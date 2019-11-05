11 Best Golf Vests for Men: Compare, Buy & Save

With colder weather making its way to us, you’re going to need a little more protection when on the course. I mean, you’re not going to stop playing just because the temperatures are dropping a bit, are you? I didn’t think so. If it isn’t too cold, golf vests are a great way to stay warm in cooler temps.
Unlike heavier golf jackets, vests are better for more moderate temperatures. While they still keep out the wind and rain, they tend to be lighter in weight and take up less room in golf bags.
So we’ve come up with a list below of some of the most popular and best golf jackets on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a model from the top companies in the golf apparel business like Callaway, Puma, Adidas, and Nike or a bargain, there is something for everyone on the list below.
1. Adidas Golf Classic Club 1/4 Zip VestPrice: $44.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Features 13 percent elastane which provides stretch and full range of motion
- Zip front and stand up collar provides more coverage if you need it
- Has UPF 50+ to block the sun's harmful rays
- It's not waterproof
- Some felt it ran a big large in size
- Not all colors are available in all sizes
Stylish, functional, and flexibile are three words to describe the Adidas Classic Club 1/4 Zip Golf Vest.
The vest is made of 87 percent recylced polyester and 13 percent elastane, and that stretch fabric addition allows full range of motion and won’t hinder your swing. The soft, comfortable fabric also contains UPF 50+ protection from the sun’s potentially harmful rays. It’s lightweight and designed to keep you warm on those chilly days. The 1/4 zip front and stand-up collar provide added coverage if you need it.
This vest has a regular fit and is wider at the body with a straight silhouette, so it’s ideal to wear over one of your golf shirts.
Find more Adidas Golf Classic Club 1/4 Zip Vest information and reviews here.
2. Nike Therma Repel Golf VestPrice: $65.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Nike's Therma fabric helps keep you warm on colder days
- Has a water repellent finish so you stay dry
- The hem is extra long for more coverage
- There are no front pockets
- On the pricey side
- Not all colors available in all sizes
When it comes to the best golf vests for men, warmth and water-resistance are two key highlights and both are included in the Nike’s Therma Repel Vest.
Nike’s Therma fabric is designed to keep you extra warm on colder days, while the vest features a water-repellent finish to keep you dry when Mother Nature isn’t cooperating.
Made of 100 percent polyester, the vest has a 1/2 zip and longer hem in the back for extra coverage. It is machine washable, though it’s recommended to line dry it.
Browse a wider selection of Nike Athletic Vests for more options.
Find more Nike Therma Repel Golf Vest information and reviews here.
3. PGA Tour Water Repellent Heather 1/4 Zip VestPrice: $34.69Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Features a water-repellent finish to keep you dry
- The colors were constructed not to fade if exposed to the sun
- The stretch material won't restrict your swing
- There are no pockets
- Not all sizes available in all colors
- Lighter colors might get dirty easier
If you’re looking for a high-performance model at a value price, then the PGA Tour 1/4 Zip Golf Vest might be the one for you.
Made of 100 percent polyester, the vest is highlighted by its water-repellent finish that is designed to keep you dry on the rainy days. Other features include a quarter zip, a chin guard, ribbed hem and armholes, and back fleece lining for a little extra warmth. The colors also won’t fade if exposed to the sun for extended periods or in the washing machine.
The PGA Tour vest is constructed to be player-friendly, meaning it has some flexibility to it so you’ll have full range of motion on all your shots whether you’re hitting the driver or pitching wedge.
Find more PGA Tour Water Repellent Heather 1/4 Zip Vest information and reviews here.
4. Callaway Thermal Performance Quilted Golf VestPrice: $108.83Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Insulated thermal fabric keeps body heat from escaping for added warmth
- Stretch fabric and Swing-Tech ensure maximum range of motion on all shots
- Elastic gripper hem helps eliminate sliding and gives a secure fit
- On the pricey side
- Isn't as good in the rain as some others
- Some might not prefer the full zip look
The Thermal Performance Quilted Golf Vest from Callaway combines style, functionality, and comfort in a top-quality product.
This vest is all about warmth as it features insulated thermal fabric designed to keep your body heat from escaping. The stretch fabric and Swing-Tech ensure maximum range of motion on all golf swings. The full zip vest has an elastic gripper hem for a secure fit and it has Callaway’s logo on the back of the neck.
Made of 100 percent nylon, the vest is machine washable.
Find more Callaway Thermal Performance Quilted Golf Vest information and reviews here.
5. Puma PWRWARM Golf VestPrice: $45.98Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- warmCELL technology retains your body heat to keep you warm
- Performance fit provides excellent movement
- Made with 11 percent elastane, so it's not restrictive
- Doesn't have any pockets
- This doesn't have very effective water resistance
- Some players prefer a half or quarter zip; this is a full zip
The Puma PWRWARM Golf Vest is built for style and performance both on and off the golf course.
Made of 89 percent polyester and 11 percent elastane, the vest has stretch construction so you’ll get full range of motion on all your golf shots. It also has a wider fit in the shoulders, chest, and sleeves for even better movement.
And while it’s lightweight, it features Puma’s warmCELL technology which keeps heat close to your body so you’ll stay warm and comfortable on those chilly mornings.
Available in vibrant colors (Ponderosa Pine is pictured), the full zip, machine washable vest has the Puma cat logo on the back of the neck.
Find more Puma PWRWARM Golf Vest information and reviews here.
6. Under Armour Storm Elements VestPrice: $55.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- UA Storm technology repels water keeping you dry and comfortable
- ColdGear Infrared technology is designed so the jacket retains your body heat for added warmth
- Action back construction ensures a full range of motion on all shots
- Limited colors available
- Some users felt it didn't run true to size
- On the pricey side
When it comes to active sports apparel, Under Armour is well known for their high quality golf vests. That’s because of their innovative technology, like Storm and ColdGear.
Storm technology repels water, preventing it from getting into the interior so you stay dry and comfortable all round long. ColdGear uses a soft inner coating which absorbs your body heat to ensure you stay warm on those colder days. And while the vest is lightweight and very breathable, it also features windproof materials.
Made of 100 percent polyester, the UA Storm Elements Jacket has two front pockets and “action back construction” so there will be no restrictions on your shot whether you’re teeing off with the driver or hitting out of the sand.
Check out more Under Armour Golf Vests for Men to compare with this one.
Find more Under Armour Storm Elements Vest information and reviews here.
7. Oakley Insulated Hybrid Golf VestPrice: $54.92Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Elastane fabrics (11 percent) allows you to get more flexibility
- 3M Thinsulate insulation provides plenty of warmth
- Two zippered front pockets for extra storage of accessories
- It's a little bit heavier than most vests on this list
- Might not be the most effective when it comes water resistance
- On the pricey side
The Oakley Insulated Hybrid Golf Vest provides both warmth and flexibility in a unique design.
A little heavier than most vests on this list, it’s constructed to keep you warm the wind out. Featuring 3M Thinsulate insulation, it’s all about warmth. And the 89 percent polyester/11 percent elastane fabrics, it’s designed to give you full range of motion on all swings.
Stylish with the Oakley Ellipse logo on the front left chest, the vest has two front zippered pockets to keep your hands warm or to hold accessories, like golf gloves.
Find more Oakley Insulated Hybrid Golf Vest information and reviews here.
-
Cons:
- Play Dry technology is designed to repel water, keeping you dry and comfortable
- The two front pockets are perfect for keeping your hands warm or storing accessories
- There is UPF 50+ sun protection coating
- Sizes and colors might be limited
- Depending on the size/color combination, it could be on the pricey side
- Lightweight design might not be very effective in colder temperatures
Greg Norman wasn’t only a star on the course (2001 inductee of the World Golf Hall of Fame), but he’s also a star off it with successful ventures in golf course design, restaurants, wine, and, of course, clothing. And his 1/4 Zip Fleece Golf Vest combines style, comfort, and performance at a good value.
Made of 100 percent polyester, the vest features Play Dry moisture-wicking technology, which is designed to repel water to keep you comfortable. And when it isn’t raining, it also has UPF 50+ for protection from the sun’s harmful rays. There are two front on-seam pockets perfect for holding smaller accessories like golf tees and a 1/4 zipper with a mock neck.
The stylish design features a heathered stripe front body with solid accent panels and the famous “Shark” logo on the back of the neck.
Find more Greg Norman 1/4-zip Stripe Fleece Vest information and reviews here.
9. Adidas Club Wind Golf VestPros:
Cons:
- Water resistant and windproof fabric for all-weather protection
- Vented back for additional airflow
- Stretch-mesh panels promote a full range of motion and breathability
- On the pricey side
- Only 1 color available
- Some felt it was a little too lightweight
Adidas seems to be on their game when it comes to all-weather golf gear, and the Club Wind Vest is no exception.
Featuring water-resistant and windproof fabrics (it’s made of 100 percent polyester), this vest is ideal for breezy, rainy days both on and off the course. Other highlights include stretch-mesh panels which promote a full range of motion on all shots, a vented back for additional airflow and breathability, and zippered pockets for more secure storage.
Machine washable, the vest has a half zip with a stand up collar, a half-elastic waist for a more secure fit, and the Adidas 3-stripe logo on the back of the neck.
Find more Adidas Club Wind Golf Vest information and reviews here.
10. Puma Quilted Primaloft Golf VestPrice: $99.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Primaloft microfibers trap your body heat for to keep you warm
- Moisture-wicking properties designed to keep you dry on the course
- The quilted design is soft and lightweight and doesn't hinder mobility
- On the pricey side
- Colors and sizes might be limited
- Some might feel it's a bit too bulky
When it comes to the best golf vests for men, Puma certainly is a brand that comes to mind. And their Quilted Primaloft model is highlighted by some of more innovative technology when it comes to all-weather athletic vests.
The Primaloft Golf microfibers trap your body heat to provide maximum warmth, while the moisture-wicking properties are designed to absorb water (rain) and dry quickly to keep you comfortable on the course. And the quilted design is soft and lightweight and it won’t restrict your mobility when swinging your golf clubs.
Other features include two front pockets and a zippered chest pocket for secure storage of your cell phone or smaller golf accessories, a stand collar for more coverage, a full zipper closure, and the Puma cat logo on the front chest.
Find more Puma Quilted Primaloft Golf Vest information and reviews here.
11. Callaway Water Repellent 1/4 Zip Golf VestPros:
Cons:
- Weather-repellent fabric is lightweight but protects you from the wind and rain
- Insulated thermal fabric keeps the heat in and the cold out
- UV Block UPF 50 protects you against the sun's harmful rays
- On the pricey side
- It doesn't have pockets
- Limited colors and sizes available
The Callawy Water Repellent 1/4 Zip Golf Jacket keeps you dry and warm, both important components needed for a quality round on the golf course.
It features an insulated thermal fabric that keeps your body heat in and the cold air out, while the weather-repellent fabric is lightweight yet offers protection from wind, rain, and other elements. And when it’s a nice day out, the vest has UPF 50 protection from the sun’s harmful rays.
Made of 73 percent viscose, 24 percent nylon, and 3 percent elastane, it has enough stretch construction to give you full range of motion on every shot. It has the Callaway Tour logo on the back of the neck.
If you are someone who likes to play in wet conditions, you might want to add a new pair of waterproof golf shoes to your collection.
Find more Callaway Water Repellent 1/4 Zip Golf Vest information and reviews here.
