Fantasy Football Week 13 Defense Rankings: 49ers Shine, Jets Climb

Welcome to our fantasy football defense rankings for Week 13 of the 2019 NFL regular season. This week, we break down whether the San Francisco 49ers can keep their stellar defensive play going despite a devastating matchup against the Lamar Jackson-led Baltimore Ravens. Plus, a defense out of New York looks to continue making major strides.

Defense Outlook Week 13

Don’t look now, but only the San Francisco 49ers defense has scored more fantasy points than the New York Jets (DEF1) over the past three weeks. New York has eclipsed 16 points in two of their last three games, and this week they get a mouth-watering matchup against the Ryan Finley-led Cincinnati Bengals.

Since Finley has taken the helm in Cini, the Bengals have allowed opposing defenses to score an absurd average of 16.3 fantasy points, the most in football over that time.

The San Francisco 49ers (DEF7) put on a clinic this past Sunday night, even leaving many wondering if Aaron Rodgers’ days of being elite are behind him. San Fran has now scored double-digit fantasy points in seven of their last eight games, proving that they are indeed as matchup-proof as a defense can get.

With that said, they’ll have their hands full defending Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens‘ explosive offense in Week 13. Defenses have averaged a putrid 3.2 fantasy points against the Ravens this season. Since Baltimore’s Week 8 bye, opposing defenses have totaled a staggering negative-one fantasy points.

Remember the mighty Jacksonville Jaguars (DEF3) defense from a few years back that nearly took them all the way to the Super Bowl? Yea that’s long gone. However, does that mean it will stop me from advising you to start a defensive unit fresh off of allowing 42 offensive points? Not at all.

Prior to their poor showing a week ago, Jacksonville’s defense had actually averaged an impressive 10.0 fantasy points over their previous five games. Plus, they have a matchup this week against a Miami Dolphins offense, who always seems to make defenses feel better about themselves. The ‘Phins allow the most fantasy points to opposing defenses this season with 13.1 points. Only one defense has been held below 8.0 points against Miami this year, while none have scored fewer than 6.0 points.

Week 13 Fantasy Rankings: Defense

Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough

# Defenses TEAM Opp. 1 Jets NYJ @ CIN 2 Eagles PHI @ MIA 3 Jaguars JAC vs. TB 4 Browns CLE @ PIT 5 Bears CHI @ DET 6 Patriots NE @ HOU 7 49ers SF @ BAL 8 Chargers LAC @ DEN 9 Saints NO @ ATL 10 Packers GB @ NYG 11 Lions DET vs. CHI 12 Rams LAR @ ARI 13 Steelers PIT vs. CLE 14 Ravens BAL vs. SF 15 Cardinals ARI vs. LAR 16 Broncos DEN vs. LAC 17 Buccaneers TB @ JAC 18 Vikings MIN @ SEA 19 Dolphins MIA vs. PHI 20 Chiefs KC vs. OAK 21 Panthers CAR vs. WAS 22 Titans TEN @ IND 23 Colts IND vs. TEN 24 Redskins WAS @ CAR 25 Cowboys DAL vs. BUF 26 Seahawks SEA vs. MIN 27 Bills BUF @ DAL 28 Bengals CIN vs. NYJ 29 Giants NYG vs. GB 30 Texans HOU vs. NE 31 Falcons ATL vs. NO 32 Raiders OAK @ KC