Fantasy Football Week 13 WR Rankings: Tyreek Hill Injury Fallout

Tyreek Hill of the Kansas City Chiefs

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings for Week 13 of the 2019 NFL regular season. This week, we get back the services of Kansas City Chiefs’ speedster Tyreek Hill, or at least we hope so. The superstar wideout is fresh off a bye week, yet still dealing with a hamstring injury at the moment, leaving his availability for this Sunday up in the air.

Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.

Wide Receiver Outlook Week 13

Tyreek Hill (WR2) has been phenomenal this season, that is, when he’s on the football field. While Hill currently ranks in the top 10 amongst fantasy receivers in points per game, the wideout has been hampered by injuries all year long, limiting him to just five full games.

With that said, the prognosis for Hill’s availability is looking promising this week, according to Chiefs head coach Andy Reid.

If Hill is indeed a go in Week 13, he’s gifted with a dream matchup against an Oakland Raiders defense that just surrendered 34 points to the New York Jets. Oakland has allowed the third-most passing touchdowns (26) and yards per pass play (8.4) in football. The Raiders allow the ninth-most fantasy points to wideout position this season.

Week 13 Fantasy Rankings: Wide Receivers

  • Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough
# Wide Receivers TEAM Opp.

1

 Michael Thomas NO

@ ATL

2

 Tyreek Hill KC INJ

vs. OAK

3

 Davante Adams GB

@ NYG

4

 Chris Godwin TB

@ JAC

5

 Julio Jones ATL

vs. NO

6

 DJ Chark JAC

vs. TB

7

 Julian Edelman NE

@ HOU

8

 Odell Beckham Jr. CLE

@ PIT

9

 Cooper Kupp LAR

@ ARI

10

 Adam Thielen MIN

@ SEA

11

 DeAndre Hopkins HOU

vs. NE

12

 Tyler Lockett SEA

vs. MIN

13

 Mike Evans TB

@ JAC

14

 DJ Moore CAR

vs. WAS

15

 Jamison CrowderNYJ

@ CIN

16

 Amari Cooper DAL

vs. BUF

17

 Christian Kirk ARI

vs. LAR

18

 Stefon Diggs MIN

@ SEA

19

 Jarvis Landry CLE

@ PIT

20

 Keenan Allen LAC

@ DEN

21

 Tyler Boyd CIN

vs. NYJ

22

 Calvin Ridley ATL

vs. NO

23

 DJ Metcalf SEA

vs. MIN

24

 Deebo Samuel SF

@ BAL

25

 Robert Woods LAR

@ ARI

26

 John Brown BUF

@ DAL

27

 Sammy Watkins KC

vs. OAK

28

 Courtland Sutton DEN

vs. LAC

29

 Mohamed Sanu NE INJ

@ HOU

30

 DeVante Parker MIA

vs. PHI

31

 Golden Tate NYG

vs. GB

32

 Allen RobinsonCHI

@ DET

33

 Marvin Jones DET

vs. CHI

34

 Kenny Golladay DET

vs. CHI

35

 JuJu Smith-Schuster PIT INJ

vs. CLE

36

 Alshon Jeffery PHI INJ

@ MIA

37

 Terry McLaurin WAS

@ CAR

38

 Brandin Cooks LAR

@ ARI

39

 Curtis Samuel CAR

vs. WAS

40

 Larry Fitzgerald ARI

vs. LAR

41

 Sterling Shepard NYG

vs. GB

42

 Mecole Hardman KC

vs. OAK

43

 Mike Williams LAC

@ DEN

44

 Dede Westbrook JAC

vs. TB

45

 Will Fuller HOU

vs. NE

46

 AJ Brown TEN

@ IND

47

 Marquise Brown BAL

vs. SF

48

 Phillip Dorsett NE INJ

@ HOU

49

 Anthony Miller CHI

@ DET

50

 Darius Slayton NYG

vs. GB

51

 Tyrell WilliamsOAK

@ KC

52

 Josh Gordon SEA

vs. MIN

53

 Emmanuel Sanders SF

@ BAL

54

 Michael Gallup DAL

vs. BUF

55

 Kelvin Harmon WAS

@ CAR

56

 James Washington PIT

vs. CLE

57

 Kenny Stills HOU

vs. NE

58

 Auden Tate CIN INJ

vs. NYJ

59

 Hunter Renfrow OAK

@ KC

60

 Jakobi Meyers NE

@ HOU

61

 Randall Cobb DAL

vs. BUF

62

 Robby AndersonNYJ

@ CIN

63

 Greg Ward Jr. PHI

@ MIA

64

 Cole BeasleyBUF

@ DAL

65

 Zach Pascal IND

vs. TEN

66

 Danny Amendola DET

vs. CHI

67

 Corey Davis TEN

@ IND

68

 Demaryius Thomas NYJ

@ CIN

69

 Taylor Gabriel CHI

@ DET

70

 Rashard Higgins CLE

@ PIT

71

 N’Keal Harry NE

@ HOU

72

 Josh Reynolds LAR

@ ARI

73

 Tedd Ginn Jr. NO

@ ATL

74

 Diontae Johnson PIT

vs. CLE

75

 Alex Erickson CIN

vs. NYJ

76

 Russell Gage ATL

vs. NO

77

 KeeSean Johnson ARI

vs. LAR

78

 Demarcus Robinson KC

vs. OAK

79

 Adam Humphries TEN

@ IND

80

 Geronimo Allison GB

@ NYG

81

 Jordan Matthews PHI

@ MIA

82

 Keke Coutee HOU INJ

vs. NE

83

 Allen Lazard GB

@ NYG

84

 Chris Conley JAC

vs. TB

85

 Isiaiah McKenzie BUF

@ DAL

86

 Malik Turner SEA

vs. MIN

87

 Nelson Agholor PHI INJ

@ MIA

88

 Andy Isabella ARI

vs. LAR

89

 M. Valdez-Scantling GB

@ NYG

90

 Pharaoh Cooper ARI

vs. LAR

91

 Willie Snead BAL

vs. SF

92

 Miles Boykin BAL

vs. SF

93

 Jake Kumerow GB

@ NYG

94

 Trey Quinn WAS

@ CAR

95

 Paul Richardson WAS

@ CAR

96

 Tavon Austin DAL

vs. BUF
