11 Best Golf Pullovers for Men: Compare, Buy & Save

Just because it’s getting colder outside, it doesn’t mean you need to stop hitting the golf course. Golf pullovers are specifically designed for cooler temperatures and rougher conditions, and are perfect for the year-round player.
As opposed to golf jackets, which often feature full-length zippers and pockets, pullovers are best suited for more moderate temperatures and usually have 1/4- or 1/2-zippers.
We’ve compiled a list below of some of the most popular golf pullovers for men from the top brands in the business like Adidas, Callaway, Puma, Nike, and more. Each is stylish and high-performance and great for both on and off the course use.
1. Adidas Golf 3-Stripes PulloverPrice: $42.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- ClimaLite technology features moisture-wicking properties so it dries quickly to keep you comfortable
- It has a relaxed fit for added mobility
- It was designed to limit pilling, adding to its durability
- Depending on the size and color, it might be on the pricey side
- Some users felt the material wasn't very soft and/or comfortable
- Some users felt it didn't run true to size
When it comes to inclement weather golf gear, Adidas is a brand that certainly comes to mind. And their ClimaLite 3-Stripes Pullover is one designed to dry quickly thanks to its moisture-wicking properties. Staying dry and comfortable are keys to a solid round.
Made of 100 percent French Terry Polyester it has a brushed interlock which is designed to limit pilling, so you can be sure the pullover is durable. It has a relaxed fit so you’ll get full range of motion on all shots.
Other features include a rib-knit mock collar with a half-zip, a stylish Adidas 3-Stripes design on the left arm, and a contrast brandmark on the bottom right hem. Available in over 10 colors, it’s perfect for on or off the course wear.
Find more Adidas Golf 3-Stripes Pullover information and reviews here.
2. Callaway Golf 1/4 Zip PulloverPrice: $59.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Opti-Dry technology has moisture wicking properties so it will dry quickly
- Opti-Stretch technology is designed to give you full range of motion
- Opti-Shield technology provides UPF 50 protection from the sun
- On the pricey side
- Quantities/colors might be limited
- Some users felt the material was a bit on the thin side
If you’re looking for an item that is both suitable for dreary and sunny days, the Callaway Golf Long Sleeve 1/4 Zip Pullover fits the bill.
If features some of Callaway’s most innovative technology, including Opti-Dry, which pulls moisture away from the body and allows the garment to dry ultra-fast, including in the rain; Opti-Shield, which provides UPF 50 sun protection; and Opti-Stretch, which allows you to get flexibility and full range of motion on every shot.
It’s got a mock neck with a quarter zip and Callaway’s logo on the left chest. Pair it with one of the latest Callaway golf hats and you’ll the part on and off the course.
Find more Callaway Golf 1/4 Zip Pullover information and reviews here.
3. 2020 PGA Championship Sunice Alexander Half-Zip Pullover JacketPrice: $115.00Pros:
Cons:
- Front zippered pocket allows for storage of a cell phone or small golf accessories
- Includes spandex fabric for full range of motion on all shots
- Heat-sealed graphics and contrast-color stitching make it visually appealing
- On the pricey side
- Doesn't have any moisture-wicking properties
- Only 1 color available
The 2020 PGA Championship will be held at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco in May, but you don’t have to wait that long to get the newest tournament gear, including the PGA Championship Sunice Alexander Half-Zip Pullover Jacket.
Made of 92 percent polyester and 8 percent spandex, the jacket is constructed to give you flexibility and full range of motion on all golf shots from the tee box to the greens.
This pullover not only has a sleek look thanks to the heat-sealed graphics and contrast-color stitching, it also has practical features such as the front chest zippered pocket for storage, raglan sleeves, an olympic, tagless collar, and a locker loop on the inside of the collar.
Browse more 2020 PGA Championship Gear such as shirts, hats, jackets, and more at Fanatics.
Find more 2020 PGA Championship Half-Zip Pullover Jacket information and reviews here.
-
4. Three Sixty Six Dry Fit Pullover Quarter Zip Fleece Golf JacketPrice: $44.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Made with soft fleece, it provides warmth on colder days but is still lightweight and breathable
- The stretchy cuffs, waist, and hem allow for full range of motion on all shots
- Multi-functional design as it can be worn on or off the course
- While it dries quickly, it isn't exactly water resistant
- Sizing runs a bit small
- It doesn't have any pockets
The Dry Fit Pullover Quarter Zip Fleece Golf Jacket from Three Sixty Six offers comfort, style, and functionality at a reasonable price.
Made of quick-drying polyester, the jacket has stretchy ribbed cuffs, collar, and waist band for maximum flexibility. The fleece fabric is designed to keep you warm in cooler temperatures, but it’s also very lightweight and constructed to provide excellent breathability. Whatever the temperature, this pullover jacket has you covered (no pun intended). There’s also a quarter-zipper.
The pullover, which is available in eight colors, has slimmer fit, so if you prefer a looser garment, it’s recommended you order a size larger than you normally would.
Want to see more jackets, pullovers, and other gear? Check out all the styles from Three Sixty Six, which focuses on athletic apparel.
Find more Three Sixty Six Dry Fit Pullover Fleece Golf Jacket information and reviews here.
-
5. Greg Norman Long Sleeve 1/4-Zip Mock PulloverPrice: $29.98Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Stretch construction allows for comfort and full range of motion
- Moisture-wicking properties help the garment dry quickly
- UPF 50 protection from the sun's harmful rays
- Probably not the best for colder temperatures
- The bottom hem isn't ribbed, if that's the style you prefer
- Not colors are available in all sizes
Greg Norman is a golf legend, but his legacy goes way beyond his Hall of Fame play. Calling him an entrepreneur would be an understatement. “The Shark” has dabbled in the wine and restaurant business, golf course design, and, of course, gear and apparel.
His Long Sleeve 1/4-Zip Mock Men’s Golf Pullover is not only stylish and high-performance, but it also comes at a good value.
Made of 100 percent microfiber polyester interlock fabrics, the pullover is all about functionality. The fabric is moisture-wicking, so it’ll dry quickly to keep you comfortable. The pullover has stretch construction, so you’ll have full range of motion on all shots. And it also has UPF 50 protection from the sun’s harmful rays.
Available in eight colors, it’s lighweight yet warm, and has a zipper placket with a mock neck and the Shark logo on the center of the back neck.
Check out more Greg Norman Golf Gear & Apparel, including shirts, shorts, pants, belts, jackets, and more.
Find more Greg Norman Long Sleeve 1/4-Zip Mock Pullover information and reviews here.
-
6. Puma Golf Rotation 1/4 Zip PulloverPrice: $45.93Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Puma Performance fabrics allow to get a full range of mobility
- DryCell technology has a moisture wicking finish to pull sweat away from your body to help keep you dry
- Lightweight, yet warm, and can easily be carried in a golf bag
- Can be on the pricey side depending on size/color combination
- Runs a bit wider in the shoulders, chest, and waist; keep in mind when ordering the size you prefer
- It doesn't have ribbed cuffs/waist, if that's the style you prefer
High-performance and Puma’s innovative technology highlight the Rotation 1/4 Zip, one of the more popular golf pullovers for men in 2019.
Featuring DryCell Technology, which is highlighted by a moisture-wicking finish, the pullover pulls sweat away from your body so you’ll stay dry and warm all round long. It also has Puma Performance fabrics (made of 88 percent polyester, 12 percent elastane) and is made fuller in the shoulders, chest, and waist, so you’ll get full range of mobility on all shots.
Lightweight and compact, yet warm on those chilly morning tee times, it’s available in over a dozen colors.
Want to see more from this brand? Take a look at the Puma PWRWARM 1/4 Zip Pullover, which is designed for even colder temperatures.
Find more Puma Golf Rotation 1/4 Zip Pullover information and reviews here.
-
7. TGW Tour 1/4 Zip PulloverPrice: $46.98Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Cool Max fabric keeps you warm and also wicks away moisture
- Arm pocket is convenient storage for a cell phone or smaller golf accessories
- Ideal for cooler temperatures and layering
- Some users felt the pullover was too short
- Some users felt it didn't run true to size (some thought large, others small)
- Some users might not prefer a pocket on the arm when swinging a club
The TGW Tour 1/4 Zip Pullover is a must-have for the active golfer and is highlighted by a pocket on the arm, which is perfect for storing cell phones or smaller golf accessories.
Ideal for cooler temperatures and layering, the pullover is made of a Cool Max/Polyester fabric that has moisture-wicking properties to keep you dry and comfortable. The breathable fabric also contains stretch properties and limits restriction on all golf swings.
Featuring the TGW logo on the center of the back neck, the pullover has a quarter zip and self fabric collar and cuffs.
Find more TGW Tour 1/4 Zip Pullover information and reviews here.
-
8. Under Armour Storm SweaterFleece 1/4 ZipPrice: $55.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- UA Storm technology is water resistant, yet breathable
- Ideal for cooler temperatures thanks to the fleece exterior and brushed inner
- Fuller cut which helps with range of motion
- On the pricey side
- Might be a bit too bulky for some
- Doesn't have UPF sun protection
When it comes to cold weather golf apparel, Under Armour has few peers. And the UA Storm SweaterFleece 1/4 Zip Pullover the perfect jacket for cooler temperatures, on and off the golf course.
Highlighted by UA’s Storm Technology, the pullover helps repel water to keep you dry and comfortable. And the lightweight, breathable heathered fleece exterior with the soft brushed inner is designed for extra warmth while not sacrificing breathability. Made of 100 percent polyester, the pullover has a fuller fit so your range of motion on swings won’t be restricted. It also has ribbed collar, cuffs, and waist.
Interested in more UA products? Check out a wider variety of Under Armour Golf Gear, including shirts, hats, jackets, shorts, and more.
Find more Under Armour Storm SweaterFleece 1/4 Zip information and reviews here.
-
9. Nike Arnold Palmer Performance Repel Half-Zip Pullover JacketPrice: $75.00Pros:
Cons:
- Nike's Therma fabric designed to keep you warm
- Features a water-repellent finish
- Perfect for on and off the course wearing
- On the pricey side
- No pockets or storage
- Limited colors available
Nike’s Arnold Palmer Performance Repel Half-Zip Pullover is all about keeping you safe from the elements, namely the cold and rain.
Thanks to Nike’s Therma fabric technology, your body heat will be kept on the inside ensuring you stay warm. And the exterior will help repel water so you stay dry.
Made of 100 percent flexible and soft polyester, the pullover also features embroidered graphics, a locker hook loop, a tagless collar, and a zipper garage. It’s also machine washable.
Browse more Nike Golf Gear options at Fanatics, including shirts, jackets, sweaters, and more.
Find more Nike Arnold Palmer Performance Repel 1/2 Zip Pullover information and reviews here.
-
10. Callaway Golf 1/4 Zip Herringbone Light Thermal PulloverPrice: $33.17Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Lightweight but offers UV protection from the sun
- Includes elastine construction, so there is plenty of stretch
- Sleek design ideal for on and off the course wear
- Limited colors and sizes available
- Probably not best in colder temperatures
- Lighter colors available; might show dirt more than darker ones
The 1/4 Zip Herringbone Light Thermal Pullover from Callway combines style and performance in a highly-functional jacket.
Made of 83 percent polyester and 17 percent elastane, the pullover is all about flexibility and range of motion on all golf shots. It also features UPF protection from the sun’s harmful rays. Complete with heat-sealed graphics of Callaway’s Tour logo on the right sleeve, the pullover is lightweight but will keep you warm in cooler temperatures.
It’s compact so when the temps do warm up, you can fold it and fit into the apparel pockets of most golf bags.
Find more Callaway 1/4 Zip Herringbone Light Thermal Pullover information and reviews here.
-
11. Adidas Golf Frostguard Quilted Competition 1/4 Zip PulloverPrice: $150.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Designed to provide maximum warmth with a hood and pockets included
- It has water-resistant frostguard knit construction to keep you dry
- The single knit jersey upper provides excellent range of motion
- It's expensive
- Quantities might be limited
- Some users might find it too bulky
One of the best golf pullovers for men when it comes to warmth and overall performance is the Adidas Frostguard Quilted Competion 1/2 Zip.
Featuring a hybrid design, the single knit stretch upper provides full range of motion, while the double knit lower keeps you warm. The entire pullover is also water-resistant so you won’t have to worry about getting wet. As for added warmth, there’s a hood and side pockets.
Made of 100 percent recycled polyester, the pullover also has a half-zip with a stand-up collar and shaped cuffs.
Keep even warmer on the course with a new pair of cold weather golf gloves, ideal for winter and chillier temperatures.
Find more Adidas Golf Frostguard Quilted Competition 1/4 Zip information and reviews here.
