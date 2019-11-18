Fantasy Football Week 12 RB Rankings: Marlon Mack Injury Fallout

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings for Week 12 of the 2019 NFL regular season. This week, we break down the fallout from Indianapolis Colts Marlon Mack’s hand injury.
This week strips us of Dalvin Cook from our lineup due to a bye. However, we do get back Aaron Jones, Chris Carson, and Derrick Henry, all top 10 scoring players at their position, back from their own byes. Oh, we also regain the services of a guy by the name of Saquon Barkley.
Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.
* If you’re looking for more information on how to best set your lineup this coming week check out our Week 12 RB Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em – COMING SOON
Follow the Heavy on Fantasy & Betting for all the latest betting news, odds, and picks
Running Back Outlook Week 12
Marlon Mack (RB16) enjoyed his first 100-yard outing since Week 5 against the Jacksonville Jaguars this past Sunday. Unfortunately, Mack also sustained a fractured hand in the midst of his stellar performance. While the extent of how long Mack will miss due to the injury is still up in the air, one thing has been made official, he won’t play this Thursday night.
Mack’s injury opens the door for Jonathan WIlliams (RB30), who came out of nowehere in place of Mack this past Sunday to register a career-best 116 yards rushing. At one point, Williams was a highly-saught after draft prospect out of Arkansas, until injuries derailed his college career. Since then, he’s bounced around the league, failing to find a permanent role with any organization.
Prior to Week 11, Williams had carried the ball just twice this season. He will be presented with an intriguing matchup in Week 12 against the Houston Texans. Houston allowed a staggering 263-yards rushing to the Baltimore Ravens one week ago. However, prior to that matchup, they had surrendered the 10th-fewest fantasy points to the running back position this season. Despite Baltimore’s high team totals in rushing, the Texans haven’t allowed a starting running back to eclipse 66-yards rushing since Week 4.
Williams is certainly worth a look, but don’t forget that Nyheim Hines (RB32) will dominate the snaps on pass-plays, while Jordan Wilkins, Mack’s actual backup, could make his return to the lineup in time for Thursday night.
Week 12 Fantasy Rankings: Running Back
- [QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | Flex | DEF | Ks]
-
*Individual Pos. Rankings are currently in the process of creation.
- Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough
|#
|Running Backs TEAM
|Opp.
|1
|Christian McCaffrey CAR
|
@ NO
|
2
|Alvin Kamara NO
|
vs. CAR
|
3
|Saquon Barkley NYG
|
@ CHI
|
4
|Josh Jacobs OAK
|
@ NYJ
|
5
|Ezekiel Elliott DAL
|
@ NE
|
6
|Derrick Henry TEN
|
vs. JAC
|
7
|Nick Chubb CLE
|
vs. MIA
|
8
|Chris Carson SEA
|
@ PHI
|
9
|Leonard Fournette JAC
|
@ TEN
|
10
|Todd Gurley LAR
|
vs. BAL
|
11
|Aaron Jones GB
|
@ SF
|
12
|Mark Ingram BAL
|
@ LAR
|
13
|James Conner PIT INJ
|
@ CIN
|
14
|Le’Veon Bell NYJ
|
vs. OAK
|
15
|Joe Mixon CIN
|
vs. PIT
|
16
|Marlon Mack IND INJ
|
@ HOU
|
17
|Phillip Lindsay DEN
|
@ BUF
|
18
|Devin Singletary BUF
|
vs. DEN
|
19
|Tevin Coleman SF
|
vs. GB
|
20
|James White NE
|
vs. DAL
|
21
|Devonta Freeman ATL INJ
|
vs. TB
|
22
|Jordan Howard PHI INJ
|
vs. SEA
|
23
|Jamaal Williams GB
|
@ SF
|
24
|Kareem Hunt CLE
|
vs. MIA
|
25
|Jaylen Samuels PIT
|
@ CIN
|
26
|Tarik Cohen CHI
|
vs. NYG
|
27
|Ronald Jones TB
|
@ ATL
|
28
|Bo Scarbrough DET
|
@ WAS
|
29
|David Montgomery CHI
|
vs. NYG
|
30
|Jonathan Williams IND
|
@ HOU
|
31
|Brian Hill ATL
|
vs. TB
|
32
|Nyheim Hines IND
|
@ HOU
|
33
|Sony Michel NE
|
vs. DAL
|
34
|Carlos Hyde HOU
|
vs. IND
|
35
|Derrius Guice WAS INJ
|
vs. DET
|
36
|Royce Freeman DEN
|
@ BUF
|
37
|Miles Sanders PHI
|
vs. SEA
|
38
|Duke Johnson HOU
|
vs. IND
|
39
|Kallen Ballage MIA
|
@ CLE
|
40
|JD Mckissic DET
|
@ WAS
|
41
|Adrian Peterson WAS
|
vs. DET
|
42
|Frank Gore BUF
|
vs. DEN
|
43
|Latavius Murray NO
|
vs. CAR
|
44
|Patrick Laird MIA
|
@ CLE
|
45
|Matt Breida SF INJ
|
vs. GB
|
46
|Rex Burkhead NE
|
vs. DAL
|
47
|Wayne Gallman NYG
|
@ CHI
|
48
|Peyton Barber TB
|
@ ATL
|
49
|Raheem Mostert SF
|
vs. GB
|
50
|Boston Scott PHI
|
vs. SEA
|
51
|Jalen Richard OAK
|
@ NYJ
|
52
|Trey Edmunds PIT
|
@ CIN
|
53
|Gio Bernard CIN
|
vs. PIT
|
54
|Tony Pollard DAL
|
@ NE
|
55
|Rashaad Penny SEA
|
@ PHI
|
56
|Chris Thompson WAS INJ
|
vs. DET
|
57
|Malcolm Brown LAR
|
vs. BAL
|
58
|Gus Edwards BAL
|
@ LAR
|
59
|Dion Lewis TEN
|
vs. JAC
|
60
|Benny Snell Jr. PIT INJ
|
@ CIN
|
61
|Darrell Henderson LAR
|
vs. BAL
|
62
|Wendell Smallwood WAS
|
vs. DET
|
63
|Jay Ajayi PHI
|
vs. SEA
|
64
|Justice Hill BAL
|
@ LAR
|
65
|Dare Ogunbowale TB
|
@ ATL
|
66
|Jeff Wilson Jr. SF
|
vs. GB
-
- READ NEXT: Fantasy: QB Rankings Week 12