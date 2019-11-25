Fantasy Football Week 13 WR Rankings: Tyreek Hill Injury Fallout

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings for Week 13 of the 2019 NFL regular season. This week, we get back the services of Kansas City Chiefs’ speedster Tyreek Hill, or at least we hope so. The superstar wideout is fresh off a bye week, yet still dealing with a hamstring injury at the moment, leaving his availability for this Sunday up in the air.

Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.

Wide Receiver Outlook Week 13

Tyreek Hill (WR2) has been phenomenal this season, that is, when he’s on the football field. While Hill currently ranks in the top 10 amongst fantasy receivers in points per game, the wideout has been hampered by injuries all year long, limiting him to just five full games.

With that said, the prognosis for Hill’s availability is looking promising this week, according to Chiefs head coach Andy Reid.

Andy Reid on Tyreek Hill (hamstring) availability Sunday: "I think he'll be all right. We'll see how it goes" — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) November 25, 2019

If Hill is indeed a go in Week 13, he’s gifted with a dream matchup against an Oakland Raiders defense that just surrendered 34 points to the New York Jets. Oakland has allowed the third-most passing touchdowns (26) and yards per pass play (8.4) in football. The Raiders allow the ninth-most fantasy points to wideout position this season.

Week 13 Fantasy Rankings: Wide Receivers

Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough

# Wide Receivers TEAM Opp. 1 Michael Thomas NO @ ATL 2 Tyreek Hill KC INJ vs. OAK 3 Davante Adams GB @ NYG 4 Chris Godwin TB @ JAC 5 Julio Jones ATL vs. NO 6 DJ Chark JAC vs. TB 7 Julian Edelman NE @ HOU 8 Odell Beckham Jr. CLE @ PIT 9 Cooper Kupp LAR @ ARI 10 Adam Thielen MIN @ SEA 11 DeAndre Hopkins HOU vs. NE 12 Tyler Lockett SEA vs. MIN 13 Mike Evans TB @ JAC 14 DJ Moore CAR vs. WAS 15 Jamison Crowder NYJ @ CIN 16 Amari Cooper DAL vs. BUF 17 Christian Kirk ARI vs. LAR 18 Stefon Diggs MIN @ SEA 19 Jarvis Landry CLE @ PIT 20 Keenan Allen LAC @ DEN 21 Tyler Boyd CIN vs. NYJ 22 Calvin Ridley ATL vs. NO 23 DJ Metcalf SEA vs. MIN 24 Deebo Samuel SF @ BAL 25 Robert Woods LAR @ ARI 26 John Brown BUF @ DAL 27 Sammy Watkins KC vs. OAK 28 Courtland Sutton DEN vs. LAC 29 Mohamed Sanu NE INJ @ HOU 30 DeVante Parker MIA vs. PHI 31 Golden Tate NYG vs. GB 32 Allen Robinson CHI @ DET 33 Marvin Jones DET vs. CHI 34 Kenny Golladay DET vs. CHI 35 JuJu Smith-Schuster PIT INJ vs. CLE 36 Alshon Jeffery PHI INJ @ MIA 37 Terry McLaurin WAS @ CAR 38 Brandin Cooks LAR @ ARI 39 Curtis Samuel CAR vs. WAS 40 Larry Fitzgerald ARI vs. LAR 41 Sterling Shepard NYG vs. GB 42 Mecole Hardman KC vs. OAK 43 Mike Williams LAC @ DEN 44 Dede Westbrook JAC vs. TB 45 Will Fuller HOU vs. NE 46 AJ Brown TEN @ IND 47 Marquise Brown BAL vs. SF 48 Phillip Dorsett NE INJ @ HOU 49 Anthony Miller CHI @ DET 50 Darius Slayton NYG vs. GB 51 Tyrell Williams OAK @ KC 52 Josh Gordon SEA vs. MIN 53 Emmanuel Sanders SF @ BAL 54 Michael Gallup DAL vs. BUF 55 Kelvin Harmon WAS @ CAR 56 James Washington PIT vs. CLE 57 Kenny Stills HOU vs. NE 58 Auden Tate CIN INJ vs. NYJ 59 Hunter Renfrow OAK @ KC 60 Jakobi Meyers NE @ HOU 61 Randall Cobb DAL vs. BUF 62 Robby Anderson NYJ @ CIN 63 Greg Ward Jr. PHI @ MIA 64 Cole Beasley BUF @ DAL 65 Zach Pascal IND vs. TEN 66 Danny Amendola DET vs. CHI 67 Corey Davis TEN @ IND 68 Demaryius Thomas NYJ @ CIN 69 Taylor Gabriel CHI @ DET 70 Rashard Higgins CLE @ PIT 71 N’Keal Harry NE @ HOU 72 Josh Reynolds LAR @ ARI 73 Tedd Ginn Jr. NO @ ATL 74 Diontae Johnson PIT vs. CLE 75 Alex Erickson CIN vs. NYJ 76 Russell Gage ATL vs. NO 77 KeeSean Johnson ARI vs. LAR 78 Demarcus Robinson KC vs. OAK 79 Adam Humphries TEN @ IND 80 Geronimo Allison GB @ NYG 81 Jordan Matthews PHI @ MIA 82 Keke Coutee HOU INJ vs. NE 83 Allen Lazard GB @ NYG 84 Chris Conley JAC vs. TB 85 Isiaiah McKenzie BUF @ DAL 86 Malik Turner SEA vs. MIN 87 Nelson Agholor PHI INJ @ MIA 88 Andy Isabella ARI vs. LAR 89 M. Valdez-Scantling GB @ NYG 90 Pharaoh Cooper ARI vs. LAR 91 Willie Snead BAL vs. SF 92 Miles Boykin BAL vs. SF 93 Jake Kumerow GB @ NYG 94 Trey Quinn WAS @ CAR 95 Paul Richardson WAS @ CAR 96 Tavon Austin DAL vs. BUF