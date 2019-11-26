Jalen Ramsey Restrained by Rams Personnel During Post-Game Scuffle With Marcus Peters [WATCH]

Baltimore Ravens CB Marcus Peters exacted some revenge on his former team during Monday night’s 45-6 blowout victory over the Los Angeles Rams.

The former Chiefs and Rams cornerback was the beneficiary of a Jared Goff fourth-quarter interception, Peters’ fifth pick of the season and third as a Raven. He also notched a team-high eight tackles (six solo) and a pass deflection in the Ravens’ ninth win of 2019.

Los Angeles shipped Peters to Baltimore on October 15 in exchange for LB Kenny Young and a 2020 fifth-round draft pick. Just hours later, the Rams made a blockbuster trade, with the Jacksonville Jaguars for All-Pro CB Jalen Ramsey. L.A. sent two first-round draft picks (2020 and 2021) as well as a fourth-round draft pick (2020) in the deal.

Peters, who was not shy about showing emotion throughout the contest, was later caught on camera taunting the newly-acquired Rams cornerback on the sideline.

The Rams traded away Marcus Peters in order to trade for Jalen Ramsey. How does Peters feel about it?pic.twitter.com/1QUwXbO6PL — Sarah Ellison (@sgellison) November 26, 2019

Ramsey, Peters exchange words on the field

Immediately following the game, cameras also captured Peters and Ramsey getting into a verbal altercation.

Marcus Peters talking smack to Jalen Ramsey, his replacement in LA 😳 pic.twitter.com/VcefUUOZxg — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) November 26, 2019

Video from a WNST Baltimore media member clearly shows Ramsey being directed away from conflict by Rams security members.

Looks like Jalen Ramsay was displeased with the outcome tonight in Los Angeles. #Ravens #Rams pic.twitter.com/HSpt2oCWoz — Nestor Aparicio (@NestorAparicio) November 26, 2019

Tempers remained hot as the team’s made their way up the L.A. Coliseum tunnel after the game. Ramsey was further restrained by Rams personnel and escorted into the team’s locker room, per video from Kenny Holmes of NBCLA.

After the game, Rams CB Jalen Ramsey was being restrained by Rams personnel in the tunnel while shouting at Ravens players and staff going into their locker room. @NBCLA pic.twitter.com/UD7j9R1ycF — Kenny Holmes (@KHOLMESlive) November 26, 2019

Peters exited the tunnel in an expletive-filled rant of his own, per video from Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times. ESPN Ravens reporter Jamison Hensley also tweeted regarding Peters’ strong post-game statements towards his former team.

Ravens CB Marcus Peters was extremely vocal on the way to the locker room after beating his former team the Rams. He said, “kicking your ass out of the playoffs.” — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) November 26, 2019

This story is developing.

