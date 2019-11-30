Giannis Antetokounmpo Hits 19th Straight Double-Double to Start the Season

Before tonight the Milwaukee Bucks boasted a 15-3 record, the best in the Eastern Conference and were seeking a 10-game win streak against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Tonight, the Bucks pulled though and defeated the Cavaliers, 119-110 extending their winning stretch to 10-games straight. The last time the team rang in 10 straight wins was in 1986 with Sidney Moncrief as their best player, according to the NBA.

Bucks star player and reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo led the team with 33 points, two assists and 12 boards. Not only did Antetokounmpo lead his team to victory but he also got his 19th straight double-double to start the season. After tonight’s victory the team now boasts a 16-3 record and are currently riding a 10-game winning streak.

Bucks vs Cavaliers

The Bucks came out hot and started the game off with a beastly dunk by Antetokounmpo. The Bucks kept up the heat and ended the first quarter ahead, 38-29. The Bucks showed no remorse in the second quarter and outscored the Cavaliers by 11 points to end the half with a 20-point advantage, 67-47. The Cavaliers came out in the second half hungry and scored 10/15 3-point attempts. The Cavaliers outscored the Bucks by 10 in the third to cut the deficit down to only 10 points, 99-89.

The Cavs kept up their threes in the fourth quarter and were able to trail the Bucks by only five points late in the fourth. With 2:20 left in the game Kevin Love scored off of a layup to trail the Bucks by only three, 113-110. The Bucks didn’t give up and held the Cavaliers to 21 points in the fourth quarter, earning their 10th straight win of the season, 119-110. The Greek Freak led the team with 33 points and George Hill trailed him with 18 points, four assists and two boards. Darius Garland led the Cavs with 21 points, six assists and one rebound.

Giannis Antetokounmpo so Far This Season

The Greek Freak is the reigning NBA MVP and is still making MVP moves this season. He is averaging 31.1 points, 13.7 rebounds and 6.2 assists a game, and is currently shooting 56% from the field and 29.4% from beyond the arc. On Monday’s game against the Utah Jazz, Antetokounmpo became the first player since Michael Jordan in 1989 to ring up at least 50 points, 10 rebounds and five assists with 0 turnovers. Per CBS Sports, the reigning NBA MVP spoke on his accomplishment after the game.

“Man, it’s a great compliment being next to a guy like Michael Jordan,” Giannis said. “Obviously, one of the best players to ever play the game. But at the end of the day, what I care about is that you know, I was decisive. When you’re decisive, you don’t turn the ball over. I was able to get better game by game, find my angles, try to be low and not try to play as much upright as I’ve been playing all season and just make the right play. As I was saying, it’s a great compliment to be there, but all I care about is being better and helping my team win.”

Season-high 50 PTS | 14 REB | 6 AST@Giannis_An34 records his 17th-straight double-double to start the season, the longest streak since Bill Walton's 34 in 1976-77. 😤 pic.twitter.com/Cz48NioqOx — NBA (@NBA) November 26, 2019

The Greek Freak is favored to win this season’s NBA MVP award for the second time. Following him are Luka Doncic, James Harden and LeBron James, according to Forbes.