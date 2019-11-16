James White Fantasy: Should You Start Patriots RB vs Eagles?

All season long, the New England Patriots have had varied to minimal success rushing the ball.

Going up against an Eagles team that ranks near the top of the league in rushing defense, that doesn’t appear set to change. However, the Patriots might have found a solution to help get their running game going a little better.

Against the Ravens, New England went completely away from star running back Sony Michel and, for the most part, the rush as a whole. It was James White who ended up getting nine carries for 38 yards in the game and a touchdown. When he wasn’t plowing through gaps in the line, he was running routes as a receiver or blocking for Tom Brady.

The bottom line is, White will get a ton of touches no matter what the situation is. From a fantasy standpoint, his points-per-reception is what makes him valuable. But White may have a new role on Sunday as a rusher, one he might embrace.

Follow the Heavy on Patriots Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!

James White Matchup vs Philadelphia

The last time White played the Eagles, like most on the Patriots roster, was Super Bowl LII. Coming off a record-setting performance in the previous Super Bowl, everyone expected White to be the beneficiary once again.

Not the case. White had just 45 yards on seven carries and a touchdown along with two catches for 21 yards. It was far from the star-studded performance he had had a year earlier.

James White Hits Truck Stick on Sick TD Run! 🎮 | Can't-Miss Play | Super Bowl LII NFL HighlightsNew England Patriots running back James White breaks big tackles on this touchdown run against the Philadelphia Eagles during Super Bowl LII. Watch full games with NFL Game Pass: https://www.nfl.com/gamepass?campaign=sp-nf-gd-ot-yt-3000342 Sign up for Fantasy Football! http://www.nfl.com/fantasyfootball Subscribe to NFL: http://j.mp/1L0bVBu The NFL YouTube channel is your home for immediate in-game highlights from your favorite teams and players, full NFL games, behind the scenes access and more! Check out our other channels: NFL Network http://www.youtube.com/nflnetwork NFL Films http://www.youtube.com/nflfilms For all things NFL, visit the league's official website at http://www.nfl.com/ Watch NFL Now: https://www.nfl.com/now Listen to NFL podcasts: http://www.nfl.com/podcasts Watch the NFL network: http://nflnonline.nfl.com/ Download the NFL mobile app: https://www.nfl.com/apps 2017 NFL Schedule: http://www.nfl.com/schedules Buy tickets to watch your favorite team: http://www.nfl.com/tickets Shop NFL: http://www.nflshop.com/source/bm-nflcom-Header-Shop-Tab Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NFL Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/NFL Follow us on Instagram: https://instagram.com/nfl/ Find us on Snapchat 2018-02-05T01:03:36.000Z

Part of that was because of the Eagles speed at linebacker. With White taking advantage of his usual mismatches in coverage, he is often able to outrun an opposing linebacker around the edge. But for Philly, they were able to contain him and limit his production.

That may change this weekend, however, as Nigel Bradham is dealing with an injury that kept him out of practice this week and perhaps the game on Sunday. This may allow White to get more involved against a backup outside linebacker.

Should You Start White vs Philadelphia?

The Patriots will be looking for ways to mix things up on offense. Whether that’s running the ball or using White on short passes, he will have some sort of involvement on Sunday. He’s definitely worth starting in the FLEX role.

Despite his small stature, White is still a powerful back and manages to generate good yardage every time he touches the ball. Sunday could be no different as New England may look to hand off to White on short-yardage situations or maybe even use him as a primary back again in the hurry-up offense.

As for his receiving production, the Bradham injury benefits White and the offensive line the most. Bradham is one of the top pass-rushing linebackers in the NFL and his absence will allow the offensive line to focus more on creating gaps for its running backs. The line will also be able to protect Tom Brady in the pocket, giving him time to find receivers in the flat like White or on deep routes as well.

READ NEXT: Mohamed Sanu Fantasy: Will Patriots WR Have Another Big Game?