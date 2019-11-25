Fantasy Football Week 13 WR Rankings: Tyreek Hill Injury Fallout

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings for Week 13 of the 2019 NFL regular season. This week, we get back the services of Kansas City Chiefs’ speedster Tyreek Hill, or at least we hope so. The superstar wideout is fresh off a bye week, yet still dealing with a hamstring injury at the moment, leaving his availability for this Sunday up in the air.
Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.
Wide Receiver Outlook Week 13
Tyreek Hill (WR2) has been phenomenal this season, that is, when he’s on the football field. While Hill currently ranks in the top 10 amongst fantasy receivers in points per game, the wideout has been hampered by injuries all year long, limiting him to just five full games.
With that said, the prognosis for Hill’s availability is looking promising this week, according to Chiefs head coach Andy Reid.
If Hill is indeed a go in Week 13, he’s gifted with a dream matchup against an Oakland Raiders defense that just surrendered 34 points to the New York Jets. Oakland has allowed the third-most passing touchdowns (26) and yards per pass play (8.4) in football. The Raiders allow the ninth-most fantasy points to wideout position this season.
Week 13 Fantasy Rankings: Wide Receivers
- Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough
|#
|Wide Receivers TEAM
|Opp.
|
1
|Michael Thomas NO
|
@ ATL
|
2
|Tyreek Hill KC INJ
|
vs. OAK
|
3
|Davante Adams GB
|
@ NYG
|
4
|Chris Godwin TB
|
@ JAC
|
5
|Julio Jones ATL
|
vs. NO
|
6
|DJ Chark JAC
|
vs. TB
|
7
|Julian Edelman NE
|
@ HOU
|
8
|Odell Beckham Jr. CLE
|
@ PIT
|
9
|Cooper Kupp LAR
|
@ ARI
|
10
|Adam Thielen MIN
|
@ SEA
|
11
|DeAndre Hopkins HOU
|
vs. NE
|
12
|Tyler Lockett SEA
|
vs. MIN
|
13
|Mike Evans TB
|
@ JAC
|
14
|DJ Moore CAR
|
vs. WAS
|
15
|Jamison CrowderNYJ
|
@ CIN
|
16
|Amari Cooper DAL
|
vs. BUF
|
17
|Christian Kirk ARI
|
vs. LAR
|
18
|Stefon Diggs MIN
|
@ SEA
|
19
|Jarvis Landry CLE
|
@ PIT
|
20
|Keenan Allen LAC
|
@ DEN
|
21
|Tyler Boyd CIN
|
vs. NYJ
|
22
|Calvin Ridley ATL
|
vs. NO
|
23
|DJ Metcalf SEA
|
vs. MIN
|
24
|Deebo Samuel SF
|
@ BAL
|
25
|Robert Woods LAR
|
@ ARI
|
26
|John Brown BUF
|
@ DAL
|
27
|Sammy Watkins KC
|
vs. OAK
|
28
|Courtland Sutton DEN
|
vs. LAC
|
29
|Mohamed Sanu NE INJ
|
@ HOU
|
30
|DeVante Parker MIA
|
vs. PHI
|
31
|Golden Tate NYG
|
vs. GB
|
32
|Allen RobinsonCHI
|
@ DET
|
33
|Marvin Jones DET
|
vs. CHI
|
34
|Kenny Golladay DET
|
vs. CHI
|
35
|JuJu Smith-Schuster PIT INJ
|
vs. CLE
|
36
|Alshon Jeffery PHI INJ
|
@ MIA
|
37
|Terry McLaurin WAS
|
@ CAR
|
38
|Brandin Cooks LAR
|
@ ARI
|
39
|Curtis Samuel CAR
|
vs. WAS
|
40
|Larry Fitzgerald ARI
|
vs. LAR
|
41
|Sterling Shepard NYG
|
vs. GB
|
42
|Mecole Hardman KC
|
vs. OAK
|
43
|Mike Williams LAC
|
@ DEN
|
44
|Dede Westbrook JAC
|
vs. TB
|
45
|Will Fuller HOU
|
vs. NE
|
46
|AJ Brown TEN
|
@ IND
|
47
|Marquise Brown BAL
|
vs. SF
|
48
|Phillip Dorsett NE INJ
|
@ HOU
|
49
|Anthony Miller CHI
|
@ DET
|
50
|Darius Slayton NYG
|
vs. GB
|
51
|Tyrell WilliamsOAK
|
@ KC
|
52
|Josh Gordon SEA
|
vs. MIN
|
53
|Emmanuel Sanders SF
|
@ BAL
|
54
|Michael Gallup DAL
|
vs. BUF
|
55
|Kelvin Harmon WAS
|
@ CAR
|
56
|James Washington PIT
|
vs. CLE
|
57
|Kenny Stills HOU
|
vs. NE
|
58
|Auden Tate CIN INJ
|
vs. NYJ
|
59
|Hunter Renfrow OAK
|
@ KC
|
60
|Jakobi Meyers NE
|
@ HOU
|
61
|Randall Cobb DAL
|
vs. BUF
|
62
|Robby AndersonNYJ
|
@ CIN
|
63
|Greg Ward Jr. PHI
|
@ MIA
|
64
|Cole BeasleyBUF
|
@ DAL
|
65
|Zach Pascal IND
|
vs. TEN
|
66
|Danny Amendola DET
|
vs. CHI
|
67
|Corey Davis TEN
|
@ IND
|
68
|Demaryius Thomas NYJ
|
@ CIN
|
69
|Taylor Gabriel CHI
|
@ DET
|
70
|Rashard Higgins CLE
|
@ PIT
|
71
|N’Keal Harry NE
|
@ HOU
|
72
|Josh Reynolds LAR
|
@ ARI
|
73
|Tedd Ginn Jr. NO
|
@ ATL
|
74
|Diontae Johnson PIT
|
vs. CLE
|
75
|Alex Erickson CIN
|
vs. NYJ
|
76
|Russell Gage ATL
|
vs. NO
|
77
|KeeSean Johnson ARI
|
vs. LAR
|
78
|Demarcus Robinson KC
|
vs. OAK
|
79
|Adam Humphries TEN
|
@ IND
|
80
|Geronimo Allison GB
|
@ NYG
|
81
|Jordan Matthews PHI
|
@ MIA
|
82
|Keke Coutee HOU INJ
|
vs. NE
|
83
|Allen Lazard GB
|
@ NYG
|
84
|Chris Conley JAC
|
vs. TB
|
85
|Isiaiah McKenzie BUF
|
@ DAL
|
86
|Malik Turner SEA
|
vs. MIN
|
87
|Nelson Agholor PHI INJ
|
@ MIA
|
88
|Andy Isabella ARI
|
vs. LAR
|
89
|M. Valdez-Scantling GB
|
@ NYG
|
90
|Pharaoh Cooper ARI
|
vs. LAR
|
91
|Willie Snead BAL
|
vs. SF
|
92
|Miles Boykin BAL
|
vs. SF
|
93
|Jake Kumerow GB
|
@ NYG
|
94
|Trey Quinn WAS
|
@ CAR
|
95
|Paul Richardson WAS
|
@ CAR
|
96
|Tavon Austin DAL
|
vs. BUF
