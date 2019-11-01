11 Best Golf Jackets: Your Easy Buying Guide

When it comes to the must-haves for inclement weather golf gear, jackets are at the top of the list.

Just because it’s not 80 degrees and sunny doesn’t mean you can’t be on the course. With that being said, the best golf jackets must serve a few purposes, namely keeping you warm and dry.

So we’ve compiled a list below of some of the most popular and best jackets and pullovers on the market today. Whether you’re looking for the top names in the business like Callaway, Nike, or Adidas, to name a few, or in search of a bargain, you’ll be certain to find something to your liking below.