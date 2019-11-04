Kawhi Leonard’s Health Management: How and Why

Clippers’ star, Kawhi Leonard takes his health very seriously. The 6’7″ small forward is well disciplined in his post workout regimen in order to ensure that he is able to perform to the best of his abilities for as long as possible.

Due to a quad injury, Kawhi was only able to play nine games in the 2017-2018 season with The San Antonio Spurs. This led to Kawhi’s bad ending with the team and his trade to the Toronto Raptors.

Leonard led the Raptors to their first NBA title, in which he credits to the team’s load management program according to ESPN writer, Ohm Youngmisuk. Per ESPN, the Finals MVP played a total of 60 regular-season games for the Raptors and averaged 26.6 points and 7.3 rebounds.

“It’s different this season,” Leonard said in an interview quoted on ESPN. “Last year, I was going in with an injury that I was dealing with the year before, still was lingering, and we knew that I had to be healthy going throughout the season and making it to the playoffs.

The three-time All Star has big plans to stay healthy this season with the Los Angeles Clippers. Here’s what his health regimen looks like and what motivates him to stay disciplined.

Load Management

Kawhi is infamous for taking time to rest and taking advantage of load management. The Klaw sat out in The Clippers vs Utah Jazz game on October 30, for load management, knee. The NBA recently ruled that teams were not to rest their players on the road or in nationally televised games. Though, the game against the Utah Jazz was nationally televised, the Clippers still decided to rest Leonard. Rachel Nichols with ESPN, seemed peeved about the whole ordeal and took to twitter to express her thoughts.

The Clippers are holding Kawhi Leonard out vs. Utah tonight for "load management/knee," even though its a national TV game. Here's what the NBA had to say about whether the team will be subject to a fine: pic.twitter.com/omrlMud81o — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) October 30, 2019

Per the OC Register, Doc Rivers, L.A Clippers head coach, said that they will sit Kawhi on a “case to case basis.”

“Our goal is to have him playing and being fresh all year, and we’re doing that so far,” Rivers said. “I keep saying this: He’s not the only guy we’re having those conversations with, and every team is doing it. We’re just trying to do it, I don’t know, I’m trying to say more efficiently than others. But we’re learning as we go.

Post Game Care

The two time Defensive Player of the Year takes post game care to another level. According to USA Today, the star took 86 minutes of treatment after his game against the Spurs Thursday night. Leonard racked up 38 points and 12 rebounds against his former team.

“It’s from past experience of me being hurt and not being able to play,” Leonard said, per USA Today. “I want to make sure everything is right from the next day or next game. I just want to be able to walk and that I’m strong when I’m done playing this game.”

According to USA today, the Clippers allow Leonard to violate the NBA’s rule that mandates players to be available for interviews within 45 minutes post game. It is crucial that Leonard takes care of his body in order for him to perform to the best of his abilities.

“When I was young, I would just come in and play and leave,” Leonard said. “I try to tell them to take advantage now. So when they get my age or older, their body is still feeling good because they got ahead of it.”

Motivation

The intensity of Kawhi Leonard’s post game treatment is extreme. He prioritizes his health and rests when needed. By doing so, The Klaw hopes to play basketball for as long as possible. Kawhi said in an interview posted by Washington Post NBA Writer, Ben Golliver, that his son is his motivation.

Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard on why he is so diligent w/ his postgame treatment: “I just want to be able to walk strong when I’m done playing this game. My son motivates me to keep playing. Once he gets to the age to play basketball, I want to be able to play with him still.” pic.twitter.com/NWJ4j6oekB — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) November 1, 2019

Kawhi has two kids with his girlfriend Kishele Shipley. He is the father of one daughter and one son. His daughter, Kaliyah Leonard was born in July of 2016, and the new father just welcomed a baby boy in March of 2019. Though the NBA star chooses to keep his personal life private he let the world in on why he continues to take care of his health so rigorously.

The Los Angeles Clippers host the Jazz tonight, November 3 at 6 p.m. PST. The Clippers fell short against the Utah Jazz four days ago on October 30, 110-96. Kawhi sat out due to “load-management, knee.” Per Clippers reporter, Jovan Buha, Doc Rivers said, “no Clippers are resting tonight vs. the Jazz.”