 10th-fewest fantasy points to the running back position this season. Despite Baltimore’s high team totals in rushing, the Texans haven’t allowed a starting running back to eclipse 66-yards rushing since Week 4.

Williams is certainly worth a look, but don’t forget that Nyheim Hines (RB32) will dominate the snaps on pass-plays, while Jordan Wilkins, Mack’s actual backup, could make his return to the lineup in time for Thursday night.

Week 12 Fantasy Rankings: Running Back

  • Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough
# Running Backs TEAM Opp.
1 Christian McCaffrey CAR

@ NO

2

 Alvin Kamara NO

vs. CAR

3

 Saquon Barkley NYG

@ CHI

4

 Josh Jacobs OAK

@ NYJ

5

 Ezekiel Elliott DAL

@ NE

6

 Derrick Henry TEN

vs. JAC

7

 Nick Chubb CLE

vs. MIA

8

 Chris Carson SEA

@ PHI

9

 Leonard Fournette JAC

@ TEN

10

 Todd Gurley LAR

vs. BAL

11

 Aaron Jones GB

@ SF

12

 Mark Ingram BAL

@ LAR

13

 James Conner PIT INJ

@ CIN

14

 Le’Veon Bell NYJ

vs. OAK

15

 Joe Mixon CIN

vs. PIT

16

 Marlon Mack IND INJ

@ HOU

17

 Phillip Lindsay DEN

@ BUF

18

 Devin Singletary BUF

vs. DEN

19

 Tevin Coleman SF

vs. GB

20

 James White NE

vs. DAL

21

 Devonta Freeman ATL INJ

vs. TB

22

 Jordan Howard PHI INJ

vs. SEA

23

 Jamaal Williams GB

@ SF

24

 Kareem Hunt CLE

vs. MIA

25

 Jaylen Samuels PIT

@ CIN

26

 Tarik Cohen CHI

vs. NYG

27

 Ronald Jones TB

@ ATL

28

 Bo Scarbrough DET

@ WAS

29

 David Montgomery CHI

vs. NYG

30

 Jonathan Williams IND

@ HOU

31

 Brian Hill ATL

vs. TB

32

 Nyheim Hines IND

@ HOU

33

 Sony Michel NE

vs. DAL

34

 Carlos Hyde HOU

vs. IND

35

 Derrius Guice WAS INJ

vs. DET

36

 Royce Freeman DEN

@ BUF

37

 Miles Sanders PHI

vs. SEA

38

 Duke Johnson HOU

vs. IND

39

 Kallen Ballage MIA

@ CLE

40

 JD Mckissic DET

@ WAS

41

 Adrian Peterson WAS

vs. DET

42

 Frank Gore BUF

vs. DEN

43

 Latavius Murray NO

vs. CAR

44

 Patrick Laird MIA

@ CLE

45

 Matt Breida SF INJ

vs. GB

46

 Rex Burkhead NE

vs. DAL

47

 Wayne Gallman NYG

@ CHI

48

 Peyton Barber TB

@ ATL

49

 Raheem Mostert SF

vs. GB

50

 Boston Scott PHI

vs. SEA

51

 Jalen Richard OAK

@ NYJ

52

 Trey Edmunds PIT

@ CIN

53

 Gio Bernard CIN

vs. PIT

54

 Tony Pollard DAL

@ NE

55

 Rashaad Penny SEA

@ PHI

56

 Chris Thompson WAS INJ

vs. DET

57

 Malcolm Brown LAR

vs. BAL

58

 Gus Edwards BAL

@ LAR

59

 Dion Lewis TEN

vs. JAC

60

 Benny Snell Jr. PIT INJ

@ CIN

61

 Darrell Henderson LAR

vs. BAL

62

 Wendell Smallwood WAS

vs. DET

63

 Jay Ajayi PHI

vs. SEA

64

 Justice Hill BAL

@ LAR

65

 Dare Ogunbowale TB

@ ATL

66

 Jeff Wilson Jr. SF

vs. GB
