11 Best Golf Vests for Men: Compare, Buy & Save

With colder weather making its way to us, you’re going to need a little more protection when on the course. I mean, you’re not going to stop playing just because the temperatures are dropping a bit, are you? I didn’t think so. If it isn’t too cold, golf vests are a great way to stay warm in cooler temps.

Unlike heavier golf jackets, vests are better for more moderate temperatures. While they still keep out the wind and rain, they tend to be lighter in weight and take up less room in golf bags.

So we’ve come up with a list below of some of the most popular and best golf jackets on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a model from the top companies in the golf apparel business like Callaway, Puma, Adidas, and Nike or a bargain, there is something for everyone on the list below.