Jalen Ramsey: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

After spending his first three seasons in Jacksonville, Jalen Ramsey and his larger-than-life personality will finish out the 2019 season in one of the NFL’s premier markets. Following a blockbuster trade between the Jaguars and Rams on October 15, Ramsey is now patrolling the Los Angeles secondary led by defensive coordinator Wade Phillips.

One of the league’s outstanding athletes, Ramsey’s accolades speak for themselves – No. 5 overall NFL Draft pick, All-Pro recognition, consecutive Pro Bowl selections – but that’s hardly the only chatter surrounding the fourth-year cornerback. The new Rams defender brings added star power and a checkered background to the City of Angels.

Here’s what you need to know.

Fact 1: Ramsey has played on the No. 1 passing defense at both the college and NFL level.

The five-star recruit originally committed to USC before choosing Florida State from among more than 20 offers. Ramsey started all 41 contests during his collegiate career and even became the first true freshman to start at cornerback since Deion Sanders in 1985.

That season, the freshman Ramsey was a key cog in the Seminoles top-ranked pass defense (156.6 yards/game) in the nation.

Not surprisingly, his talents factored into a similar feat at the professional level just a few years later. In 2017, the Jaguars pass defense, led by Ramsey and offseason free agent acquisition A.J. Bouye, allowed only 2,718 passing yards on the year – 360 yards fewer than the next closest team.

Fact 2: Ramsey has a history of smack talk, on-field confrontations with AJ Green and Doug Marrone.

Whether he’s interacting with teammates, coaches, media or opponents on the field, Ramsey rarely shies away from speaking his mind. From questioning the greatness of Rob Gronkowski in an ESPN feature story to pigeonholing Tyreek Hill as a “return specialist,” the list of bulletin board material is extensive. In an August 2018 story with GQ Magazine, the jaunty cornerback even sounded off on a number of the league’s signal callers, including his own.

Ramsey’s confidence and edge leave their mark on the field as well. On separate occasions, the 25-year-old has exchanged blows – both physically and verbally – with another Pro Bowler and his own head coach.

During a Week 9 game against the Cincinnati Bengals in 2017, Ramsey admitted to calling WR AJ Green “weak” and “soft,” which ultimately led to Green choke slamming Ramsey to the ground and throwing a punch. Earlier this season during a game versus the Houston Texans, tensions boiled over between Ramsey and Jaguars Head Coach Doug Marrone. The pair slightly made contact before a brief shouting match ensued and Ramsey was restrained by an assistant coach. The confrontation reportedly sparked a trade request that has since been granted in a deal with the Rams.

Fact 3: At Florida State, Ramsey won a BCS National Championship and an ACC long jump title.

Boasting the nation’s top-rated pass defense in 2013, the Seminoles talented secondary led FSU to an undefeated 14-0 record and a thrilling 34-31 National Championship title victory over Auburn. Ramsey tallied five tackles in the winning effort.

In the two years following, Ramsey split time between both the FSU football team and track and field team. In 2015, he won his conference long jump title at the outdoor and indoor championships with a leap of 7.96 meters.

The 6’1,” 208-pound defensive back jumped out of the gym during his NFL Combine performance in 2016. On top of his blazing 40-yard dash time (4.41), Ramsey was the top performer in both the vertical (41.5”) and broad jumps (135”).

Fact 4: Ramsey spends his offseasons in his hometown of Smyrna, Tennessee training with his father.

Despite bravado tailor-made for the bright lights of L.A., the All-Pro returns to humble beginnings during his time away from football. The Ramsey family calls the small town of Smyrna, Tennessee home. “It’s hella country,” Jalen told ESPN senior writer Mina Kimes in 2018. “If you go five minutes any type of way, you’re around cows, horses, fields, barns.”

This is where you’ll find Ramsey working out in the offseason, typically with his father, Lamont, in the same garage they trained in when Jalen and his older brother Jamal were in grade school. Park Stories shed more light on the intriguing family dynamic between the Ramsey’s in a recent mini-documentary.

According to the story, the elder Ramsey started out training only his two sons, “but they were better than everybody else, so everybody wanted to start doing things.”

Fact 5: Ramsey is set to become an unrestricted free agent following the 2020 season.

Despite making a statement by arriving to Jaguars training camp in the back of a Brink’s truck, Ramsey will play 2019 on a base salary of $2.3 million. However, that number will jump to $13.7 million next season after his former team exercised the fifth-year option on his contract back in February.

The Rams roster is currently top heavy with seven players making an average salary north of $10 million annually, including the recent four-year, $134 million extension of QB Jared Goff. While the front office trio of Kevin Demoff, Les Snead and Tony Pastoors have shown no hesitation in restructuring the roster, keeping the All-Pro ballhawk beyond 2020 could prove to be a challenge.

Today’s top-of-the-market cornerbacks, such as Miami Dolphins CB Xavien Howard, are drawing average annual salaries north of $15 million. Regardless of his future in a Rams uniform, Ramsey is expected to cement himself as one of the NFL’s highest-paid cornerbacks in the coming seasons.

