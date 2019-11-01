11 Best Golf Jackets: Your Easy Buying Guide

When it comes to the must-haves for inclement weather golf gear, jackets are at the top of the list.
Just because it’s not 80 degrees and sunny doesn’t mean you can’t be on the course. With that being said, the best golf jackets must serve a few purposes, namely keeping you warm and dry.
So we’ve compiled a list below of some of the most popular and best jackets and pullovers on the market today. Whether you’re looking for the top names in the business like Callaway, Nike, or Adidas, to name a few, or in search of a bargain, you’ll be certain to find something to your liking below.
Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.
1. Callaway Long Sleeve Full-Zip Wind JacketPrice: $79.41Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Opti-Repel Technology is wind- and water-proof
- Opti-Shield Technology offers sun protection (UPF 50)
- Full zipper with a mock collar offers maximum protection from the elements
- Only 1 color available
- Sizes might be limited
- Some might find it to be a little restricting when swinging
Innovative technology, including wind, water, and sun protection, are the keys to the Callaway Long Sleeve Full-Zip Wind Jacket.
- Callaway’s premier technology Opti-Repel helps resist wind and rain and Opti-Shield is a layer of protection from the sun’s harmful rays up to UPF 50. It features a full zipper closure with a mock neck for maximum protection from Mother Nature’s elements. It also features the unmistakable Callaway Tour logo on the right sleeve. The jacket has a roomier build so you can get full range of motion on all your swings.
Made of 100 percent polyester, the jacket is machine washable, but it’s recommended to line dry it.
Find more Callaway Long Sleeve Full-Zip Wind Jacket information and reviews here.
-
2. Puma Golf Zephyr JacketPrice: $80.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- windCELL technology provides ample wind- and water-resistance
- Zippered front pockets on each side provide extra storage
- Breathable, flexible material helps you get full range of motion on every swing
- On the pricey side
- The lighter colors might get dirty easily
- Probably not best suited for colder temperatures
When it comes to quality golf gear, Puma is a name that quickly comes to mind. And their Zephyr Jacket features some of the company’s top technology, including weather resistant construction.
Made of 100 percent breathable polyester, Puma’s windCELL technology provides ample protection from wind, rain, and other elements as the jacket’s exterior shell will keep you dry and comfortable. We all know how important that is on and off the course. As a convenience, there are also zippered front pockets on either side. The stylish design has contrasting zipper and cuff colors.
Featuring the Puma “Cat” logo on the left arm, the jacket is available in three colors — Peacoat (pictured), Puma Black, and Quarry.
Find more Puma Golf Zephyr Jacket information and reviews here.
-
3. Adidas Golf Climaheat Hybrid Full Zip JacketPrice: $55.55Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Climaheat technology is designed to keep you cool and dry on inclement weather days
- Stretch fabric construction helps get full range of motion
- Heat guards on the arms keep warmth from escaping
- It doesn't provide much neck coverage
- Some users felt the jacket ran large in size
- It's an older model jacket, so quantities might be limited
The Adidas Climaheat Hybrid Full Zip combines innovative technology and style to make one of the best golf jackets available today for cooler weather.
The Climaheat fabric is all about keeping you warm and dry — exactly what a golfer needs for a day out on the course when Mother Nature isn’t cooperating. There are heat guards on the sleeves to prevent warmth from escaping and the drop tail provides even more coverage. And the jacket features two front pockets so you can keep your hands warm and hold things like extra tees or golf balls.
It’s made of 96 percent polyester and 4 percent elastane, which helps eliminate constriction when you’re taking your shots. The jacket is machine washable (I recommend line drying, though) and available in four colors — Black, Mid Grey (pictured), Petrol Night, and Red Night. Each has Adidas unmistakable logo on the left sleeve.
Find more Adidas Golf Climaheat Hybrid Full Zip Jacket information and reviews here.
-
4. Three Sixty Six Dry Fit Pullover Quarter Zip Fleece Golf JacketPrice: $44.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Made with soft fleece, it provides warmth on colder days but is still lightweight and breathable
- The stretchy cuffs, waist, and hem allow for full range of motion on all shots
- Multi-functional design as it can be worn on or off the course
- While it dries quickly, it isn't exactly water resistant
- Sizing runs a bit small
- It doesn't have any pockets
The Dry Fit Pullover Quarter Zip Fleece Golf Jacket from Three Sixty Six offers comfort, style, and functionality at a reasonable price.
Made of quick-drying polyester, the jacket has stretchy ribbed cuffs, collar, and waist band for maximum flexibility. The fleece fabric is designed to keep you warm in cooler temperatures, but it’s also very lightweight and constructed to provide excellent breathability. Whatever the temperature, this pullover jacket has you covered (no pun intended). There’s also a quarter-zipper.
The pullover, which is available in eight colors, has slimmer fit, so if you prefer a looser garment, it’s recommended you order a size larger than you normally would.
Want to see more jackets, pullovers, and other gear? Check out all the styles from Three Sixty Six, which focuses on athletic apparel.
Find more Three Sixty Six Dry Fit Pullover Fleece Golf Jacket information and reviews here.
-
5. Columbia Ascender Soft Shell JacketPrice: $63.65Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Omni-Shield fabric is breathable and wicks away moisture to keep you dry and comfortable
- The softshell exterior helps with wind-resistance
- Drawcord waist and adjustable cuffs help you get your desired fit
- Some users felt the zipper wasn't very durable
- Doesn't have elastane, so some could find it a little restricting
- Some users felt the jacket ran large in size
If you’re in the market for a multi-purpose jacket that can be used on and off the course then you might want to take a look at the Columbia Ascender Softshell Jacket.
Made of 100 percent polyester, the jacket features Omni-Shield technology, which is a moisture-wicking fabric designed to keep you dry and comfortable in wet conditions. And as for wind protection, the jacket’s softshell exterior and standing collar is designed to keep you warm. Also, there are adjustable cuffs and a drawcord waist to even further its wind-resistance.
It features two front zippered pockets and a zip chest pocket, ideal for holding a cell phone or other golf accessories.
Find more Columbia Ascender Soft Shell Jacket information and reviews here.
-
6. Under Armour Storm Elements Full Zip JacketPrice: $100.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- UA Storm technology repels water keeping you dry and comfortable
- ColdGear Infrared technology is designed so the jacket retains your body heat for added warmth
- Action back construction ensures a full range of motion on all shots
- On the pricey side
- The white jacket is more prone to getting dirty quicker
- Limited colors available
When it comes to active sports apparel, Under Armour is well known for their high quality golf jackets. That’s because of UA’s innovative technology, like Storm and ColdGear.
Storm technology repels water, preventing it from getting into the interior so you stay dry and comfortable all round long. ColdGear uses a soft inner coating which absorbs your body heat to ensure you stay warm on those colder days. And while the jacket is lightweight and very breathable, it also features windproof materials.
Made of 100 percent polyester, the UA Storm Elements Jacket has two front pockets and “action back construction” so there will be no restrictions on your shot whether you’re teeing off with the driver or hitting out of the sand.
Check out more Under Armour Golf Jackets to compare with this one.
Find more Under Armour Storm Elements Full Zip Jacket information and reviews here.
-
7. Callaway Weather Series Corporate Waterproof Golf JacketPrice: $64.25Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Completely waterproof, including splashproof zippers
- Adjustable storm cuffs helps keep water and wind out
- The 3-layer membrane is breathable and contains flexible materials
- Limited colors and sizes available
- Probably best suited for colder temperatures
- There is no adjustable drawcord on the waist
The Weather Series from Callaway are built for play in the rough weather, including rain and cold temperatures. The Corporate Waterproof Golf Jacket will allow you to do just that.
The jacket, which is made of 100 percent polyester, has fully sealed seams as well as splashproof zippers so its water-resistance is top-notch. There are also adjustable velcro storm cuffs at the wrist so you can get a secure fit while also keeping out wind and water. The 3-layer membrane is designed to keep the wind out, but also maintaining its breathability. And the stretch construction will ensure full range of motion on all shots.
If you’re picking up an all-weather jacket, it might be wise to invest in a pair of waterproof golf shoes for those wet mornings on the course.
Find more Callaway Corporate Waterproof Golf Jacket information and reviews here.
-
8. Calvin Klein 24/7 Ultra-Lite Golf JacketPrice: $70.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Lightweight and breathable, yet designed to be fully water-resistant
- Features stretch binding at the cuffs and waist to limit wind and cold
- Includes 15 percent spandex so you'll have excellent flexibility
- It is fitted, so it might be a little snug for some (order a size larger if so)
- Probably not suited for cold temperatures
- Limited colors available
Calvin Klein isn’t exactly a brand that comes to mind when thinking of golf, but their 24/7 Ultra-Lite Jacket is a model any player would love to have thanks to its versatility.
As the name says, the jacket is “ultra-lite” but doesn’t sacrifice its ability to keep you safe from the elements. It features water repellent fabrics which keep the rain off of you and the attached hood is a cool feature. As for wind resistance, the jacket has a full-length zipper and stretch cuffs and waist to keep out the breeze and cold air. The collar is also adjustable thanks to the drawcord.
Other highlights include flexible construction (85 percent nylon, 15 percent spandex), two front zip pockets, and a zippered pocket on the front left chest for a little extra storage for stuff like tees, golf balls, or even divot repair tools.
Find more Calvin Klein 24/7 Ultra-Lite Golf Jacket information and reviews here.
-
9. 2020 Ryder Cup Nike Therma Repel Half-Zip Pullover JacketPrice: $80.00Pros:
Cons:
- Nike's Therma-Fit technology provides added warmth for chilly days
- The water-repellent finish helps keep you dry
- The polyester construction is designed to help with flexibilty
- Limited colors and sizes available
- There are no front pockets
- On the pricey side
It will be here before you know it (September 2020), but you can hit the course right now in the 2020 Ryder Cup Nike Thermal Repel Half-Zip Pullover Jacket.
Made of 100 percent polyester, the jacket features Nike’s Thermal-Fit technology, which while being lightweight and breathable, is designed to provide extra warmth on cooler days. The mock collar (which has a zipper “garage” to keep the end of the zipper away from your face) and drop-tail hem provide added coverage for those windy afternoons on the course. It also has a water-repellent finish to help keep you dry when it’s raining. All necessary features for playing golf when the conditions aren’t the best.
Officially licensed and machine washable, this Ryder Cup jacket is soft and comfortable and a must-have for any U.S. golf fan.
Check out more 2020 Ryder Cup Golf Gear, including jackets, shirts, and hats at Fanatics.
Find more 2020 Ryder Cup Nike Therma Repel Half-Zip Pullover Jacket information and reviews here.
-
10. 2020 PGA Championship Sunice Alexander Half-Zip Pullover JacketPrice: $115.00Pros:
Cons:
- Includes spandex fabric for full range of motion on all shots
- Heat-sealed graphics and contrast-color stitching make it appealing visually
- Front zippered pocket allows for storage of a cell phone or small golf accessories
- On the pricey side
- Really isn't designed for wet weather
- No front hand pockets
The 2020 PGA Championship will be held at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco in May, but you don’t have to wait that long to get the newest tournament gear, including the PGA Championship Sunice Alexander Half-Zip Pullover Jacket.
Made of 92 percent polyester and 8 percent spandex, the jacket is constructed to give you flexibility and full range of motion on all golf shots from the tee box to the greens.
This pullover not only has a sleek look thanks to the heat-sealed graphics and contrast-color stitching, it also has practical features such as the front chest zippered pocket for storage, raglan sleeves, an olympic, tagless collar, and a locker loop on the inside of the collar.
Browse more 2020 PGA Championship Gear such as shirts, hats, and jackets at Fanatics.
Find more 2020 PGA Championship Half-Zip Pullover Jacket information and reviews here.
-
11. Pebble Beach Full Zip Golf JacketPrice: $29.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Stretch fabric construction promotes flexibility and range of motion
- Moisture-wicking properties pull sweat away from the body and dries very quickly
- Two front kangaroo pouch pockets designed to keep your hands warm
- While moisture-wicking, it's not waterproof
- Probably not suited for windy, cooler conditions
- Ftont pockets don't have zippers
The best golf jackets tend to cost a bit, but you can find high quality ones at bargain prices, just as this Pebble Beach Full Zip Fleece is.
Made of 100 percent polyester, the jacket has stretch fabric construcion which allows you to get full range of motion on all golf swings. And it also has moisture-wicking properties, which are designed to pull sweat away from the body and into the garment, which dries very quickly. It has two front kangaroo “pouch” style pockets and a full-length color-contrast zipper.
It’s an ideal jacket for cooler temperatures on the course. If you’re playing golf during the autumn/winter, you might want to check out some cold weather golf gloves.
Find more Pebble Beach Full Zip Golf Jacket information and reviews here.
Also See:
