NFL Makes Final Decision On Antonio Brown’s Return This Season: Report

Even if Antonio Brown latches on with another team this season, the NFL will likely suspend him.

According to a report by Adam Schefter of ESPN, if Brown is indeed signed by one of the three teams that has expressed interest in him, the NFL would just place him on the commissioner’s exempt list until after the investigation is resolved — an investigation that won’t be resolved until after the conclusion of the 2019 season.

“Barring a significant turn of events, Antonio Brown is not expected to play again this season, league sources told ESPN. Brown is continuing to push for his return to the NFL, and he is scheduled to meet with the league Thursday to address the sexual assault allegations he faces, but obstacles await the free-agent wide receiver at every step. If Brown were to get an offer from any of the three teams that have been in contact with him, the NFL would be prepared to place him on the commissioner’s exempt list, according to sources. If Brown is placed on the commissioner’s exempt list, the team that signed him would have to pay him until the league’s investigation is resolved, which might not happen before the season ends.”

Antonio Brown Could Be Suspended for the 2020 Season

Not only is it being reported that Brown won’t be allowed to play this season, the investigation and suspension could extend into the 2020 season — meaning Brown could even be suspended for part of the 2020 season.

“There are teams around the league that believe that after the NFL completes its investigation, additional discipline could await Brown, further affecting his chances of playing again this season. That potential discipline could stretch well into next season.”

The 31-year-old Brown has been on two rosters this season — the Oakland Raiders and the New England Patriots — but has only appeared in one game this season, a Week 2 win over the Miami Dolphins as a member of the Patriots.

The former Pro Bowl and All-Pro wide receiver was released by the Raiders before the start of the season after a series of odd events. He then latched on with the Patriots before New England released him leading into their Week 3 game.

Brown is currently under investigation for allegations from Brittney Taylor that he sexually assaulted her and was also accused of sexual misconduct by an artist who was working there in 2017.

Browns’ Agent: AB Will Play Again This Season

Despite the report that Brown won’t be allowed to play again during the 2019 season, his agent Drew Rosenhaus believes that won’t be the case — he still thinks Brown will play this season.

“I believe the NFL should clear him after they interview him this week, and I expect he will be signed shortly after that,” Rosenhaus told ESPN.

The Seattle Seahawks also had expressed an interest in signing Brown prior to claiming another former Patriots receiver — Josh Gordon — off of waivers last week.

Based upon this latest report, it looks like Brown faces an uphill battle just to play in the NFL again.

What a vast decline for a guy who just one year ago, was viewed as the best wide receiver in the NFL.