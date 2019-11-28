Here Are the 7 Chiefs Player Participating in the NFL’s ‘My Cause My Cleats’ Campaign This Season

For a fourth straight year, the NFL announced the return of their “My Cause My Cleats” campaign, and this year several Kansas City Chiefs stars are participating in the service initiative, including reigning league MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes for the second year in a tow.

“Our players are passionate supporters of many charitable causes and serve as changemakers in their communities,” said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell about the campaign. “We are excited to build upon last year’s success and work with our players to expand this unique platform that enables them to raise awareness for causes they support.”

Seven Chiefs players will take part in the event this year. On Week 14, these athletes will wear cleats for causes either bearing their name or initiatives they personally support.

Patrick Mahomes, 15 and the Mahomies

Tyrann Mathieu, The Tyrann Mathieu Foundation

LeSean McCoy, Shades of greatness Inc, The LeSean McCoy foundation

The LeSean McCoy foundation Derrick Nnadi, United Way of South Hampton Roads – Virginia Beach Tragedy Fund

Daniel Sorenson, Parkinson’s Foundation

Greg Senat, Hope for Haiti

Mitchell Schwartz, Fuel Up To Play 60

Defying normal dress codes, league officials will allow athletes to done custom-designed cleats bringing awareness to a charitable cause of their choosing. Later one, those same cleats will be auctioned off and 100 percent of the those sales will go to the non-profits selected by each players.

Past Chiefs Players Who Have Participated in the Campaign

Many of Chiefs players proudly taken part in this project, including Mahomes, who is in his second year of lending his name to a wonderful drive.

“Patrick Mahomes was totally okay with glitter so that’s why his are a little bit more bedazzled,” John Sebelius, a Kansas-based designer who painted last year’s cleats said of number 15’s taste.

Other notable Kansas City players include punter Dustin Colquitt, wide receiver Sammy Watkins and fullback Anthony Sherman.

Week 14 Will Be an Important Game for Kansas City

Chiefs fans know all too well the heartbreak that still looms following last season’s AFC Championship game against the New England Patriots. An offsides call on former Kansas City defensive end Dee Ford set up a game-winning drive by eventual Super Bowl winner quarterback Tom Brady.

In their first meeting since that contest, Andy Reid’s men will make the trip to Foxborough, Massachusetts for what will be another contentious game. The Patriots, who are in line with the Baltimore Ravens to give the Chiefs some serious competition in the postseason, are currently 10-1, with their only loss of the season coming Baltimore. The Chiefs host the Oakland Raiders on Sunday, who are coming off a 34-3 blowout loss to the New York Jets.

Though New England has likely solidified their spot in the postseason, this match will be significant for Kansas City, who are looking to avenge January’s defeat. Playing at Gillette is never an easy task, but it could bring the Chiefs an immense amount of confidence in the final few matches of the regular season.