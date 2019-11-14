James Conner Fantasy: Start or Sit Steelers RB on Thursday Night Football?

Pittsburgh Steelers Pro Bowl running back James Conner has missed each of the team’s past two games due to a shoulder injury. In Conner’s place, fellow running mates Jaylen Samuels and Trey Edmunds have carried the load for the team, each to varying, yet mostly underwhelming degrees.

However, good news for Steelers fans and Conner fantasy owners arose out of Pittsburgh on Wednesday afternoon when it was announced that Conner had been removed from the team’s injury report and will indeed make his first game appearance since Week 8.

Will Conner resemble the player that gashed the Miami Dolphins last time we saw him play? Or will he be more of the player who has averaged below four-yards per carry on the season? Let’s discuss.

James Conner’s Fantasy Outlook vs. Cleveland Browns

Running back James Conner will make his much-awaited return to the Pittsburgh Steelers backfield on Thursday night. In Conner’s absence over the past two weeks, the team turned to backup Jaylen Samuels. Samuels did very little to ease the pain of losing Conner, averaging a putrid 1.65 yards per carry over his two starts. Yet, that number could have more to do with the Steelers offense as a whole rather than specific struggles on Samuels’ end, something that could be quite the concern for Conner fantasy owners.

We all remember the last time we saw Conner on a football field. He dazzled to the tune of 150 total yards vs. the Miami Dolphins, leaving a fond taste in owners’ mouth as they patiently awaited his return from injury. However, it has not all been rainbows and butterflies for Conner as a runner this season. After averaging 4.5 yards per carry in each of his two previous seasons, Conner has seen that number dip to just 3.9 over his first seven games of 2019. Even worse, that numbers dips to a meager 3.18 ypc if you eliminate the Miami game from his resume.

With that said, if there were a game for Conner to get back to his Pro Bowl form of last season, it would be on Thursday night against the Cleveland Browns. While the Browns have been middle of the pack (ranked 15th) in terms of fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, that is mostly due to early-season success, as they have struggled mightily over their last five games.

Three of the past five starting running backs to face off against the Browns have combined for an average of 110 rushing yards and 23.0 fantasy points. That includes a game just two weeks ago where Phillip Lindsay gashed Cleveland for an average of 10.2 yards per carry.

Conner has had his fair share of success when facing off with the Browns over his career. In 2018, Conner’s first season as a starting running back, he played Cleveland twice, averaging 140.5 yards and two touchdowns per game.

Should You Start or Sit James Conner in Week 11?

In Conner’s last two games prior to his injury, he averaged an outstanding 27.45 fantasy points. His recent strong play, matched with his history of success against Cleveland, a team that has seen their struggles in defending the running back position in recent weeks, makes Conner a clear must-start on Thursday Night.

