11 Best Golf Pullovers for Men: Compare, Buy & Save

Just because it’s getting colder outside, it doesn’t mean you need to stop hitting the golf course. Golf pullovers are specifically designed for cooler temperatures and rougher conditions, and are perfect for the year-round player.

As opposed to golf jackets, which often feature full-length zippers and pockets, pullovers are best suited for more moderate temperatures and usually have 1/4- or 1/2-zippers.

We’ve compiled a list below of some of the most popular golf pullovers for men from the top brands in the business like Adidas, Callaway, Puma, Nike, and more. Each is stylish and high-performance and great for both on and off the course use.