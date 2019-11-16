George Lopez Reveals Who Runs L.A.: Lakers or Clippers

Here we go again, talking about the Los Angeles Lakers and the Los Angeles Clippers. One would think that people would get tired of this argument, but not L.A. The debate is one of the city’s favorite conversations. The people of Los Angeles are so passionate about their teams that it is safe to say that the discussion will last all season long and even possibly roll into the post season.

Amid all the drama, comedian George Lopez revealed his thoughts on the debate. As a guest on Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Lopez said, “We don’t expect anything from them [Clippers]. You know they beat us on opening night but I don’t expect the Clippers to run the town. We [Lakers] run this town.”

George Lopez Elaborates on His Thoughts

George Lopez is a die hard Lakers fan and is particularly proud of his team this season, as they boast a 9-2 record so far. This week, a video of the comedian went viral when he told reporters of TMZ Sports, “You know what? The Lakers are as good as LeBron’s wig.”

The day after the video was released, Lopez was featured as a guest on Skip and Shannon: Undisputed. It was then that he contributed to the Lakers vs. Clippers argument. Lopez began by saying that the Lakers have surprised him this season as they do not look like their usual selves. The Lakers haven’t made it to the playoffs since the 2012-2013 season and just last season the team posted an embarrassing 37-45 record. Recently, the team has turned things around and now have the best record in the Western Conference so far. Though this is only the beginning, the team has proved that they pose a legitimate threat.

Though the Lakers have struggled the past few seasons, it wasn’t enough to convince Lopez that the Clippers may have a spot in L.A. He went as far as saying, “I am not sure that the L.A. Clippers will ever be accepted as a L.A. team. As a matter of fact, I think that they should probably make their way back to Buffalo or San Diego. Sixteen champions versus zero for the Clippers, definitely.”

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Los Angeles Clippers

In this season’s opening night, the Los Angeles Clippers took victory over their rivals the Los Angeles Lakers, 112-102. Clippers superstar Kawhi Leonard put on a stellar performance as he racked up 30 points. Coming off the bench Clippers Lou Williams had 21 points and Montrezl Harrell had 17.

The Los Angeles Lakers used this game to show boat their stars, LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Davis scored 25 points and James had 18. Those two didn’t lead their team in points though. Shooting guard, Danny Green outscored them both with 28 points.

Though the Clippers had one of their key players, Paul George on the bench due to shoulder surgeries, the Lakers still failed to outscore them. The next L.A. rivalry match will be on Christmas day. Now that George is back from recovery, it is likely that the Clippers will use their dynamic duo to dominate the game. This time it won’t just be King James vs. new King Leonard, it will be the battle of James and AD versus the dynamic duo, PG-13 and the Klaw.