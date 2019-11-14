History of Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverly’s Bad Blood

Los Angeles Clippers Patrick Beverley and Houston Rockets Russell Westbrook do not like each other, and the beef dates back to Westbrook’s knee injury in the 2013 playoffs. On this occasion Beverley also referred to as “Mr. 94 Feet” lunged for the ball after a timeout was granted and in result caused former Oklahoma City Thunder Westbrook to tear his meniscus. This occasion knocked him out of Oklahoma City’s lineup for the rest of the postseason and essentially took Russell out of the playoff picture.

Since then they have played each other on many occasions and it always seems to be an uproar, as Beverley is a pesky defender and Russell refuses to be stopped.

Eric Horne of The Athletic reports head coach Doc Rivers stated “They have bad blood, there is nothing wrong with not liking someone in the league” following an incident between Beverley and Westbrook.

Timeline of Altercations

March 2014: Beverley swiped the ball out of Westbrooks hands below the belt following a timeout, both had to be separated.

April 2017 Playoffs: Westbrook fouls Beverley appearing to swing at his right arm leading to a verbal confrontation.

Russ and Beverley

October 2018: Beverley was accused of “dirty play” as he dove for the ball in the direction of Westbrooks knees, this earned Beverley a flagrant 1. This resulted in Oklahoma City police stepping onto the court briefly as a preventive measure.

Beverley vs. Westbrook loose ball deja vu

The fact that the Russell Westbrook-Patrick Beverley feud is still a thing, five years after Beverley injured Westbrook’s knee in the playoffs, is a testament to both players’ impressive commitment to a grudge.

Clippers vs. Rockets First Matchup of 2019-20

First Pat vs. Russ matchup of the season. Anything is possible tonight.

The first matchup of the 2019-20 year took place on Wednesday in Houston and it’s safe to say it’s always possible that Beverley and Westbrook will add another chapter to the story of continued conflict. Instead, it was a quiet night for the two, Beverley ended up fouling out of the game in the fourth quarter. Houston’s star James Harden and Beverley seemed to be getting into heated altercations throughout the game instead.

Patrick Beverley and James Harden already going at it.