Ex-Packer Greg Jennings Wants Words With Aaron Rodgers

There has been much said about the previous era of the Green Bay Packers organization, but former wide receiver Greg Jennings has more to say about his role in it. Or, at least, he would if he could get Aaron Rodgers alone for a few minutes.

Jennings said Thursday during an appearance on Bleacher Report’s The Leftkoe Show he still wants to speak privately with Rodgers about the circumstances surrounding his sudden and unsentimental exit from the Packers back in 2013. He was also clear the conversation wouldn’t be some type of publicity stunt for the now-retired NFL wideout.

“For me, all I want, I promise you, (is five minutes to talk to him), that’s all I want,” Jennings said during the show. “And I don’t want it for TV, I don’t want it for those reasons. I just want him to know because I know if I can get him in a room, he’s going to know me well enough to where he’s going to say, ‘Greg, why would you ..?’ And I would tell him, ‘Dude that hurt! I don’t want to tell everybody else. I wanted to tell you. I reached out to you, I came to Green Bay and you didn’t even acknowledge me.’

Jennings and former tight end Jermichael Finley have both leveled criticism at Rodgers and his leadership ability since making their respective exits from the team, which is something the star quarterback finally addressed earlier this year during an interview with ESPN Milwaukee.

“It bothers me that every time there’s an article, it’s the same two people,” Rodgers said, laughing off the incident. “And if it’s not an article about me, do you ever hear their names anywhere else? At what point do you move on? You talk about me being sensitive and petty? At what point do you move on or stop telling the same stories?”

Jenning had back-to-back Pro Bowl seasons with the Packers from 2010-11 and scored two touchdowns in the franchise’s Super Bowl XLV victory, but an injury-marred 2012 season proved to be his last in Green Bay. He finished with 425 catches for 6,537 receiving yards and 53 touchdowns for the Packers before riding out the final three seasons of his career in Minnesota (2013-14) and Miami (2015).

The Story Behind Greg Jennings’ Departure

Speaking of “telling the same stories,” those outside the Packers organization finally got a huge glimpse behind the curtain earlier this year in an unflattering piece for Bleacher Report.

B/R’s Tyler Dunne published a scathing expose about the relationship between Rodgers and former head coach Mike McCarthy back in April that consulted dozens of different perspectives surrounding the problematic saga. Part of that saga included Jennings’ abrupt departure from the organization after the 2012 season.

According to Dunne’s piece, there was a specific incident that occurred that signaled the end of Jennings’ days in Green Bay. Here’s how it transpired:

It was 2012, and the Packers were hosting the 49ers when, mid-timeout, cornerback Carlos Rogers playfully asked Jennings why he was running so many short routes. “You know how it is,” Jennings told him. “Contract year.” That’s when Rodgers stepped in to say, per Jennings, “You guys should get him at the end of the year.” Come again? Jennings walked back to the huddle speechless. “I don’t think he realizes what he said and the impact that it had,” Jennings says. “Had the shoe been on the other foot and I said, ‘Hey, man, I should come and play with your quarterback,’ he would’ve been so offended by that. But when it comes out of his mouth—and we all know there’s truth behind jokes—for him to say that and just act as though everything was the same? It just wasn’t.” The next day, Jennings told his position coach, Edgar Bennett, he knew this was his last year in Green Bay. “That was my headspace,” he admits.

Jenning elaborated a little more on his criticism during his recent B/R interview, saying he stands by everything he has said but regrets that it came from a place of bitterness.

“When I reflect back on it, all of what I said was fact and true,” Jennings said, “but the way that I said it was not Greg.”

